Michelle Carter released from prison early

The Supreme Court had denied cert in the texting suicide case

Michelle Carter was released from prison yesterday for good behavior, several months ahead of the scheduled end of her 15-month sentence. I previously blogged about the case, in which Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide, here, here, and here.

Last week, the Supreme Court (unfortunately, in my view) denied cert in the case.

