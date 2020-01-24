The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 24, 1968
1/24/1968: United States v. O'Brien argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
1/24/1968: United States v. O'Brien argued.
What is the correct reward for the person who creates something that millions of people want badly enough to pay for it?
It’s an attempt to bypass Fourth and Fifth Amendment protections by insisting it’s not an arrest.
Journalists and pundits who frantically doubled down on their initial bad takes deserve more criticism.
Following an insider trading conviction and the collapse of his career, Damilare Sonoiki is suing Harvard.
Government officials should use the success of the competition as an educational moment.
This modal will close in 10