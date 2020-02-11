You Say "Quarantine," I Say "Solid Writing Time"

I don't know Prof. Chunlin Leonhard (Loyola Univ. New Orleans), an American who was evacuated from Wuhan and who is now in a two-week-long mandated quarantine, but I like her spirit; from Karen Sloan (Law.com):

For now, the quarantine isn't too bad, Leonhard said. The evacuees can go outside, though they must remain within the fencing of the hotel grounds. They get three meals delivered each day, in addition to mandatory temperature checks.

"I have Internet access," she said. "I collected a lot of materials in China, so I can work on my law review article on ancient Chinese contract law. My research continues regardless."