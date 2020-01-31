The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 31, 2006
1/31/2006: Justice Samuel Alito takes oath.
