Impeachment

The House Impeachment Process

Now that the (first?) impeachment of Donald J. Trump has come to its inevitable conclusion, it is worth reflecting on how the House managed the process of putting the president on trial for high crimes and misdemeanors. Over at Lawfare, I picked through the rubble.

How the Senate performed its part of the impeachment drama will likely have long-term consequences as well. It was hardly a perfect trial, and if Susan Collins seriously thought the president would be chastened by how things turned out she has certainly had more opportunities to ponder Trump's essential nature. I still find it hard to believe that Trump liked telling the story of the snake during the 2016 campaign, and that his supporters did not pause to contemplate his punchline: "You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in." Perhaps it is just me, since the story of the snake reminds me of the similar story of the scorpion and the frog and its even more Trumpian punchline: "I can't help it. It's my character." But Senator Collins can't keep herself from playing the frog.

But before the articles of impeachment ever reached the Senate and before it became evident the lengths the Republican majority would go to sweep the Ukrainian fiasco under the rug, the House made a mess of the impeachment process. Rather than attempting to rise above partisanship, the Democrats at every turn made the impeachment more partisan. Rather than taking care to move through the process of impeaching a president deliberately and cautiously, they stumbled through a chaotic process that gave the White House unearned talking points. Rather than laying out a clear and coherent narrative for the public that justified taking the dramatic step of passing these two articles of impeachment and asking the Senate to remove a sitting president from office, the House struggled to nail down the points it did attempt to make and did not bother to present the public case for others. The internal politics of the Democratic coalition undoubtedly played a role in shaping how the impeachment process was conducted, but the number of unforced errors is striking.

It seems unlikely that even in the aftermath of this impeachment, the House will refrain from going after presidents again. And the House should be willing to impeach a president when events justify doing so, despite the political challenges of moving an impeachment through the House let alone winning a conviction in the Senate. But future congressional leaders should take some lessons from this process and not embark on an impeachment unless they can do a better job of it than the Democrats did this time around.

Here's a taste:

The House sent mixed signals about the need for immediate action against the president. It chose to rush the process of producing articles of impeachment but then ostentatiously refused to deliver the articles to the Senate so as to start the trial. It struggled to identify the strategic goals of the impeachment and, as a result, was left with a mismatch between the facts that could be demonstrated and the cataclysmic rhetoric that was meant to justify the president's immediate removal.

Read the whole thing here.

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

  1. Jimmy the Dane
    February.10.2020 at 8:19 am

    As if having to tolerate the endless hand wringing and gnashing of teeth over the sham political impeachment was not enough, now we are going to have to endure endless post-mortems on the subject.

    The left is going to argue it was the Senate’s fault for not calling witnesses and conducting a “fair” trial. (When has the word “fair” trial ever been used as a talking point for the PROSECUTION to make its case BTW?) And they will throw the Republican Senators under the bus for “not doing their job” while completely ignoring the thin evidence the House built into the record to support its Articles.

    And let’s be honest, if Trump was this huge fascist dictator who was abusing executive power daily, all in the name of white supremacy, how hard of a task would it have been for anyone to make a sane, rational case for his removal? I mean the media paints the guy as literally Hitler every single day. If he was guilt of even 10% of what he is accused of doing then the Democrats should have been able to get bipartisan support of impeachment and more then enough Senators willing to remove him. It wouldn’t even be a close call.

    We will see how history writes this, but I don’t think it is going to end well for the House.

    1. Robert Beckman
      February.10.2020 at 8:31 am

      I don’t quite see it that way, while conceding your general point.

      The more poignant issue is that if Trump were really the monster his detractors claim then anything as feeble as the prosecution actually made was not only doomed to fail due to incompetence, but would be ineffective as Trump was (in their view) elected by blatant racists with most of the guns in the US, so he could have safely ignored such a removal attempt, just like the dictators he’s declared to be worse than.

      But I don’t think that’s what people actually think. Just like how the campus rape statistic of 1 in 5 women being raped isn’t believed – because if it were no one would let their daughters attend, nor would the women themselves. If Trump were actually a budding dictator the appropriate action would be to stockpile ammo and learn to use guns effectively, not advocate for giving Trump more power by seizing those same guns. After all, if you were even mildly cognizant of world history and also though Trump were anything like a dictator you’d know that gun bans are only enforced against the opponents of the dictator; their supporters always get to keep theirs, and that disarmament would be all that’s needed to end your liberties.

  2. Robert Beckman
    February.10.2020 at 8:22 am

    You are perhaps inadvertently making the case for Trumps election, “ they stumbled through a chaotic process that gave the White House unearned talking points.”

    That is exactly why he got elected: a widespread feeling of governmental malicious incompetence – which parts or members of Congress exactly are malicious or incompetent vary from person to person, but the belief is the same.

    That’s also why Sanders is generally doing well in the primaries, and why Biden isn’t – one represents a divergent view (Sanders, Trump), and the others represent the old guard establishmentarians (Biden, Jeb, Romney).

    Even if the old guard is competent they’re seen as institutionally corrupt – in much the same way that individual Congressmen are almost invariably re-elected while Congress as a whole is held in very low regard.

  3. Lee Moore
    February.10.2020 at 8:22 am

    Yeah, sure, “chaos.”

    How do you square “chaos” with the fact that the new Democratic majority deliberately and with Lawfare aforethought, changed the House rules, and Committee responsibilities and powers, to enable the new improved Schiff-in-the-cellar impeachment process…..as soon as Nancy Pelosi reacquired the gavel, months before the 25 July phone call ?

    This was a carefully constructed plan, made by oh so clever lawyers. OK, maybe it wasnt a very good plan as it turned out, but it certainly wasn’t just “chaos.”

  4. Brett Bellmore
    February.10.2020 at 8:37 am

    The unavoidable truth here is that Democrats resolved to impeach Trump long before they had any reason for doing so beyond his having had the gall to win the election. (In February of 2017, 58% of Democrats favored impeachment.) And then simply proceeded to grope around for an excuse.

    With the 2020 election approaching, and no good excuses materializing, they finally lowered their standards enough for this lousy case to clear the bar, which was at that point lying on the floor.

    There’s no point in wishing that the Democrats had done better: Their doing it this way was an unavoidable consequence of the combination of an absolute determination that Trump end up impeached, with the utterly unacceptable brute fact that he wasn’t providing them with any legitimate basis for doing so.

    1. captcrisis
      February.10.2020 at 9:23 am

      You seem to have slept through the months when Pelosi was quashing impeachment attempts. Until the Ukraine revelation forced her hand

  5. Reshufflex
    February.10.2020 at 9:20 am

    Your message about process suggests that crossing the t’s…would’ve meant success. Had the process been perfect, I suspect, you’d be giving us a Brad Pitt Oscar polemic.

    Neither makes a difference. The lesson to be learned here is don’t attempt an impeachment that is prima facie partisan unless the wrongdoing is as obvious as the partisanship.

