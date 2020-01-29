"Hollywood Has the Best Moral Compass," Said …

Some people have, for mysterious reasons, recalled this phrase from 2009, so I thought I'd repost what I posted about it then. Had I but known, I could have been even snider (especially since the context was a petition supporting Roman Polanski).

"Hollywood Has the Best Moral Compass,

because it has compassion…. We were the people who did the fundraising telethon for the victims of 9/11. We were there for the victims of Katrina and any world catastrophe." So says studio co-chairman Harvey Weinstein, as quoted by the L.A. Times. Well, all right then. From now, I'll just defer to the movie industry for all my moral judgments. Because, you know, all those telethons.

