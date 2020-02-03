Recycling

Baltimore County Admits It Hasn't Been Recycling Glass for 7 Years. It Still Encourages Residents to Recycle Glass.

When ritual is more important than reuse

( Josep Curto/Dreamstime.com)

Baltimore County residents' have had their perceptions about where their glass ends up shattered.

Over the weekend, news broke that the county—which does not include the City of Baltimore—has not been recycling the glass it's been collecting as part of its recycling program. For the past seven years, the jars and bottles that residents dutifully placed in their blue bins have been being junked instead.

"There are numerous issues with glass recycling, including increased presence of shredded paper in recycling streams which contaminates materials and is difficult to separate from broken glass fragments, in addition to other limitations on providing quality material," county spokesperson Sean Naron told The Baltimore Sun.

Glass recycling reportedly stopped in 2013, the same year the county opened a $23 million single-stream recycling facility, according to the Sun article.

Single-stream recycling refers to the practice of letting people put all their recyclables into one bin, then sorting it at material processing facilities, rather than have people sort their papers, plastics, and glass into separate containers at the curb.

Baltimore County had adopted single-streaming for all homes by October 2010, part of a growing trend among municipalities trying to boost recycling rates. The thinking was that if you make recycling easier, more people will do it.

A study from the American Forest & Paper Association found the percent of the population covered by a single-stream recycling service that included glass grew from 22 percent in 2005 to 73 percent in 2014.

The trouble with single-streaming is that placing everything in the same bin increases the chances of contamination. Non-compatible materials get mixed together or coated with food waste. So a good deal of the glass isn't pure enough to ground down and be shipped to glass manufacturers.

Chemical & Engineering News notes that only 40 percent of glass collected by single-stream recycling services ends up being recycled into new products, compared to 90 percent of glass in multi-stream collection systems.

The same article notes that the cost of transporting heavy glass from recycling centers to glass manufacturers is often prohibitively high, meaning it's often more economical to just make glass out of new materials.

Regardless of the material in question, the American recycling industry has been going through a crisis over the last several years. Rising rates of contamination and the effective closure of a major export market in China, which stopped accepting most American plastic, have left material processing facilities with no willing buyers. Many of the recyclables that are collected therefore end up in landfills or incinerators.

And that's what's been happening to Baltimore County's glass. Yet county officials are wary about telling people to stop recycling the stuff, according to the Sun. People, they fear, will fall out of the recycling habit. Ritual is apparently more important than actual reuse.

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. albo
    February.3.2020 at 2:48 pm

    If plastic, glass and paper recycling made economic sense there would be private recyling places that pay you for your load, like the metal recycler does in my town.

    “You are smarter than the government, so when the government pays you to do something you wouldn’t do on your own, it is almost always paying you to do something stupid.” PJ O’Rourke

    1. mad.casual
      February.3.2020 at 2:55 pm

      If plastic, glass and paper recycling made economic sense there would be private recyling places that pay you for your load, like the metal recycler does in my town.

      Private recycling places *with curbside pickup*. The metal recycling place in my town doesn’t do pickup but pretty much anyone can set a small stack of aluminum siding, copper piping, lawnmower, metal lawn furniture, etc. at their curb almost any evening and expect it to be gone by morning.

  2. Chipper Morning Wood
    February.3.2020 at 3:03 pm

    You are really proud about that sentence, aren’t you, Christian?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.3.2020 at 3:16 pm

      Christian has a heart of glass.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.3.2020 at 3:12 pm

    “There are numerous issues with glass recycling, including increased presence of shredded paper in recycling streams which contaminates materials and is difficult to separate from broken glass fragments”

    Wouldn’t fire take care of the shredded paper?

  4. JFree
    February.3.2020 at 3:13 pm

    Non-metals recycling can work very well at the large user level – businesses shredding paper, restaurants composting, etc.

    And it’s probable that toxic/hazardous waste (computers, batteries, etc) could be effectively diverted from the general waste stream by having a significant price tag attached to it (with perhaps the occasional random public hanging of violators) so it remains closed-loop. Might even make for a very useful blockchain use-case

    Other than that, it is all a colossal waste of time. Many Americans don’t even pick up their own dog’s shit when it is in someone else’s front yard and they watched the dog take that dump. It’s silly to expect them to sort through their garbage.

    It’s very possible that the total waste stream needs reducing – to avoid various sorts of leakage, pollution, externalities, etc. But it is not at all possible or conceivable that the American consumer can be assumed to be an adult part of that solution. So stop pretending they can be.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.3.2020 at 3:14 pm

    Baltimore County Admits It Hasn’t Been Recycling Glass for 7 Years.

    Citations for every Baltimore residence are in the mail right now…

  6. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.3.2020 at 3:27 pm

    Just so you know, they haven’t been recycling anything else either. But keep throwing stuff in that new bin, folks. It’s for the children.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.3.2020 at 3:33 pm

      They’re recycling children??!?

      Oh my God…

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.3.2020 at 3:28 pm

    By the way, if you believe in Global Warming Climate Change, then this is a Good Thing. It’s less energy intensive to just throw the stuff in the landfill than it is to perform the above tasks.

    Stop Climate Change: Stop recycling.

    1. albo
      February.3.2020 at 3:49 pm

      I have always found it amusing that a 15-ton diesel garbage truck comes belching its way through my neighborhood every week to pick up my 10 pounds of plastic and glass recyclables. So good for the environment.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        February.3.2020 at 3:56 pm

        …drives them around town, then processes them, ships a tiny minority of it to China which dumps most of that in a landfill, or as of late, sends it back across the ocean (2 trips across the pacific) and the rest then gets driven to the landfill. So sustainable.

