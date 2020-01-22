Brickbat: Upbraided

The Transportation Security Administration has apologized to Tara Houska after a TSA agent at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport grabbed her braids from behind, snapped them like reins and said "giddy up" Houska says when she complained about this, the agent responded, "It was just in fun, I'm sorry. Your hair is lovely." TSA said in a statement it "holds its employees to the highest standards of professional conduct and any type of improper behavior is taken seriously."