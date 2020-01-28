Slavery

Public Schools Are Teaching The 1619 Project in Class, Despite Concerns From Historians

"Mandating the use of The 1619 Project in K-12 curricula is at best premature until these issues are resolved."

|

Nikole Hannah-Jones
(Screenshot via UChicago / Youtube)

The 1619 ProjectThe New York Times Magazine's much vaunted series of essays about the introduction of African slavery to the Americas—will now be taught in K-12 schools around the country.

School districts in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Buffalo, New York, have decided to update their history curricula to include the material, which posits that the institution of slavery was so embedded in the country's DNA that the country's true founding could be said to have occurred in 1619, rather than in 1776.

"One of the things that we are looking at in implementing The 1619 Project is to let everyone know that the issues around the legacy of enslavement that exist today, it's an American issue, it's not a Black issue," Dr. Fatima Morrell, associate superintendent for culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives for Buffalo Public Schools, told Buffalo's NPR station.

Buffalo teachers and administrators have already begun studying the 1619 material so they can implement it into their curricula. The NPR story correctly notes that the essays examine "lesser-known consequences of slavery," like "how plantation economics led to modern corporate, capitalist culture."

Many historians, though, have questioned The 1619 Project's accuracy. Five of them penned a letter to The New York Times expressing dismay "at some of the factual errors in the project and the closed process behind it." These historians said the project's contention that the American Revolution was launched "in order to ensure slavery would continue" was flat-out wrong.

Another historian, Phil Magness of the American Institute for Economic Research, has criticized Matthew Desmond's 1619 Project essay, which claimed that modern American capitalism has its roots in plantation slavery. Magness has persuasively argued that this claim lacks verification, and that Desmond relied on bad data about cotton-picking rates in the pre-Civil War south.

"Desmond's thesis relies exclusively on scholarship from a hotly contested school of thought known as the New History of Capitalism (NHC)," wrote Magness in a second article. "Although NHC scholars often present their work as cutting-edge explorations into the relationship between capitalism and slavery, they have not fared well under scrutiny from outside their own ranks."

Some conservative critics have overreached: Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called The 1619 Project "propaganda" and suggested that the Times was trying to brainwash readers. That line of attack goes too far, but there are valid criticisms of the project's ideological slant.

Citing Magness' article, New York magazine's Jonathan Chait hailed The 1619 Project as a valuable corrective, but cautioned that it shouldn't be taught in schools a history. Magness agrees.

"Mandating the use of The 1619 Project in K-12 curricula is at best premature until these issues are resolved and the Times makes a good faith effort to answer its critics," Magness tells Reason. "While there is merit to some of the themes raised by The 1619 Project, it continues to be marred by its empirically debunked and explicitly anti-capitalist assessment of the economics of slavery."

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Times reporter who spearheaded the project, has in general taken umbrage at the idea that there's anything seriously wrong with the work. She came close to accusing The Atlantic's Conor Friedersdorf of racism for mildly critiquing the project. In an interview with Friedersdorf's Atlantic colleague Adam Serwer, she insisted that history was not objective.

"I think my point was that history is not objective," said Hannah-Jones. "And that people who write history are not simply objective arbiters of facts, and that white scholars are no more objective than any other scholars, and that they can object to the framing and we can object to their framing as well."

Hannah-Jones is correct that the keepers of histories have always employed spin: History is written by the victors is a great aphorism because it's true. School textbooks have often been filled with ideological nonsense—sometimes as part of a conservative or religious agenda. But that's the irony of requiring The 1619 Project in high school history courses: It is itself a form of spin, and significant aspects of it are up for debate.

"The Buffalo school district's decision also risks further politicizing the classroom with explicitly ideological content, not unlike the notorious cases we often hear about coming from the other side of the spectrum such as the Texas textbook review process, which has long been a bastion of the religious right," says Magness.

Advertisement

NEXT: Bolton Book Claims Barr Was Worried About Trump's Deals With Dictators. The Justice Department Says Bolton's Projecting.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. SIV
    January.28.2020 at 10:07 am

    They teach Howard Zinn’s A People’s History… too.

    ’bout time there’s some pushback but I fear it is too little, too late.

    Maybe we’ll meet at one of the camps.

    1. SIV
      January.28.2020 at 10:14 am

      JFC, I should’ve RTFA first. Robby thinks he can “to be sure” and “both sides” his way out of being put up against the wall wearing a blindfold and having a last vape.

      1. Eddy
        January.28.2020 at 10:24 am

        Are you kidding? They won’t allow a last vape, vaping is bad for your health.

        (Adapted from a tasteless cartoon about a final cigarette)

  2. Brian
    January.28.2020 at 10:09 am

    Slavery? What is this concept they speak of?

    1. Eddy
      January.28.2020 at 10:17 am

      When you’re told whom to employ or whom to rent to…just kidding, capitalists can’t be enslaved in the derogatory sense, they deserve what’s coming to them.

    2. Adans smith
      January.28.2020 at 10:22 am

      It’s a thing that only happened to Africans at the hand of white Europeans. Never happened in Asia the middle east , Europe or Africa before 1619.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        January.28.2020 at 10:47 am

        So…let me get this straight.

        Hebrews were never slaves to Africans in Egypt?
        Africans were never slaves to Africans?
        Africans never captured other Africans and sold them to slave traders?
        Misc Asians never had slaves?
        AmerIndians never had slaves ?
        Aztecs never had slaves?
        Incas never had slaves?
        Japanese never had slaves?
        Kingdom of Hawaii never had slaves?
        Persians never had slaves?
        Chinese never had slaves?
        Sumerians never had slaves?
        Indians never had slaves?
        Assyrians never had slaves?

        Sounds about right for this Narrative!

    3. sarcasmic
      January.28.2020 at 10:43 am

      Food, shelter, and clothing isn’t free. Because we must work for corporations to buy stuff from corporations, we are corporate slaves. Capitalism is just a big plantation.

  3. Brian
    January.28.2020 at 10:16 am

    “ “I think my point was that history is not objective,” said Hannah-Jones.”

    I assume then that there will be no grades with this course, correct?

    Or what does it mean when you tell a student he’s wrong about something that isn’t objective? “Your thinking thoughts I don’t like “?

  4. Eddy
    January.28.2020 at 10:21 am

    “Some conservative critics have overreached: Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called The 1619 Project “propaganda” and suggested that the Times was trying to brainwash readers. That line of attack goes too far, but there are valid criticisms of the project’s ideological slant.”

    So it’s not propaganda or brainwashing, they’re just randomly teaching kids some unverified or disproven material which by a series of unfortunate coincidences, pushes the students toward a tendentious view of our past?

    Incidentally, will the public-school supporters shut up (if they haven’t already) about what a great assimilationist influence they used to be for the huddled masses of immigrant kids? They’re not going for assimiliation anymore.

    “Welcome to America, boys and girls, today we teach you how your parents may as well have stayed home rather than subject themselves to such a wicked society.”

  5. Brian
    January.28.2020 at 10:25 am

    Slavery is much more socialist than capitalist.

    The foundation of capitalism is property rights, and the most fundamental property right is the right of self-ownership. Therefore, there is nothing as antagonistic to capitalism as slavery.

    On the other hand, “from each according to their ability, to each according to their need”: that is an exact description of slavery. You get only your bare necessities, and you give away everything you can produce.

    It’s not capitalism that takes 10 to 35% of everyone’s income before they get a chance to touch it, to spend it on things they may or may not care about. That’s socialism. So at that point, is in our government 10 to 35% slavery? I assume when taxes get to 100%, it’s slavery in everything but name.

    So yes, slavery is much more socialist and capitalist. And if the members of the 1619 project disagree, they can remind themselves at history of subjective and go fuck themselves.

    1. Eddy
      January.28.2020 at 10:33 am

      “The dissociation of labor and disintegration of society, which liberty and free competition occasion, is especially injurious to the poorer class; for besides the labor necessary to support the family, the poor man is burdened with the care of finding a home, and procuring employment, and attending to all domestic wants and concerns. Slavery relieves our slaves of these cares altogether, and slavery is a form, and the very best form, of socialism.”

      /slavery apologist George Fitzhugh, 1854

      https://docsouth.unc.edu/southlit/fitzhughsoc/fitzhugh.html

  6. swillfredo pareto
    January.28.2020 at 10:28 am

    Some conservative critics have overreached: Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called The 1619 Project “propaganda”

    In what way is this overreach? The 1619 Project is not historical scholarship, it is a naked attempt to advance the argument for reparations by linking contemporary wealth and prosperity to a system that was destroyed over 150 years ago. Granted it attempts to do so with poor scholarship and a patently false presentation of capitalism but that is a propagandist’s stock and trade.

  7. Jerryskids
    January.28.2020 at 10:34 am

    Jesus Christ, with a lot of the leftist nonsense you can at least argue that, well, at least they meant well, but how the hell can you possibly claim this lying evil bullshit has any sort of good intentions behind it?

  8. Azathoth!!
    January.28.2020 at 10:37 am

    Some conservative critics have overreached: Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called The 1619 Project “propaganda” and suggested that the Times was trying to brainwash readers. That line of attack goes too far, but there are valid criticisms of the project’s ideological slant.

    How does this go ‘too far’?

    This IS propaganda–it is incorrect information disseminated for the purpose of furthering an agenda

    AND it is being put into our schools for the purpose of getting it into kids heads so early in their lives that it becomes nearly impossible to dislodge–brainwashing.

    Gingrich didn’t go too far–he hit it dead on.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.28.2020 at 10:46 am

      I don’t think the 1619 project is going to fool nearly as many people as both they and the critics think. The Russians I know didn’t believe Soviet propaganda — they didn’t know what the truth was, but the propaganda was so heavy handed, and changed so readily, that they knew what the truth wasn’t. The same thing will play out here.

      Look at the backlash and resistance to AGW — when reality doubles energy prices, people pay attention. No matter what nonsense there is about 97% settled and 12 years to live, most people put AGW way down their list of worries. The lies are like Soviet propaganda, they keep changing their alarms so often and so much that they have no practical credibility. People may be brainwashed into thinking something will have to be done someday, but not now, and not in 12 years. It’s the politicians pushing it, and they have a lot of pushback.

      So I think it will be with this. Kids will learn what they need to pass tests and forget it afterwards. Look at how many adults respond to surveys not knowing how many branches of government there are.

      Kids will become adults, escape public schools, learn they’ve been lied to, and get on with their lives.

  9. sarcasmic
    January.28.2020 at 10:38 am

    If white kids aren’t ashamed for being white by the time they graduate, then the public school system did something wrong.

  10. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.28.2020 at 10:39 am

    NOT propaganda?!?

    It’s pure propaganda!

    Some things really are wrong, Robby, 100% wrong.

Please to post comments