Brickbat: Triggered

Administrators at Pennsylvania's Valley Forge Elementary School called the cops on a 6-year-old girl with Down syndrome who pointed her finger like a gun at a teacher and said, "I shoot you." "She really didn't understand what she was saying, and having Down syndrome is one aspect, but I'm sure all 6-year-olds don't really know what that means," said Maggie Gaines, the girl's mother. "Now, there is a record at the police that says she made a threat to her teacher." School officials quickly determined the girl wasn't threatening the teacher, but they say school system policy required them to call the police.