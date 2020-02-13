Climate Change

Republican Lawmakers Introduce Trillion Trees Act To Combat Climate Change

A real plan or just a "climate messaging exercise"?

|

ForestsUSMapStockNinjaStudio
(StockNinjaStudio/Dreamstime)

At the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, President Donald Trump declared that "the United States will join One Trillion Trees Initiative." He reaffirmed this commitment during the State of the Union address, calling the initiative "an ambitious effort to bring together government and private sector to plant new trees in America and all around the world."

The people behind the initiative argue that planting vast numbers of trees is "an important part of solving the global climate crisis." By absorbing globe-warming carbon dioxide from the air, these trees will help slow down man-made climate change. This is the chief rationale for pursuing the initiative, yet the president has so far failed to acknowledge it. There's a puzzle for you.

At any rate, this week Rep. Bruce Westerman (R–Ark.) introduced the Trillion Trees Act. This legislation forthrightly notes that "one trillion new trees globally would sequester a significant amount of atmospheric carbon and constitute a pragmatic step towards addressing global carbon emissions." In the press release promoting the bill, Westerman states, "I challenge anyone to find a better climate solution than taking care of our forests." Bill co-sponsor Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) hailed the Act as offering "a powerful solution to combat our changing climate."

The inspiration for the initiative was a July 2019 study in Science by a team of Swiss researchers. They calculated that there is enough land in the world to accommodate 1.2 trillion more trees. (The current total is about 3 trillion.) Planting that many new trees would significantly cool the earth by taking about 25 percent of the carbon dioxide that is currently in the atmosphere and sequestering it in growing trees.

How much would Westerman's bill actually contribute to the global initiative? Not much. Notably, Westerman's bill sets no time limit on achieving the trillion-tree goal, but the press release describes the act as "legislation would plant 1 trillion trees globally by 2050."

The act explicitly incorporates carbon sequestration goals into several existing federal forest management programs, such as the Healthy Forests Restoration Act of 2003 and the National Forest Foundation. The only funding explicitly mentioned in the bill is a boost to the annual appropriations for the Reforestation Trust Fund (moving it from $30 million to $60 million) and an extra $25 million for carbon sequestration activities under the Cooperative Forestry Assistance Act. The bill also offers an unspecified tax credit as an incentive to sequester carbon by using wood as a building material.

With respect to meeting global goals, the bill urges the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development to consider creating an International Forest Foundation. This nonprofit would accept and administer private donations for reforestation and forest preservation efforts that seek to sequester carbon dioxide emissions. Just why the federal government should be involved in creating such a nonprofit when scores of private organizations are already working on international forestry projects is not immediately evident. Basically, the idea amounts to a bit of handwaving toward what the bill refers to as "international engagement."

If we charitably assume that our representatives are serious about meeting the trillion-tree goal, what amount of land and funding would be necessary? A January report from the World Resources Institute (WRI) calculates that as many as 330 million acres of American land (an area roughly three times the size of California) could be devoted to planting 60 billion additional trees over the next 20 years or so. That would involve reforesting 53 million acres by planting 21 billion trees; increasing tree density in existing forests with 24 billion new trees on 165 million acres; and integrating 16 billion trees into croplands, pastures, and urban areas comprising 113 million acres. By 2050, these renewed forests would be sequestering about 540 megatons of carbon dioxide annually, which is a bit more than a tenth of current U.S. emissions.

The WRI analysts estimate that the cost (in tax credits or direct payments) of planting 60 billion trees in the U.S. over the next 20 years would amount to $4 to $4.5 billion per year. Reforestation costs by one estimate range between $100 to $450 per acre, which would yield annual costs of $1.5 to $6.75 billion for planting trees on 15 million acres, so WRI's figures are in the ballpark. In comparison, the total funding of $55 million mentioned in the Trillion Trees Act would be enough to plant between 125,000 to 555,000 acres annually. Assuming 400 trees per acre, the level of funding contemplated in the Trillion Trees Act would, at maximum, be enough to plant 220 million trees each year. That sounds like a lot, but at that rate it would take more than 250 years to plant 60 billion trees.

The American Energy Alliance, a pro-market energy advocacy group, has dismissed Westerman's proposal as a Republican "climate messaging exercise." That sounds about right. As written, the bill certainly does not amount to a "powerful solution to combat our changing climate."

NEXT: Criminal Immigrant Prosecutions Declined Sharply After Jeff Sessions Left Office

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. John
    February.13.2020 at 11:20 am

    The climate is always in flux. Saying we are going to combat it is about as sensible as claiming we are going to combat our shifting tectonic plates or constantly violent volcanoes. It is little wonder this bullshit appeals so much to humanists. Is there anything that could possibly appeal to man’s ego more than the prospect of controlling nature itself?

    1. fijon
      February.13.2020 at 11:39 am

      US Dollar Rain Earns upto $550 to $750 per day by google fantastic job oppertunity provide for our community pepoles who,s already using facebook to earn money 85000$ every month and more through facebook and google new project to create money at home withen few hours………clickclick>

  2. R Mac
    February.13.2020 at 11:21 am

    Sure Bad Orange Man wants to plant a lot of trees, but he’s not using the approved talking points, so Orange Man Bad!

  3. Eddy
    February.13.2020 at 11:23 am

    Dig up Johnny Appleseed, zombify him, and set him to work.

    1. Eddy
      February.13.2020 at 11:24 am

      (I’m talking about making him a Haitian-style voodoo zombie, not a flesh-eating George Romero zombie)

      1. Eddy
        February.13.2020 at 11:28 am

        Oops, a potential flaw in my plan: “The actual grave has been lost through development and natural recycling.”

        https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/1848/john-chapman

        Find a Grave – they should live up to their name and find his grave. Assuming they care about the environment, of course.

        1. Kevin Smith
          February.13.2020 at 11:45 am

          If you are going to Haitian-voodoo zombie him then he loses all will of his own and is subject to the will of the Bokor of who raised him up. In such case there is no need for the actual Johnny Appleseed, as any rotting corpse can be set to our will

          As for Appleseed himself, we should be able to summon his ghost without needing the body, and he can coordinate or serve as moral support for the army of zombies who will do the actual planting

          1. mad.casual
            February.13.2020 at 12:04 pm

            Also, apple trees are terrible at sequestering carbon.

            Not that your Johnny Appleseed-led zombie army need plant apple trees, but if you’re going to accept just any old zombie you should probably plant better trees too.

            I’m beginning to think the whole zombie tree planting army to combat climate change idea isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

  4. Longtobefree
    February.13.2020 at 11:35 am

    Of course, since this is Trump, it will be reported as him trying to take away prime solar power locations – – – – –

  5. Rich
    February.13.2020 at 11:41 am

    “I challenge anyone to find a better climate solution than taking care of our forests.”

    Taking care of our forests *and* our oceans! What do I win?

  6. AlbertP
    February.13.2020 at 11:42 am

    It’s “messaging,” but not at its worst. Planting a couple of hundred billion trees, combined with predicted decreases in the world population over the next many years, and coupled with lower-carbon-use power sources, should certainly be figured in the long-term plan. But, in reality, for right now, it’s little more than a “feel good” solution.

  7. Ron
    February.13.2020 at 11:42 am

    Planting trees is harmless but pure symbolism in this case which i don’t like because it is also claiming that there is something that can be done about climate change which you can’t but that acceptance of the idea opens pandoras box for any and all solutions to fix an unfixable non problem

  8. Ragnarredbeard
    February.13.2020 at 11:56 am

    The Dems will vote no on this. Can’t let Reps get credit for anything climate related.

  9. OldGuy
    February.13.2020 at 11:57 am

    If we plant 1 billion trees every day it would take us roughly 2.7 years to plant a trillion. 1 billion trees a day is just shy of 700,000 every minute.

    As a policy goal is it moronic. And spare me the lame excuse that this is merely aspirational.

    1. OldGuy
      February.13.2020 at 12:01 pm

      put another way: every living soul in the U.S. would have to plant over 3000 trees to get to a trillion

  10. Rich
    February.13.2020 at 11:58 am

    If we charitably assume that our representatives are serious about meeting the trillion-tree goal, what amount of land and funding would be necessary?

    More importantly, what is the carbon footprint of meeting that goal? Transporting workers throughout an area (1000/60)*3 times the size of CA and having them use power equipment for clearing and planting should provide quite an environmental impact!

  11. speedylee
    February.13.2020 at 12:00 pm

    This is only to make Democrats say they are against planting trees.

  12. Azathoth!!
    February.13.2020 at 12:00 pm

    And we want it cooler, why?

    So that more water is rendered useless?

    So that more things can die in the cold?

    Oooh! Maybe we can subject more of the planet to CO2 starvation! wouldn’t that be great! We can get to 100ppm if we try, right?

Please to post comments