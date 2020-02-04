Intersectionality

Liberal White Women Are Hiring Saira Rao to Tell Them They're Racist. The Cost? $2,500 Per Dinner.

Race to Dinner has come up with an impressive con, and the marks are paying up.

|

(Screenshot via Women Who Startup / Youtube)

Dear liberal white women: Do you enjoy pasta carbonara, getting together with friends, and learning about your complicity in racism? If so, you're in luck. Professional social justice activists Saira Rao and Regina Jackson are willing to come to your home, eat your food, and interrogate you and your gal pals to the point of tears.

And get this: The cost is a mere $2,500.

Sadly, I'm not making this up. Amazingly, white women are paying. According to a must-be-read-to-be-believed article in The Guardian, Rao and Jackson—who are Indian American and black, respectively—have already attended 15 "Race to Dinner" events in which they demand that attendees confess their racism and admit they are part of the problem.

"If you did this in a conference room, they'd leave," Rao said. "But wealthy white women have been taught never to leave the dinner table."

For someone who stylizes herself as an anti-racism activist, Rao engages in constant racial stereotyping. Her Twitter feed reads like satire in the vein of Titania McGrath, a self-aware parody account (at least from what I can recall of it before she blocked me). For Rao, everything and everyone is racist—especially white women, whom she does not like one bit. Some highlights:

To be absolutely clear, the Race to Dinner events do not feature actual racists. They are attended by well-meaning people who have somehow allowed themselves to become convinced that their souls are impure. Consider the testimony of one dinner host:

"I want to hire people of color. Not because I want to be … a white savior. I have explored my need for validation … I'm working through that … Yeah. Um … I'm struggling," she stutters, before finally giving up.

Another attendee, Morgan Richards, "admits she recently did nothing when someone patronizingly commended her for adopting her two black children, as though she had saved them." This is very problematic:

"What I went through to be a mother, I didn't care if they were black," [Morgan Richards] says, opening a window for Rao to challenge her: "So, you admit it is stooping low to adopt a black child?" And Richards accepts that the undertone of her statement is racist.

One more:

Erika Righter raises her tattooed forearm to her face, in despair of all of the racism she's witnessed as a social worker, then laments how a white friend always ends phone calls with "Love you long time."

"And what is your racism, Erika?" Rao interrupts, refusing to let her off the hook. The mood becomes tense. Another woman adds: "I don't know you, Erika. But you strike me as being really in your head. Everything I'm hearing is from the neck up."

Righter, a single mother, retreats before defending herself: "I haven't read all the books. I'm new to this."

Rao and Jackson have certainly come up with an interesting gimmick for their grift, though there's nothing novel about trying to convince people they are wicked and sinful—in need of a kind of absolution that only the grifter can provide (for a cost). Indeed, intersectional activism occasionally feels akin to a religion, to the extent that it emphasizes the internal brokenness of human beings and the fallen state of the world.

It's tempting, then, to observe Rao and Jackson and thus write-off the entire concept of progressive activism on race. But in truth, they are such ridiculous caricatures that probably the most appropriate response is simply to pity the gullible people whom they've swindled.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Nardz
    February.4.2020 at 3:45 pm

    She ugly

  2. TrickyVic (old school)
    February.4.2020 at 3:46 pm

    Nothing says I’m privileged like charging $2,500 to dine with them.

    1. Square = Circle
      February.4.2020 at 3:56 pm

      “Susan Brown attended one of those earlier dinners. She says she felt like Rao and Jackson were angry at her the whole time, without ever learning why. She found Rao needlessly provocative and mean-spirited, unaware of her own class privilege, and divisive.”

  3. TwelveInchPianist
    February.4.2020 at 3:48 pm

    I would be so pissed.

  4. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
    February.4.2020 at 3:49 pm

    [shudder]

    That sounds about as bad as listening to some right-winger talk about QAnon and Hillary’s kiddie porn dungeons— although, to be fair, less weird and thus entertaining.

    Well, because of Trump’s tax cuts on rich White liberals these same liberals apparently have a lot more disposable income to burn on fucking SJW bullshit like this. Thanks Dear Leader… I look forward to checking my privilege and acknowledging my racism to the tune of 2500 bucks. It’s because I can.

    1. Square = Circle
      February.4.2020 at 3:58 pm

      You don’t even try for coherence, do you?

      1. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
        February.4.2020 at 4:03 pm

        Sorry… I tend to ramble now that i’m Monied. I’m saying that because of Trump’s tax cuts on rich liberals like me I can now afford to invite these women over so that my wife can learn about her intolerance. Clear?

        1. Fats of Fury
          February.4.2020 at 4:10 pm

          What’s the PSI rating on that wife of yours?

          1. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
            February.4.2020 at 4:24 pm

            As the newest member of the Dear Leader fan club what i’ve Learned is that the two worst things to be in life to be are a.) jealous or b.) aware of one’s class. Try not to do those things, ok?

  5. SQRLSY One
    February.4.2020 at 3:53 pm

    I see an opportunity for money-making here! For a mere $135.37, I will CALL YOU (cell phone, speaker phone, yada-yada) and TELL YOU and your friends, that you’re a bunch of racist rats!!!

    (For those on a budget, and cannot afford $2.5 K)

    (The (non-racist) profanity will be profound as well, but will cost you NO extra!)

  6. Square = Circle
    February.4.2020 at 3:55 pm

    Lisa Bond, who was hired because Rao and Jackson thought there would be instances when participants would feel more comfortable expressing their feelings to another white woman, says this will help her see how unmonitored thoughts can lead to systemic racism

    What a perfect example of mystification.

    You don’t understand what the term “systemic racism” means, but you’re willing to believe that it’s a pervasive problem, and that it’s caused by “unmonitored thoughts.”

    What possible relation could there be between un-examined institutional practices that lead to disparate outcomes and your unmonitored thoughts, you ask? Why – that’s an example of your racist thinking, right there!

    How isolated and self-involved do you have to be to think you’re going solve the world’s race relations problems by “monitoring your thoughts?”

    1. Ron
      February.4.2020 at 3:58 pm

      unmonitored thoughts is a prelude to let us monitor your thoughts and create a social credit system for you if you do not comply

  7. Ron
    February.4.2020 at 3:55 pm

    these white women would give up their daughters for black breeding to prove their worthiness to this fake cause of outrage. they are the scary ones who would vote for Trumps entire family to be burned at the stake and anyone who voted for them they are dangerous fools.

  8. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    February.4.2020 at 3:56 pm

    Finally clingers are paying to hear what I have been telling them for years!

    (seriously though if I lived in Denver I would book them and then show up in blackface)

    1. Spiritus Mundi
      February.4.2020 at 4:21 pm

      I’d pay to see that.

  9. End Child Unemployment
    February.4.2020 at 3:57 pm

    Rao sounds like she needs an intervention for her own racism

  10. Steve-O
    February.4.2020 at 3:58 pm

    This is the best grift I’ve heard of in a long time. Totally legal, pretty damn lucrative. Not to mention the whole thing is essentially trolling suburban wine moms who not only sit and take it but pay for the privilege. Very satisfying. I’m going to quit my day job, slap on some Northam-style shoe polish, and get in on the action.

  11. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.4.2020 at 3:59 pm

    Rao and Jackson—who are Indian American and black, respectively

    Then what the @#$% are they doing appropriating pasta carbonara??

  12. SIV
    February.4.2020 at 4:00 pm

    The public re-education camps are going to be even worse.

  13. sarcasmic
    February.4.2020 at 4:02 pm

    Not even John would fuck that.

  14. Bill Dalasio
    February.4.2020 at 4:02 pm

    …probably the most appropriate response is simply to pity the gullible people whom they’ve swindled.

    No, the more appropriate response is to mock and deride the people they’ve swindled. At $2,500 a pop, the marks aren’t uneducated rubes who you can forgive for not knowing any better. They’re willing participants more than happy to accept their dressing down from Rao and Jackson to establish their virtue status and vicarious victimhood through the social justice cadre activists. Pitying them only serves to justify their presumptions. Making their behavior the object of public ridicule is the only way you’re going to put this sort of thing to an end.

    1. John
      February.4.2020 at 4:12 pm

      They are plenty educated. And they are not rubes. They are getting tremendous emotional affirmation and personal satisfaction out of this. These women want to be abused. It is a fetish. They are no more rubes than anyone else who pays a hooker.

      1. Bill Dalasio
        February.4.2020 at 4:22 pm

        Mostly, we agree. I just think it’s more social than sexual. And the only way to deter people from doing it is to change the social perception of it. So, like I said, mock the women who do this.

  15. Mickey Rat
    February.4.2020 at 4:03 pm

    A flagellant sect of the Church of Woke. Who knew white progressive masochism could be so lucrative?

    Though I suspect Rao might be the racist these events.

  16. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    February.4.2020 at 4:04 pm

    Another variation of “get woke, go broke”.

  17. John
    February.4.2020 at 4:05 pm

    Isn’t hiring a woman to abuse you illegal in most states outside of Nevada?

    Not that I would judge anyone’s kink, but that is all this is. These women have what amounts to a sexual fetish about being called a racist. It is no different then men who hire dominatrix who then force the men to lick their shoes or suffer some other humiliation.

    It is not so much that they do this. It is that they lack self awareness to understand what they are doing. We all make fun of Marv Albert but at least Marv understood he was a pervert. These women can’t even say that.

  18. Fats of Fury
    February.4.2020 at 4:05 pm

    It would be great to hire them, scream “How dare you” at the first racism charge, throw your drink in their faces and have the dinner end in a massive pie fight.

  19. Fats of Fury
    February.4.2020 at 4:08 pm

    Shicka, also an Indian American, practices that shtick here, for Free!

    1. John
      February.4.2020 at 4:11 pm

      No it is not free. Reason pays her a salary. And now we know why and what she does for it.

  20. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.4.2020 at 4:10 pm

    P.T. Barnum would have been right if he had actually said it.

  21. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.4.2020 at 4:12 pm

    What I especially like about grifters is that their victims were trying to con somebody else, otherwise they wouldn’t have believed in that free lunch.

    Non-violent grifters are heroes in my book. Note: Politicians are NOT non-violent; their threats, by definition, include government coercion.

    1. John
      February.4.2020 at 4:14 pm

      The only reason Rao is nonviolent is because she lacks the means to be so and get away with it.

      Otherwise, I have to agree with you. I feel an odd sense of respect for someone to be as brazen a con artist as Rao and actually get away with it.

  22. Brandybuck
    February.4.2020 at 4:19 pm

    So what if someone paid for the dinner, got dressed down as racist during the whole dinner, but at the end said “Hah! I identify as a Physically Challenged Black Lesbian! I rank more than you! Now give me my money back!”

  23. Spiritus Mundi
    February.4.2020 at 4:20 pm

    Who says these woke commies don’t understand capitalism?

Please to post comments