Brickbat: Lead Foot

The Colorado State Patrol has charged James Grimes with reckless driving, driving more than 40 mph over the speed limit in a construction zone, and three counts of reckless endangerment. Grimes, who was clocked driving more than 100 mph, was reportedly racing another driver on Interstate 25. Grimes, a Denver sheriff's deputy, was on duty and transporting inmates at the time. The man he was racing, Daniel Franklin, was charged with DUI, driving more than 40 mph over the speed limit in a construction zone, reckless driving, and driving with no proof of insurance.