Gun Rights

Virginia Gov. Northam Smears Gun Control Opponents to Frighten His Base

If politicians are going to paint their opponents as illegitimate, they should be prepared to receive the same treatment in return.

|

upiphotostwo724874
(TASOS KATOPODIS/UPI/Newscom)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is misusing a regularly scheduled political rally to frighten his base and gin up support for his troubled administration. Flinging scare-mongering language, the Democratic governor has portrayed a grassroots lobbying effort against gun restrictions as a potential source of "violent extremism" and declared a state of emergency.

It's a cheap attempt to build support by delegitimizing opposition to his policies. On the way to declaring a state of emergency, Northam breathlessly warned:

Credible intelligence gathered by Virginia's law enforcement agencies indicates that tens of thousands of advocates plan to converge on Capitol Square for events culminating on January 20, 2020. Available information suggests that a substantial number of these demonstrators are expected to come from outside the Commonwealth, may be armed, and have as their purpose not peaceful assembly but violence, rioting, and insurrection.

The "events culminating on January 20, 2020" consist of the Virginia Civil Defense League's (VCDL) annual lobby day, in which it gathers at Capitol Square, like many other organizations (the Virginia Nurses Association has four lobby days planned for the end of January and beginning of February) do. In the case, the organization is advocating for self-defense rights and against restrictions on the same.

Images of the VCDL's peaceful 2017 rally are on display at the organization's website. This is a normal, regularly scheduled gathering intended to influence public policy.

But the governor warns that this year's event features "white nationalist rhetoric and plans by out-of-state militia groups to attend." He links the gathering to "events that occurred in Charlottesville," as if a gathering by opponents of his policies must inevitably descend into violence launched by fringe-dwellers.

Will fringe racists and right-wing radicals attend today's rally? Almost certainly. Back when anti-war protests were a thing (remember them?) an even more predictable feature than Susan Sarandon on the stage were clusters of far-left types wandering through the crowd trying to convince attendees that a desire for peace implies a workers' revolution and liquidating the bourgeoisie. Radicals frequently court recruits by piggybacking their causes on mainstream ones. In and of itself, that doesn't reflect on the mainstream cause.

In fact, one of the groups joining the rally is Antifascists of the Seven Hills, an anti-capitalist group which opposes gun restrictions because "gun control serves to weaken our defense positions." They don't want to leave any racist presence at the rally unopposed by other pro-gun voices.

"In considering how to deter their recruitment and nullify their ability to harm folks lobbying or otherwise going about their business, we recognized that the VCDL was drawing lines in the sand on optics, and trying to distance themselves from other issues and symbols like the Confederate battle flag," the group notes on its Facebook page.

Whatever your opinion of antifa (I've been a critic), it's clear that this isn't the unalloyed white nationalist gathering that Northam describes.

No, whether you agree or disagree with it, the rally's message is certainly mainstream. Even as VCDL warns that "proposed bills will turn many semi-automatic firearm owners into felons," 86 of Virginia's 95 counties had passed measures declaring themselves sanctuaries for self-defense rights, as of the end of December.

"They suggest that the counties might not enforce new state laws limiting gun rights," the Wall Street Journal reports of the sanctuary jurisdictions.

To a large extent, that's a reflection of the state's version of the national urban-rural divide, which has too many politicians favoring one side while vilifying and punishing the other. In Virginia, support for Northam and the Democratic legislative majority is concentrated in the state's urban crescent, while the sanctuary counties are in rural and exurban areas that even a Democratic county chairman accused his party of treating with "malevolent neglect."

With an immediate post-election victory push for gun restrictions, state Democrats play to the prejudices of their urban-to-suburban base with legislation that sticks it to the rural areas where such laws are largely unpopular.

Playing the same game a year after news reports that, years ago, he dressed in blackface, Northam seeks revived credibility among urban, progressive voters by pushing his party's gun control proposals. And then he doubles down by smearing his opponents as bent on "violence, rioting, and insurrection."

But what about that "credible intelligence" Northam claims was gathered by law enforcement agencies? Maybe it exists, but governments have a long history of feeding the public's fears to delegitimize opponents and justify extraordinary actions.

"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary," H. L. Mencken mused decades ago.

"It had become clear, to me at least, that the repeated evocations of terror by the political class were not a response to any specific threat or concern but a cynical attempt to turn terror into a permanent danger that required permanent vigilance enforced by unquestionable authority," Edward Snowden wrote in 2019's Permanent Record of his growing awareness of what lay behind the surveillance state.

Northam's alleged "credible intelligence" that this year's iteration of an annual political gathering is poised to erupt in an orgy of racism and violence gives him fodder for proclaiming a state of emergency over a normal expression of political dissent. In doing so, Northam makes it clear that he represents only his supporters, that he considers opponents' political views beyond the pale, and that he's prepared to use extraordinary means in order to get his way.

Northam isn't the only offender in this regard. Treating opponents as abnormal, subject to special sanction, and even as enemies of the people is an increasingly popular tactic for America's political class. It's also incredibly dangerous for the health of the political system.

People who are treated by government officials as enemies to be crushed would be foolish to submit to the authority of those officials. To do so is to bare their throats to a predator. If politicians are going to smear their opponents as illegitimate, they should be prepared to receive the same treatment in return.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. Jason Biggs
    January.20.2020 at 11:15 am

    After your rag has spent 4 years writing multiple think pieces every week on how Trump supporters are neo-Nazis. LMAO. You aren’t actually so self deluded to think you have any credibility left, are you?

    1. Griffin3
      January.20.2020 at 11:38 am

      Authors at Reason have differing ideas on what tenets of libertarianism to emphasize. If you are complaining about the lack of groupthink, maybe that says more about you.

      Me, I want to know what they are going to do with that flag after the rally …

      1. loveconstitution1789
        January.20.2020 at 12:00 pm

        HAHAHA. unreason has none or very few writers who write about Libertarianism. Anarchists are NOT Libertarians. Dope smoking gay Lefties are NOT Libertarians.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          January.20.2020 at 12:11 pm

          It’s funny that (a) you don’t know the meaning of anarchy and conflate it with chaos, (b) you think anarchists cannot be libertarians, (c) you like to spout SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED when the 2A was not part of the 1789 Constitution.

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            January.20.2020 at 12:11 pm

            Oh, and you think tariffs are not taxes. You sure are a mess of confusion.

            1. JesseAz
              January.20.2020 at 12:26 pm

              Even washington post admits you stopped economics after freshman year.

              “Headlines last year proclaimed Trump’s tariffs could cost the typical American family $1,000 more a year. The eye-popping number came from a JPMorgan analysis that assumed the full cost of the tariffs would be passed on to consumers, which is what is generally taught in introductory economics classes.”

              https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/01/17/trumps-china-tariffs-have-not-caused-americans-pay-1000-more-year-heres-why/

              Lol. If you weren’t so ignorant youd understand the complexities of economics.

              But please keep doubling down on sophomoric understanding.

            2. JesseAz
              January.20.2020 at 12:27 pm

              By the way, the article says why JP Morgan was wrong. Dount you’ll read it as you relish ignorance on the matter.

      2. ThomasD
        January.20.2020 at 12:25 pm

        His characterization of a pattern of commentary displayed by multiple authors over an extended period of time is a complaint about a lack of groupthink?

        Okaay.

        I’m tempted to ask what color the sky is on your planet, but I doubt the answer would be relevant.

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      January.20.2020 at 11:51 am

      I’m so, so sorry your feeling got hurt. What doe your comment have to do with the article?

      1. Jason Biggs
        January.20.2020 at 11:57 am

        Nah, you’re just a retarded savagely left wing mentally diseased cunt cytotoxic/chemjeff.

      2. JesseAz
        January.20.2020 at 12:28 pm

        Jeff is still using his butthurt sock.

    3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.20.2020 at 11:52 am

      YOU are self-deluded if you think this “rag” is a single entity, and if the only articles you see bash Trump, then you must be skipping the 90% which don’t.

      1. Jason Biggs
        January.20.2020 at 11:56 am

        Nah, you’re just a retarded savagely left wing mentally diseased cunt Sqrsly/Hihn.

      2. ThomasD
        January.20.2020 at 12:28 pm

        Reason magazine is a single entity. He described a pattern of behavior appearing within. That that behavior may have involved multiple individual authors does not excuse the pattern.

        He was calling out Tuccile for being associated with it.

        Free association tending to carry associations. Including editorial ones.

  2. Jason Biggs
    January.20.2020 at 11:16 am

    Speaking of, here’s former Reason editor Noah Berlatsky unironically arguing that voting for Trump is unconstitutional because it is motivated by racism.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.20.2020 at 11:20 am

      That might be Berlatsky’s best work since his case for banning hate speech.

      Reason really needs to bring this guy back!

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.20.2020 at 11:27 am

      Berlatsky, Weigel, Fields, Balko–funny how these folks all end up joining the left-wing hive mind after they leave the publication.

      1. ohlookMarketthugs
        January.20.2020 at 11:33 am

        Funny how Balko has more credibility than you ever will. You just outed yourself as a violent thug.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          January.20.2020 at 11:49 am

          Spotted his wife’s sockpuppet.

          1. De Oppresso Liber
            January.20.2020 at 11:55 am

            He’s right, though. Balko is respected from all sides. Well, except the conspiratarians, and sometimes the Trumpians
            (but I repeat myself), depending on what daddy Trump has said lately.

            1. Jason Biggs
              January.20.2020 at 12:02 pm

              All of cytotoxic’s sockpuppets agree that Balko is beyond reproach guys!

            2. Red Rocks White Privilege
              January.20.2020 at 12:03 pm

              I’m still laughing at your ass-hurt over Soleimani getting smoked and World War III not resulting from it like you were expecting.

              1. Jason Biggs
                January.20.2020 at 12:17 pm

                If there’s one thing cytotoxic loves it’s some middle east wars. Makes for a great excuse for mass population displacement. Not in Toronto where he lives with his mother, of course…

        2. Fist of Etiquette
          January.20.2020 at 11:51 am

          Balko is excellent on criminal justice and policing in America, but he’s gone off the deep end on other political matters. For example, he lost his mind on the Covington debacle, and couldn’t seem to find a path all the way back to objectivity.

          1. John
            January.20.2020 at 11:59 am

            He did some good work in that area. But, he doesn’t seem to do it much anymore. And his smearing of the Covington kids and his believing and pushing the Russia hoax have ended any credibility he had. Balko is all about questioning law enforcement until they go after someone he doesn’t like. Then he is happy to repeat whatever lie the feed him as the gospel truth.

          2. Red Rocks White Privilege
            January.20.2020 at 12:01 pm

            He also hilariously claimed that criticism of the NYT 1619 Project was confirmation of the belief that racism doesn’t exist.

            1. John
              January.20.2020 at 12:04 pm

              Like every other journalist it seems, when the mask slipped he turned out to have all the intellectual maturity and acumen of an overly earnest 8th grader.

              1. Red Rocks White Privilege
                January.20.2020 at 12:13 pm

                He went completely off the deep end during the Covington incident. He claimed the kids were caught at basketball games wearing blackface and making white power signs, and after he was shown to be completely wrong on his claim, issued a passive-voiced statement generalizing that the school and its community were “failing these kids.” That was code for, “I’m a disingenuous piece of shit who completely got this wrong because I was listening to my commie wife and her commie friends instead of looking at the facts.”

                1. John
                  January.20.2020 at 12:20 pm

                  It is too bad he is not one of the ones they are suing. Maybe they will get around to him.

          3. loveconstitution1789
            January.20.2020 at 12:04 pm

            See, I cannot give someone an excellent critique in one area if they are insane in all other areas. That lunacy brings into question their other material. I would also suspect liars to taint their other works with lies.

        3. Jason Biggs
          January.20.2020 at 11:58 am

          Funny how you’re a mentally ill welfare leeching piece of subhuman shit dying of senile dementia in a taxpayer funded inpatient facility abandoned by a family and society that hates your guts, Hihn.

      2. loveconstitution1789
        January.20.2020 at 12:01 pm

        +1000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000

        red rocks white privilege

    3. Ra's al Gore
      January.20.2020 at 11:27 am

      They also want to create 100 new states, not just one, out of DC to give government employees an overwhelming advantage in the House and Senate.

      1. Gray_Jay
        January.20.2020 at 11:57 am

        You saw that Note in the Harvard Law Review too, huh? Anonymous, lest the clowns who wrote it have to suffer in the job market when trying to explain that pile of garbage.

        I get crazy ideas being used as grist for someone’s thesis or dissertation. What I don’t understand is a world where the Harvard Law Review gives that idea the formerly-respected pulpit of being published in its pages.

        I don’t know that we’re going to be able to vote our way out of this mess. I don’t see how people can compromise and agree to disagree when both sides are this far apart, and frankly, view each other as batshit insane.

  3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.20.2020 at 11:16 am

    As a principled anti-racist, I wanted Northam to resign when his yearbook scandal became public. However maybe it’s actually a good thing he’s still in office. It’s important to have politicians courageous enough to stand up to the gun fetishists.

    #LibertariansForNortham
    #MaybeBlackfaceIsForgivableInCertainCases

    1. EricT
      January.20.2020 at 12:27 pm

      Because fuck hundreds of thousands of people who don’t want to be made felons for doing literally nothing, amirite?

  4. Longtobefree
    January.20.2020 at 11:25 am

    “Available information suggests that a substantial number of these demonstrators are expected to come from outside the Commonwealth, may be armed, and have as their purpose not peaceful assembly but violence, rioting, and insurrection.”

    But enough about antifa and the other socialists – – – – – – – –

    1. ohlookMarketthugs
      January.20.2020 at 11:37 am

      Simple minds, and the loudest voice! Omg, Antifa might break a window! How will my violent, racist friends survive, lol.

      1. John
        January.20.2020 at 11:49 am

        Yes, the left uses violence and political terror to achieve its ends. Everyone knows that dumb ass. You don’t have to remind us. We know who you are and what you are about.

      2. Jason Biggs
        January.20.2020 at 12:01 pm

        Hey Mikey Hihn, you should exercise your 2nd Amendment right to shoot yourself in the mouth with a 10 gauge shotgun.

        1. Freddy the Jerk
          January.20.2020 at 12:31 pm

          As Hihn informs us, true libertarians believe that US subjects should only be allowed to posses weapons in common use at the time the Constitution was adopted. Since modern shotguns (i.e., double barrel, boxlock action, etc.) were developed later, suicide by shotgun is not allowed for the libertarian faithful.

  5. loveconstitution1789
    January.20.2020 at 11:33 am

    Virginia Gov. Northam Smears Gun Control Opponents to Frighten His Base

    They should be scared. If you go after guns and other constitutional rights without changing the Constitution via Article V, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness….

  6. loveconstitution1789
    January.20.2020 at 11:36 am

    2 Honolulu officers killed, 7 Diamond Head homes destroyed as man’s eviction leads to mayhem

    Hanel’s attorney Jonathan Burge told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the 69-year-old from the Czech Republic suffered from mental problems and repeated conflicts with neighbors.

    “But this is shocking,” Burge said. “I didn’t think he was capable of such extreme violence.”

    Burge said his client had a history of mental issues, was paranoid and believed the FBI and the Secret Service were tracking him. He barricaded himself in the downstairs space where he lived in the Hibiscus Drive house in 2015 when police came to arrest him on charges he assaulted a neighbor.

    This is what one person can do with a gun and some arson. The government traitors dont stand a chance.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      January.20.2020 at 11:57 am

      Are you cheering this? Who are the “government traitors”?

      1. Jason Biggs
        January.20.2020 at 12:05 pm

        He’s saying that if one guy with a gun and some matches can do that, governor blackface’s brownshirts probably won’t have much luck disarming half a million of them, cytotoxic.

    2. Gray_Jay
      January.20.2020 at 11:59 am

      ‘But there’s no such thing as insanity!’

      The asylums need to be brought back. It will be hideously expensive, liberties will be violated, and it still needs to be done.

  7. loveconstitution1789
    January.20.2020 at 11:38 am

    Richmond Gun Rally: Thousands Of Gun Owners Converge On Virginia Capitol On MLK Day

    Notice Antifa are not fucking with these heavily armed Americans protesting gun control. Hahaha.

  8. apedad
    January.20.2020 at 11:40 am

    “With an immediate post-election victory push for gun restrictions, state Democrats play to the prejudices of their urban-to-suburban base with legislation that sticks it to the rural areas where such laws are largely unpopular.”

    Isn’t that how elections are supposed to work?

    1. Vernon Depner
      January.20.2020 at 11:50 am

      Legislation is supposed to be restricted by the Bill of Rights.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.20.2020 at 11:51 am

      Just don’t be surprised when the rural areas figure that you don’t represent them and subsequently tell you to go fuck yourself.

      1. Gray_Jay
        January.20.2020 at 12:05 pm

        “…and subsequently tell you to go fuck yourself.”

        In a manner you might not like. Quoting Larry Correia,

        A friend of mine who is a political activist said something interesting the other day, and that was for most people on the left political violence is a knob, and they can turn the heat up and down, with things like protests, and riots, all the way up to destruction of property, and sometimes murder… But for the vast majority of folks on the right, it’s an off and on switch. And the settings are Vote or Shoot Fucking Everybody.

        From: https://monsterhunternation.com/2018/11/19/the-2nd-amendment-is-obsolete-says-congressman-who-wants-to-nuke-omaha/

        I’ve heard it describes as “polite protest” or “mass industrialized murder,” but the point’s the same.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          January.20.2020 at 12:20 pm

          The 2nd Amendment sanctuary issue is basically the rural areas telling urban areas and suburban wine moms to go fuck themselves.

          A law that won’t be enforced is a dead law, and when you have to intimate that you’re going to call out the National Guard to enforce this petty gun-grabbing, you’ve lost the argument.

        2. darkflame
          January.20.2020 at 12:35 pm

          I would say that’s about right. Part of it I think is that the right tends to be older and more middle class, meaning they don’t have the time to run around playing college protester, and they stand to lose a lot if they riot, with very little gain. Thus, they don’t tend to do anything until they’ve decided that shit’s already hit the fan, at which point the guns come out and there are free helicopter rides for everyone.

      2. JesseAz
        January.20.2020 at 12:32 pm

        Why do you think urban centers are against purging voter rolls of dead people or people who have moved?

    3. Jason Biggs
      January.20.2020 at 12:07 pm

      Yes, absolutely. Now shut the fuck up about Trump’s immigration policy, trade policy, foreign policy, tranny policy, etc etc etc.

    4. EricT
      January.20.2020 at 12:31 pm

      Those who would style themselves our masters instead of our servants are still required to over the Constitutions of VA and the United States. They are still required to respect and protect the rights of those who disagree with them.

      Governor Blackface and his cronies appear to have lost sight of those facts.

  9. loveconstitution1789
    January.20.2020 at 11:40 am


    New York Times endorses two candidates for president for first time

    Might as well endorse a Lefty. Americans are fully aware that the NYT and all the MSM are Propagandists for Socialists and the Democrat Party.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      January.20.2020 at 11:58 am

      “wahhhh they don’t think like meeeeeeeeeeee”

      1. Jason Biggs
        January.20.2020 at 12:09 pm

        Very good cytotoxic! you’re learning by repetition! Nobody likes you! Now keep telling yourself that until you grow the balls to put a gun in your mouth and pull the trigger.

      2. JesseAz
        January.20.2020 at 12:33 pm

        It is amazing how often Jeff reveals himself as a leftie.

  10. loveconstitution1789
    January.20.2020 at 11:43 am

    How Trump Has Kept Near-Unanimous GOP Support Through Impeachment

    Democrats are a joke and everyone knows it. The stench of desperation permeates the Party of slavery and segregation.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      January.20.2020 at 11:59 am

      The stench of corruption permeates the GOP. I like the constitution, you all want a king.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        January.20.2020 at 12:04 pm

        Stop lying.

      2. Jason Biggs
        January.20.2020 at 12:10 pm

        Keep crying little bitch, I’mma need it for lube.

      3. JesseAz
        January.20.2020 at 12:33 pm

        Poor baby jeffrey.

  11. Ken Shultz
    January.20.2020 at 11:44 am

    I read a report over the weekend that warned of racists and anti-government extremists at this rally, and one of the groups they highlighted for this was the Oath Keepers.

    The Oath Keepers, far as I know, are first responders and people who served their country in the military. Rather than being anti-government, their purpose seems to be about reassuring the public that everyone in the government is not out to get them. These are people in government telling us that we can trust them to uphold their vow to abide by and defend the Constitution and our constitutional rights. To my mind, that is simply not anti-government. It’s the opposite of anti-government.

    So, where is the media getting this stuff?

    My first guess it the Southern Poverty Law Center. Here’s from the heading on their page on the Oath Keepers:

    “The Oath Keepers, which claims tens of thousands of present and former law enforcement officials and military veterans as members, is one of the largest radical antigovernment groups in the U.S. today. While it claims only to be defending the Constitution, the entire organization is based on a set of baseless conspiracy theories about the federal government working to destroy the liberties of Americans.”

    —-SPLC

    https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/oath-keepers

    There isn’t anything “radical” about first responders and military promising to refuse to violate our constitutional rights when they’re working for the government–and the idea that governments sometimes use first responders and military to violate people’s rights is hardly a conspiracy theory.

    If anybody is promoting a conspiracy theory here, it’s probably the SPLC: There’s a group of police and military that are refusing to violate our constitutional rights–even under orders. How do we stop them?!

    1. Ken Shultz
      January.20.2020 at 11:49 am

      P.S. If I said that Nancy Pelosi, the DNC, rich donors to the Democratic Party, and a slew of Democrat candidates for president were all conspiring to use the government to confiscate the guns of 100 million law abiding American citizens, would that be a conspiracy theory?

      1. Vernon Depner
        January.20.2020 at 11:54 am

        You can keep your musket.

      2. loveconstitution1789
        January.20.2020 at 11:55 am

        Absolutely it would be a federal crime for all these Democrats to conspire to actively violate the federal rights of Americans.

        18 U.S. Code § 241. Conspiracy against rights
        If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same; or

        If two or more persons go in disguise on the highway, or on the premises of another, with intent to prevent or hinder his free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege so secured—

        They shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, they shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.

    2. John
      January.20.2020 at 11:52 am

      The media “gets it” from leftists activist groups. And the media will believe any lie such groups tell them and will dutifully report it as fact.

    3. Rebel Scum
      January.20.2020 at 11:52 am

      I imagine that to the SPLC “anitgovernment” means pro-constitution, and anti leftist total state.

    4. De Oppresso Liber
      January.20.2020 at 12:04 pm

      Ah yes, the oath keepers. Founded in 2009 in response to there being a black president. Fond of conspiracy theories that Hillary was going to subjugate the US to the UN and use foreign troops to confiscate the guns. Also called Obama an imposter and illegal alien. Also decided to support police forces during Ferguson, in spite of all their anti government rhetoric. Hmmmmm, what was different about Ferguson that would make them side against the common people and with the forces of government….hmmm. I just can’t seem to figure it out.

      Yup, nothing radical there whatsoever.

      1. Ken Shultz
        January.20.2020 at 12:12 pm

        Proving that you can talk yourself into making anything seem scary doesn’t prove that the Oath Keepers are anything to worry about. It might just mean that you should get yourself screened for an anxiety disorder.

        P.S. The Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland seems scary to some people, too!

      2. Jason Biggs
        January.20.2020 at 12:13 pm

        Hmmmmm, what was different about Ferguson that would make them side against the common people and with the forces of government

        The cop was falsely accused of murder and the “common people” were looting, rioting, violently assaulting their own neighbors, burning down stores, destroying public property, and otherwise chimping out like a bunch of sub-80 IQ animals.

      3. JesseAz
        January.20.2020 at 12:35 pm

        Just because you, and all leftists, are obsessed with race, doesnt mean others are. Dont you have a eugenicist sanger statue to pray to?

    5. Ken Shultz
      January.20.2020 at 12:07 pm

      Just for the record, here’s an Associated Press piece scaremongering about the Oath Keepers.

      “A Look at Expected Participants in the Virginia Gun Rally Monday”

      https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/national-international/a-look-at-expected-participants-in-the-virginia-gun-rally-monday/2262145/

    6. mtrueman
      January.20.2020 at 12:15 pm

      “There’s a group of police and military that are refusing to violate our constitutional rights–even under orders. How do we stop them?!”

      It’s not difficult. Fill their ranks with informers and agents provocateur. They will instigate violence and internal dissent while the government keeps a step or two ahead.

  12. Rebel Scum
    January.20.2020 at 11:45 am

    Credible intelligence gathered by Virginia’s law enforcement agencies

    If it was credible he would not need to describe it as such. This is a leftist word association game in the same vein as Judge Kavanaugh being “credibly accused”. The same goes for use of “commonsense”.

    1. Vernon Depner
      January.20.2020 at 11:56 am

      Uh…yeah. Unless he’s saying that state law enforcement routinely gives him intelligence that is NOT credible.

    2. John
      January.20.2020 at 11:56 am

      “Credible” in this context is utterly meaningless. What does “credible” mean other than LE wants to believe it is true? Adding the modifier to the term intelligence adds nothing to its meaning. Doing so is just the media fluffing for Law Enforcement and trying to give credence to rumors and accusations.

      If LE thinks that some group is plotting violence at this event, they need to go arrest them for conspiracy. If they don’t have enough evidence to arrest anyone, then they really don’t have any intelligence worth paying attention to.

    3. Kazinski
      January.20.2020 at 12:07 pm

      What it means is a lot of Virginia’s law enforcement leadership have heard their rank and file is ready to join the demonstrators.

      That sounds credible to me.

    4. De Oppresso Liber
      January.20.2020 at 12:07 pm

      You must be similarly outraged by Trump’s use of an “imminent threat” to justify the Soleimani killing.

      1. Jason Biggs
        January.20.2020 at 12:15 pm

        Trump never once used an “imminent threat” to justify the Soleimani killing. No need since it was a military action in a declared war zone during a military occupation authorized by congress 18 years ago.

        You should lie some more though cytotoxic, everybody loves it when you blatantly lie like a stupid little sniveling bitch.

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege
        January.20.2020 at 12:26 pm

        No, I’m laughing that you’re so ass-hurt about it. Perils of having your name literally written on the walls of the place your troops are attacking, it seems.

  13. loveconstitution1789
    January.20.2020 at 11:47 am

    A Surge of Migrants Rushes a Mexican Border Crossing

    How racist of Mexicans to prevent non-Mexicans from entering Mexico!

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.20.2020 at 11:52 am

      The migrant train was carrying the Honduran flag and singing the country’s national anthem. In centuries past, that would be considered a foreign invasion.

      1. Gray_Jay
        January.20.2020 at 12:14 pm

        In years past, the Mexican Army would have machine-gunned the invaders. IIRC, Mexico took no shit from Guatemalans trying to cross their southern border. Later, they found utility in being a conduit for same, presumably if the Guats, and other Indios didn’t plan on staying in Mexico.

        Hispanics (Central and South Americans, regardless of whatever colonial ethnicity category they may have fallen in) may, on the whole, vote en masse for Big Daddy Socialism with a healthy dollop of family-ties corruption, but they absolutely do not get along as a cohesive whole.

    2. Ken Shultz
      January.20.2020 at 11:55 am

      Yeah, that’s all about Trump’s diplomacy, by the way.

      Trump’s efforts on building the wall get all the press, but he’s been extremely effective in shutting the asylum crisis down using diplomacy, and Mexico stepping up to the plate is a big part of that.

      I do not support Trump’s goals in cutting immigration, but honest people who want legal immigration, like I do, should give him credit for cutting off illegal immigration with diplomacy.

      We can’t have a legitimate debate about how many people we should legally let in and under what criteria, when the laws are being routinely ignored. We’re closer to regaining effective control of our border that we have been since before the drug war started–and that’s because of Trump’s diplomacy.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2020 at 11:52 am

    …86 of Virginia’s 95 counties had passed measures declaring themselves sanctuaries for self-defense rights, as of the end of December.

    Even before Tuccille confirmed it a few paragraphs later, you easily guessed where those sanctuary counties weren’t.

  15. Brett Bellmore
    January.20.2020 at 11:54 am

    He’s not trying to avoid another Charlottesville, he’s trying to replicate Charlottesville, only on a larger scale.

    The violence in Charlottesville occurred because the local government deliberately arranged for violence to occur in order to have a pretext for canceling a parade permit they’d been forced by a court to issue.

    Northam seems to be doing the same thing, and including a fence so the two sides can’t get away from each other, and disarming the 2nd amendment advocates so that it will be safe for Antifa to attack.

    It’s an interesting twist that there might be a pro-2nd amendment Antifa faction present, but they’re still dedicated to violence against anyone who doesn’t agree with their radical left-wing politics, so that commonality isn’t going to prevent a fight.

    1. John
      January.20.2020 at 12:11 pm

      What Antifa did and got away with at Charlottesville is the template for what the left will do going forward. The doofuses in the Proud Boys and the rest had been marching around Charlottesville all week. They were not violent. They didn’t do anything except march around. It only got violent when Antifa showed up. Antifa showed up and thanks to the complete negligence of the city police and the state were able to start a riot. If there was anyone other than the dumb ass who murdered that woman who was responsible for the murder, it was Antifa. They are the ones who started the riot. And they are to some degree culpable for the foreseeable consequences of doing that, which include someone getting killed. Since the major media acts as a propaganda outlet for Antifa, Antifa avoided all blame for the incident.

  16. Kazinski
    January.20.2020 at 12:02 pm

    Maybe Northam has something to worry about, there is no provision in the Constitution, or as far as I know federal law that forbids a state insurrection, although I’d be surprised if no federal crimes would be committed accomplishing it, even though I don’t see how it could be considered interstate commerce. To be sure President Trump could act to prevent an takeover and establishment of a new government in Virginia, if he wanted to. But a good case could me made that he would be obligated to support the rebellion under Article 4 Section 4:
    “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government”.

    And of course the Supreme Court would have to defer to the new Virginia Supreme Courts interpretation of the new Virginia Constitution in determining it’s legality.

  17. Rich
    January.20.2020 at 12:04 pm

    the governor warns that this year’s event features “white nationalist rhetoric”

    Meaning that photo of Northam in blackface?

  18. Paul L.
    January.20.2020 at 12:12 pm

    There will not be any violence in the Virginia rally today because the left does not outnumber them like in Charlottesville.

    1. John
      January.20.2020 at 12:17 pm

      Yes. And the “right” such as it was in Charlottesville was a bunch of loser college kids. There are few things more comic than the actual white nationalist alt right. They are just a bunch of geeky weirdos. Today the “right” is actual 2nd Amendment supporters. They are not bunch of geeky weirdos. They are veterans and ordinary people many of whom you would not want to meet if they were angry and you were on the other side. They would kick Antifa’s ass and Antifa knows it.

    2. mtrueman
      January.20.2020 at 12:21 pm

      “There will not be any violence in the Virginia rally today”

      Let me know when these gun control opponents get serious.

  19. martin9969
    January.20.2020 at 12:33 pm

