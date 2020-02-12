The Volokh Conspiracy
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 12, 1965
2/12/1965: Justice Brett Kavanaugh's birthday.
Dwain Barton says Officer Dean Vann illegally entered his home and used excessive force while arresting him without probable cause.
Despite concerns about efficacy and side effects, courts are slow to act on behalf of patients who don’t want the treatment.
Paradoxically, in the current moment—a moment Biden helped to create by blocking Bork—being unqualified for the presidency is the best qualification a candidate can have.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could be completely independent of the next occupant of the White House.
It's a solid budget proposal—too bad it won't go anywhere.
