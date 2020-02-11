The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 11, 1803
2/24/1803: Marbury v. Madison is argued.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
2/24/1803: Marbury v. Madison is argued.
Advertisement
Dwain Barton says Officer Dean Vann illegally entered his home and used excessive force while arresting him without probable cause.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could be completely independent of the next occupant of the White House.
After Watergate, Democrats rolled back executive power. Under Trump, they just want to be the ones who get to wield it.
Undercover sheriff's deputies posing as homeowners hired handymen to paint, install recessed lighting, or do other tasks that require licenses. Then they arrested them.
Paradoxically, in the current moment—a moment Biden helped to create by blocking Bork—being unqualified for the presidency is the best qualification a candidate can have.
This modal will close in 10