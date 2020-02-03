Iowa Caucuses

The Iowa Democratic Caucuses Are a Huge Mess Right Now

Is it the ethanol?

|

caucuscounters
Is it the app? (Sue Dorfman/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

The results of the Iowa Democratic caucuses have been delayed. Very delayed. Possibly due to problems with an app, possibly due to new rules, and possibly because of inconsistencies in the results. 

A precinct chairman called into CNN to say that he was unable to report the results from his caucus and had been on hold for an hour. While he was explaining the delay to CNN host Wolf Blitzer, the man finally reached an operator, who then hung up on him while he told Blitzer that he needed to report the results: 

Here is the man's heroic tale in his own tweets: 

A computer app may be behind the problem: 

Bloomberg News reported earlier in the evening that the app, designed to make it easier for caucus secretaries to report results, does not, uh, allow them to do that. Could be user error, could be a broken app; neither scenario is without precedent. But the app really seems like a big problem. Maybe the problem: 

The Iowa Democratic Party has released two statements thus far. The first was shrouded in mystery and intrigue: 

In its second statement, the Iowa Democratic Party reported "inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results." Also, don't blame the app! 

"If Iowa hopes to maintain its privileged status, it's crucial that everything go smoothly tonight," The Atlantic's Elaine Godfrey wrote before caucus sites opened today. "During the 2016 caucus, volunteers were unprepared for the overwhelming turnout; there were technological problems, reporting errors, and multiple coin flips."

Did somebody say coin flips?!

Mike Riggs is deputy managing editor at Reason.

  1. loveconstitution1789
    February.4.2020 at 12:03 am

    Who cares? Democrats will never beat Trump in election 2020.

    Let ‘em eat each others babies…bitch!

  2. IvaGMettler
    February.4.2020 at 12:11 am

  3. Overt
    February.4.2020 at 12:14 am

    TOP MEN, PEOPLE!

    When a democrat tells you about their health insurance exchange; When they talk about their Climate Models; When they point to their economic models; Remember this.

    Many people think that because Silicon Valley types are inordinately leftist, that the left can bring technology to the forefront. As someone in the tech sector, I can tell you this is completely wrong. For every lefty Google or Facebook, there are dozens if not hundreds of lefty also-rans whose technology solutions and approaches to problems failed miserably and lost investors millions. What has made lefties appear to be technological masterminds is the market. It has tested the technology of hundreds of politicians, pundits and the businesses enabling them, and culled the weak until only the strong survive.

    When you only see the strong, and they happen to have technology strategies, it is easy to confuse this for saying that the ONLY strategy is to use technology. As we see here, that is totally not the case.

    1. Nardz
      February.4.2020 at 12:49 am

      “No, but seriously, let us run your healthcare”
      -stolen from Guy Benson, who is a dbag… but that’s a good line

  4. NoVaNick
    February.4.2020 at 12:14 am

    Them damn Russkies again!

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.4.2020 at 12:35 am

    They have this every 4 years, and they can’t pull it together?

    So who do you think they’ll run against Trump in 2024?

  6. Reshufflex
    February.4.2020 at 12:41 am

    “Oh, somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright;
    The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light,
    And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout;
    But there is no joy in Iowa, the lunatic fringe struck out.”

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.4.2020 at 12:44 am

      “Once I had everything, I gave it up
      For the shoulder of your driveway and the words I’ve never felt
      And so for you I came this far across the tracks
      Ten miles above the limit and with no seatbelt, and I’d do it again
      For tonight I went running through the screen doors of discretion
      For I woke up from a nightmare that I could not stand to see
      You were a-wandering out on the hills of Iowa
      And you were not thinking of me”

      1. Reshufflex
        February.4.2020 at 12:45 am

        Hehe.

  7. NoVaNick
    February.4.2020 at 12:49 am

    Mike Bloomberg must have an epic boner right now. If the dem clowns can’t get their shit together, he is the de facto nominee

  8. Nardz
    February.4.2020 at 12:50 am

    Meanwhile, Trump broke Obama’s Iowa Caucus record with almost 30,000 votes

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.4.2020 at 1:03 am

      With his son Hunter’s help, I believe that Biden has won the Caucasus.

  9. Sevo
    February.4.2020 at 12:58 am

    ‘…Could be user error, could be a broken app; neither scenario is without precedent. But the app really seems like a big problem. Maybe the problem:..”

    There are no ‘computer errors’ there are ‘human errors’ which show up when used to program computers.
    Just from curiosity, was the app specially designed to avoid Russki interference and somehow missed DNC interference?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.4.2020 at 1:02 am

      When the dust settles and the problems are resolved, I’m sure we’ll find that Hillary Clinton has swept the Iowa Caucuses.

      1. Nardz
        February.4.2020 at 1:05 am

        “Andrew Yang????
        @AndrewYang
        ·
        6m
        It might be helpful to have a President and government that understand technology so this sort of thing doesn’t happen.”

        Umm…

      2. Nardz
        February.4.2020 at 1:07 am

        Robby Mook
        @RobbyMook
        · 1h
        Sorry, folks. I did NOT have anythjng to do with building the Iowa caucus app. I dont know anything about it, had no role in it, and dont own a company that makes mobile appa. Please contact @iowademocrats with questions about it.

  10. Nardz
    February.4.2020 at 1:08 am

    “Democratic Party
    @DNC
    · 7h
    For three years, we’ve been preparing for the process that officially kicks off tonight in Iowa: the Democratic presidential primary. Today our chair, @TomPerez, reflects on the reforms we’ve made to make this the most transparent primary in our history: https://bit.ly/2SgkWDX

    Ouch

Please to post comments