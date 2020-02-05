For readers who may be interested, here is a list of my upcoming speaking engagements for the next several months. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. I will update this post, as necessary.

February 6, noon-1:15 PM, Georgetown University Law Center, McDonough Hall, Rm. 110, Washington, DC: "The Second Amendment Returns to the Court," panel with Clark Neily (Institute for Justice). Sponsored by the Georgetown Federalist Society

March 3, 2-3:30 PM, Georgetown University Law Center, Washington, DC: "The Promise and Limits of Reducing Judicial Deference to Federal Agencies," panel on "Agency Deference After Kisor v. Wilkie" (other panelists TBA). Sponsored by the Georgetown Journal of Law and Policy, and Georgetown Federalist Society.

March 4, 12:30-2 PM, Duke Law School, Rm. 3037, Durham, NC: "How Federalism Protects Sanctuary Cities," panel on "Federalism and Sanctuary Cities" (with Duke law professors Ernie Young and Neil Siegel). Sponsored by the Duke Federalist Society.

March 6, time TBA, Washington College of Law, American University: "How to Reinvigorate Constitutional Limits on Presidential Power," Conference on "Presidential Power Under the Constitution (tentative title and topic).

March 18, 3:40-4:30 PM, America's Health Insurance Plans, National Health Policy Conference: Panel on "Texas v. US and Other Legal Issues," with Prof. Nicholas Bagley (Michigan) and Prof. Abbe Gluck (Yale). This event is, I believe, only open to participants in the AHIP conference.

March 24, Time TBA (but probably around noon), Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ: "The Free Market Conservative Case for Open Borders," sponsored by Arizona State Federalist Society. Possible additional participants TBA.

March 31, noon, Georgia State University College of Law. Atlanta, GA: Debate on "What Does the Constitution Leave to the States" (tentative title). Debate with Prof. Eric Segall. Co-sponsored by the Georgia State American Constitution Society, and the Federalist Society.

April 1, 12-1:30 PM tentative time, Emory Law School, Atlanta, GA: "The Case Against Democratic Socialism." Sponsored by the Emory Federalist Society.

April 29, Time TBA, Annual Lecture in Law Philosophy, and Public Policy, Legal Studies Institute , City University of New York, New York, NY: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom" (lecture based on my book of the same title).

May 6, 12-1:30 PM (tentative time and date), Cato Institute, Washington, DC: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom" (Book Forum on my book of the same title).

May 12, Time TBA, conference on "Trust: A Philosophical Approach," University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy: "Trust and Political Ignorance"

May 13, Time TBA/tentative date, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom" (Based on my book of the same title). I am not sure if people who are not students and/or faculty at the University of Pisa will be allowed to attend this event.

May 14, Time TBA, Istituto Bruno Leoni, Milan, Italy: "Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter"