Yale Will Eliminate a Beloved Introductory Art Class for Being Too White, Male, and Western

"It's a disservice to undergrads," said one student.

(Nick Allen)

Enrollment has swelled for Yale University's introductory art history course, which covers "the Renaissance to the present." That's because the school plans to eliminate the popular class after the spring.

According to The Yale Daily News, the art department has decided that the class might make some students uncomfortable due to the "overwhelming" whiteness, maleness, and straightness of the artists who comprise the Western canon (though that last label may be dubious). Indeed, the focus on Western art is "problematic," course instructor Tim Barringer told the student newspaper.

"I want all Yale students (and all residents of New Haven who can enter our museums freely) to have access to and to feel confident analyzing and enjoying the core works of the western tradition," said Barringer. "But I don't mistake a history of European painting for the history of all art in all places."

In its final iteration, the course will "consider art in relation to questions of gender, class and race and discuss its involvement with Western capitalism," according to the latest syllabus. Art's relationship to climate change will also be a "key theme."

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what works the students come up with to counteract or undermine my own narratives," said Barringer.

Art students who wish to master the Western canon will still find plenty of other courses that satisfy their interests. But the removal of the introductory course makes it difficult for non-majors with a casual interest in the subject to study it.

"My biggest critique of the decision is that it's a disservice to undergrads," one student, Mahlon Sorensen, told The Yale Daily News. "If you get rid of that one, all-encompassing course, then to understand the Western canon of art, students are going to have to take multiple art history courses. Which is all well and good for the art history major, but it sucks for the rest of us."

It has become more common in recent years for small cabals of students to rebel against liberal arts curricula that they feel are too focused on Western artists, authors, and thinkers. Students at Reed College, for instance, successfully pressured educators to disband an introductory humanities course. In that case, the activists demanded that all European texts be removed and replaced by non-European books as a form of reparations "for Humanities 110's history of erasing the histories of people of color, especially black people." Yale's art department seems to be changing with the times.

It's good to include more perspectives and to ensure that a liberal arts education is not excessively focused on Europe. But diversity by addition is vastly preferable to diversity by subtraction. When a university eliminates an introductory art class because a tiny number of ideologues object to the whiteness and maleness of it all, it feels like they are declining to teach history because some people don't like what happened. The West's outsized influence on the events of the last several centuries may very well be problematic, but that doesn't mean it isn't real.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. loveconstitution1789
    January.27.2020 at 9:17 am

    REMEMBER unreason when the Lefties were going after Civil War statutes and memorial markers?

    It’s almost like when you give keys to the Lefty lunatics, they run all around the USA looking for Americans stuff to tear down.

    I wonder if the real target is….The United States of America is a very White, Male, Western, and Hetero creation.

  2. Don't look at me!
    January.27.2020 at 9:24 am

    “Art’s relationship to climate change”.
    It’s the paint fumes!

    1. sarcasmic
      January.27.2020 at 9:54 am

      Yesterday while I was driving I flipped to NPR where someone was introducing a piece on how climate change is affecting tennis.

      Yes, tennis.

      Peak derp?

      1. Earth Skeptic
        January.27.2020 at 10:17 am

        No yet. We have not seen “definitive” studies linking climate change to gender. Or Nazis.

  3. Don't look at me!
    January.27.2020 at 9:28 am

    The West’s outsized influence on the events of the last several centuries may very well be problematic, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t real.
    Reality is now problematic.

    1. MasterThief
      January.27.2020 at 9:31 am

      How is it problematic? That is my real question. If other cultures are producing things worthy of note and discussion then why not include those things?

      1. Brandybuck
        January.27.2020 at 10:33 am

        A class on the art of Western culture does not include art from other cultures as its focus.

        In truth, relatively few cultures had “art for art’s sake”. Not because those other cultures were lesser cultures, but because they had not attained the affluence necessary for the production of art as a livelihood. A market for art needs to exist. Sometimes it’s a free market, sometimes it’s a royal court or its supported temple. But you need a market for fine art before fine art will be created. Other cultures had art, but did not have any professional artists. Which limited the development of their artistic skillsets.

        Which is why the great art of the world mostly comes from Western, Chinese, and Japanese cultures. And even there mostly from the patronage of state actors. The common person didn’t consume fine art until the modern era.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      January.27.2020 at 10:20 am

      Reality has always been problematic to those with delusions or agenda. From organized religion to organized societies, reality (if perceived by the masses) can really fuck up the most righteous plans.

  4. MasterThief
    January.27.2020 at 9:30 am

    Call it out for what it is. Anti-white racism and anti-western bigotry. Why libertarians choose to not defend western culture is beyond me. Diversity is not a strength when it undermines what is good about a society

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      January.27.2020 at 9:41 am

      This is precisely what it is.

      Erase the past. Then we wonder why a majority of millennials think communism is ok.

      Fat, illiberal, drunk, ignorant and stupid isn’t a way to go through life.

      1. sarcasmic
        January.27.2020 at 9:56 am

        I don’t think quoting a movie with a young Donald Sutherland is a good way to get the attention of someone under 30.

      2. Earth Skeptic
        January.27.2020 at 10:21 am

        What about night putting?

    2. Earth Skeptic
      January.27.2020 at 10:24 am

      That’s one of the most puzzling contradictions in the Progressive book of prayer. They challenge the legacy of the people and institutions who delivered us into enlightened liberalism, and instead promote people and cultures who define anti-liberal ethos. Where does this mental illness come from?

  5. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.27.2020 at 9:32 am

    Good.

    #DiversityAboveAll

  6. Inigo Montoya
    January.27.2020 at 9:39 am

    Nothing lasts forever, especially not prestige brands. Think about the expensive luxury carmakers Dusenberg and Cord, for example. Yale has long enjoyed the position of being the Dusenberg of college education. But it sounds like that glorious rep is circling the drain. The difference is that they are doing it to themselves.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      January.27.2020 at 10:20 am

      George W. Bush is Yale Alum.

      That is all you need to know about the lack of education quality at that school.

  7. Rufus The Monocled
    January.27.2020 at 9:43 am

    Robby, bello, now do you understand why we mock your ‘to be sure’ shtick?

    The progressive left is seeking to undermine the enter Western identity.

    1. Aloysious
      January.27.2020 at 9:52 am

      I thought we also mocked his silly hair.

      Next up, Rico grows a man bun.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    January.27.2020 at 9:48 am

    “But I don’t mistake a history of European painting for the history of all art in all places.”

    It’s almost as though art appreciation as a college course is an arbitrary and frivolous endeavor.

  9. Adans smith
    January.27.2020 at 9:52 am

    Look at the advances made in Europe and The English speaking world in the last several hundred years. Science, art, agriculture , economics and liberal government. Now, look at the rest of the world.

  10. creech
    January.27.2020 at 10:21 am

    One could probably power the entire city of New Haven just from William F. Buckley, Jr. spinning in his grave.

  11. PeteRR
    January.27.2020 at 10:22 am

    To paraphrase Robert Heinlein:

    “Throughout history, ignorance is the normal condition of man. Advances which permit this norm to be exceeded — here and there, now and then — are the work of an extremely small minority, frequently despised, often condemned, and almost always opposed by all right-thinking people. Whenever this tiny minority is kept from creating, or (as sometimes happens) is driven out of a society, the people then slip back into abject ignorance.

    This is known as “bad luck.”

  12. Earth Skeptic
    January.27.2020 at 10:28 am

    Hey, if the doyens of Inclusive Art want to really be fair, then museums and courses need to include art from everyone, including the stuff your dim-witted kid brings home from preschool and the pottery made at every senior center.

