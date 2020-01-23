The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

A few thoughts on publishing an Op-Ed in the New York Times

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Last Friday, an editor from the New York Times asked if I would be willing to write an op-ed in support of the President's defense. I agreed. I had been planning to write something, and was glad to have the large forum. I did so with full knowledge that the criticism–on the right and left–would be significant.

The article was published in the early morning. About twelve hours later, the Times website is up to nearly 3,000 comments and counting. It was the lead piece on the opinion page for most of the day. I received about three-dozen "fan" emails. A few of them used racial epithets. (People made an incorrect assumption about my race based on my last name.) No anti-semitic email yet, but I've received those in the past. The negative emails far outweigh the positive emails. I suspect my Dean has also received some messages. I had given him a heads up. (One person wrote that he would contact my "supervisor!").

I received a handful of voicemails at my office, one of which said "I should be ashamed of myself." The person didn't leave a name. I did not check my Twitter mentions today, quite deliberately. Friends have told me they're pretty bad. Plenty of academic subtweeting. Indeed, at least one blog post criticized me, but did not name me–"some have argued." There maybe others, but they are hard to find.

I am grateful to my co-bloggers Jon Adler and Ilya Somin for offering substantive responses to my post. They model the best of what academic discourse has to offer. I will respond to them in due course.

 

 

Advertisement

NEXT: New State Department Rules Crack Down on 'Birth Tourism' Under National Security Guise

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. TwelveInchPianist
    January.23.2020 at 6:57 pm

    Bummer. But I’m not sure why anybody would expect anything different from NYT readers, Academics, or Twitter.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      January.23.2020 at 7:21 pm

      You’re right. Some people should probably just stick to Breitbart, FreeRepublic, Fox, the Volokh Conspiracy, RedState, Limbaugh, Stormfront, and Instapundit.

      1. Jerry B.
        January.23.2020 at 7:37 pm

        And perhaps you should stick to the Washington Post and New York Times, where your compatriots blovate.

  2. Snorkle
    January.23.2020 at 6:57 pm

    I’m just disturbed to know it will be perfectly fine with you when President EvilDem holds Irsael’s funding up until Bibi makes up, I dunno, child molestation charges against Don Jr.

    1. J. L. Kleppe
      January.23.2020 at 7:36 pm

      Has there even been an allegation that Trump requested Zelensky to “make up” charges against Hunter Biden? Or are you the one making things up?

  3. Jimmy the Dane
    January.23.2020 at 7:26 pm

    There is no point in paying any attention to the frogs on twatter.

  4. Dilan Esper
    January.23.2020 at 7:41 pm

    Thankfully, no death threats. There are way, way too many of those in American political discourse. And law enforcement does not do nearly enough to track them down and throw people in prison who make them.

  5. Armchair Lawyer
    January.23.2020 at 7:42 pm

    I am a little surprised that you offered to write an article for the NY Times given the environment (or agreed to their offer to write one). I understand the reasons, broadening the audience, increasing the diversity of viewpoints available, and so on. But, I’ve followed some other moderate libertarians around over the years, in their transitions between different publications, including flipping through the comments and such, and as of late, going to a large liberal paper has…significant downsides.

    What immediately comes to mind is Megan McArdle’s transition to the Washington Post, and frankly, the comments area became far, far more negative than in her previous publication. And it gets to you. And it’s not needed. And a critical mass of Reverend Kirklands drives away normal commenters and normal thinkers, reinforcing a spiral that encourages more vitrol.

    I frankly don’t know what to do about it. Perhaps more rigorous decorum needs to be enforced. But it’s an issue. Perhaps it started with Jon Stewart a while ago. But that’s neither here nor there.

    Here’s what I will say. I applaud your dedication. However, it’s not, in my opinion, worth going back to the Times. The negativity isn’t worth the benefit.

Please to post comments