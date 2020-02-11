Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders Wins the New Hampshire Primary, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden Collapse

The democratic socialist and independent senator from Vermont is the Democratic Party's first socialist frontrunner.

|

zumaamericastwentysix671815
(Jerker Ivarsson / Aftonbladet/Tt/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) claimed a narrow victory in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary Tuesday night, cementing the 78-year-old democratic socialist's status as the de facto frontrunner for the party's nomination. It's a big victory for Sanders—and a pivotal moment in the Democratic Party's hard left turn toward socialism.

With 86 percent of precincts reporting, NBC News and Decision Desk HQ both projected that Sanders would win the state.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was close on his heels, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D–Minn.) was expected to finish a respectable third. Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) and former Vice President Joe Biden suffered complete collapses, though neither gave any indication that they would drop out. Indeed, for the time being, this is a relatively competitive five-way race.

New Hampshire uses proportional voting, meaning that its 24 delegates would be split fairly evenly among the top three finishers: 9 for Sanders, 9 for Buttigieg, and 6 for Klobuchar.

Still, there's no denying that Sanders is now the most likely eventual nominee. He has a large and steady base of support, and Warren is not currently a significant threat for the arch-progressive vote.

The moderate lane, on the other hand, is quite crowded. Biden is hoping to rebound in the upcoming South Carolina primary, where he polls well with the state's significant number of black voters. But the former vice president will eventually have to contend with former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has a nearly unlimited pile of money to spend on campaign advertising.

In his remarks, Buttigieg congratulated Sanders on his "strong showing."

"I admired Sen. Sanders when I was a student," said Buttigieg. "I respect him greatly to this day."

The Sanders surge, though, is understandably concerning to the more moderate members of the Democratic coalition.

"The significance of Sanders's standing in the race goes far beyond the next round of primaries," wrote The Atlantic's Russell Berman. "In the modern history of American politics, no candidate so firmly planted on the left has been so well positioned to capture the nomination of the Democratic Party."

New York magazine's Jonathan Chait lamented that Biden's anemic performance had crippled the chances of any mainstream Democrat and handed the nomination to a comparatively weak nominee.

"If not for Biden, a mainstream liberal Democrat might well have begun to consolidate support of a party establishment that is not looking for a candidate who will embrace wildly unpopular policies and a wildly unpopular socialist label while emphasizing transformative economic change in the midst of the best economy in a generation," wrote Chait. "Incredibly, the sheer disarray of [Sanders'] opposition has made him the favorite."

Whether Sanders' support for fundamental changes to the economy and self-avowed socialism will actually render him a weak general election candidate remains to be seen. Socialism is broadly popular with younger voters. And in any case, there's some evidence that Sanders himself is popular with precisely the kind of independent, working-class, swing-state voters who handed the election to Donald Trump in 2016.

"This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," Sanders said in his speech tonight. It might also be the beginning of the end for moderate Democrats' 2020 aspirations. At present, the party belongs to the democratic socialist from Vermont.

NEXT: Trump Administration Files New Lawsuits Against Sanctuary Jurisdictions

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Last of the Shitlords
    February.11.2020 at 11:57 pm

    And yet, ALL of them are losers.

  2. Last of the Shitlords
    February.11.2020 at 11:58 pm

    I hope they don’t drop out. I want to watch them tear each other apart for months to come.

  3. soldiermedic76
    February.12.2020 at 12:05 am

    Sanders is popular in the abstract. He hasn’t had to face real opposition to his policies. The GOP is already forming their strategy. They will attack him on his promise to abolish border control, his promise to raise everyone’s taxes, his anti-gun policies, his support for dictators such as the Castro brothers, his support of free college (which is not fiscally feasible), his lack of actual accomplishments etc. People know his soundbites and that is about all.

    1. soldiermedic76
      February.12.2020 at 12:06 am

      Oh and his support of the green new deal and his promise to ban all fracking in the US. This would drastically increase gas prices and electrical prices.

    2. squid_hunt
      February.12.2020 at 12:10 am

      Also, having three houses and being a multi-millionaire who wants wealth equality… This guy is a political nightmare come to life. He’s the result of a lack of options.

      1. soldiermedic76
        February.12.2020 at 12:30 am

        Watched FNC for the first time in 3 years. Laura Ingraham actually made a good point that if the moderates want to stop Sanders, they need to coalasce around a single candidate. Biden’s staying in only helps Sanders by splitting the moderate (I use that term lightly) votes. The same way the more moderate, centrist infighting benefitted Trump in 2016. If I were a Republican the one that would scare me the most is Klobuchar. She seems halfway sane. Her platform is actually fairly centrist on a lot of issues. Don’t agree with her on gun control, she seems good on drug legalization and sentencing reform and bail reform. She is for stopping new leases on federal land for oil and gas, don’t agree with that but she supports expanding nuclear power to combat Climate Change. She supports charter schools. She is bad on the minimum wage (favors $15/hr) and is middle of the road on immigration, supports DACA but is also in favor of increased border security, including funding the wall. Opposes Medicare for all (well wanting to expand the ACA skunk). Wants to end the electoral college (never would get ratified but still a damn stupid idea). She has a fairly balanced policy platform. I think Ingraham was right that Any may be the moderate that could appeal to the broadest spectrum of voters. Hell, she has enough positives I wouldn’t even be really upset at this point with her as President with a GOP Congress to quell some of her dumber ideas (raising corporate taxes but not to 2017 levels, still not a good idea; raising capital gains taxes, raising taxes on the upper incomes, which I am not even close to). I also would like to hear more on her agricultural platform. It is a lot of talk about subsidies to transition to “sustainable practices” that is a good buzz word but has little actual meaning. First subsidies are not the answer, second if it promotes unscientific practices such as organic (which is not better by just about any measure, including carbon sequestration) then it is doubly bad. However, her being from a farm state maybe it may actually be science based rather then emotionally based. All in all she is a mixed bag but far better then any of the alternatives.

        1. soldiermedic76
          February.12.2020 at 12:33 am

          However I see Joe staying in and Michael Bloomberg splitting the more centrist wing, Buttigieg is a wild card. He talks like a moderate but is full bore to the left on every issue and can he carry his success beyond this point? I think there is little chance of Sanders not getting the nomination (albeit if Buttigieg continues to perform well, it could result in a brokered convention).

  4. Joe M
    February.12.2020 at 12:06 am

    Most amusing. Looking forward to the Democratic Party meltdown over the next few weeks.

  5. Brian
    February.12.2020 at 12:10 am

    This impeachment stuff really didn’t work out for Joe Biden.

    1. squid_hunt
      February.12.2020 at 12:11 am

      I mean, if you’re going to gaslight your family’s obvious corruption, a political witch-hunt with no evidence and no charges is the best way to go about it.

  6. soldiermedic76
    February.12.2020 at 12:44 am

    One more point: Sanders win was by far less then anyone expected. Bret Bair probably stated it the best, they expected to call it shortly after the polls closed but it was way to tight all night. Sanders and Buttigieg are essentially tied but Sanders has more campaigning experience and better organization. The closeness of New Hampshire is a sign that more rank and file Democrats don’t want Sanders and are desperately seeking an alternative.

  7. Kazinski
    February.12.2020 at 12:56 am

    This is turning out to be a best case scenario for Trump: Sanders, Buttigieg, and Bloomberg are all candidates that large numbers of the Democratic base just won’t vote for. Klobuchar is probably the least objectionable option left to the largest Democratic cohorts, but she has a Black Lives problem that’s going to get more play with her higher profile.

Please to post comments