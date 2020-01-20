Civil Liberties

Should Banks Be in the Gun Control Business?

There is no easy way to determine whether someone is spending a lot on guns because they like guns or because they plan to commit an act of terror.

|

topicscivilliberties
(Joanna Andreasson. Source image: Sonate/iStock)

A new federal gun control bill calls for banks and credit card companies to provide transaction data to the feds on some firearms purchases.

The Gun Violence Prevention Through Financial Intelligence Act, introduced by Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D–Va.), would require the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to "request information from financial institutions for the purpose of developing an advisory about the identification and reporting of suspicious activity." The bill's aim is to identify a consistent purchasing pattern among people who buy firearms and firearm accessories in order to conduct "lone wolf acts of terror."

"Banks, credit card companies, and retailers have unique insight into the behavior and purchasing patterns that can help identify and prevent mass shootings," Wexton explained in a statement. "The red flags are there—someone just needs to be paying attention."

The New York Times reports that Wexton's bill was inspired in part by a 2018 investigation by Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin. Sorkin reported that in at least eight of the 13 mass shootings that had killed 10 or more people since the Virginia Tech massacre in 2007, the perpetrators used credit cards to finance their killing sprees. James Holmes, who killed 12 people at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012, used a credit card to purchase more than $11,000 worth of guns, grenades, and other military gear. Omar Mateen, the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooter in Orlando, Florida, ran up $26,532 in charges across six credit card accounts in the 12 days leading up to his attack.

Visa spokesperson Amanda Pires rightly told The New York Times last year that expecting "payment networks to arbitrate what legal goods can be purchased sets a dangerous precedent."

Past attempts by the government to identify "red flags" for illegal activity by analyzing transaction data have resulted in banks casting "as wide a net as possible." In their efforts to identify human traffickers, for instance, financial institutions have flagged such innocuous behaviors as running up large grocery bills and renting DVDs in bulk.

Almost half of gun owners report possessing at least four guns, and as with many other hobbies, it's easy to spend a great deal of money on gun-related products. There is no easy way to determine whether someone is spending a lot on guns because they like guns or because they plan to commit an act of terror. It's not hard to imagine law-abiding gun owners coming under suspicion should Wexton's bill become law.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: January 20, 1953

Noah Shepardson was Reason‘s Fall 2019 Burton C. Gray Memorial Intern.

  1. SQRLSY One
    January.20.2020 at 9:06 am

    “…financial institutions have flagged such innocuous behaviors as running up large grocery bills and renting DVDs in bulk.”

    Color me… WOW!!!

    If we’re gonna “Red flag” the “R” Republicans from Red states (for buying guns), we’re also gonna need to balance that! “Blue flag” the “B” Blue Bitches from Blue states for…

    Paying for their majors studies in psychology, sociology, political science, media communications, “women’s studies”, “black people studies”, “gay people studies”…

    Spending too much money on arugula, fancy coffee, and organic food…

    Spending money for metrosexual stuff like whatever they use to tie up “man buns”!

    What else? Come on, people!

  2. Steve G
    January.20.2020 at 9:10 am

    Yes! We can add it to the pile of intel that is always found to have been ignored/not shared before nearly every one of these high profile incidents.

    1. SQRLSY One
      January.20.2020 at 9:23 am

      Yes, spot on! Like friends and relatives and teachers and professors and co-workers who call the cops to warn them about the nut cases! These calls get ignored, while parents who “abandon” a nine-year-old and a seven-year-old in their locked car for a 4-minute mini-grocery run? THIS will turn out the cops and the social workers in hordes and droves!

      It’s also a very messy question of… WHAT are the cops going to DO with the “pre-crime” warnings that they DO get? Whatever they cops do (short of “pre-crime” jailing the pre-suspect) also runs the danger of SETTING OFF the nut job!

      I like to hope and believe all these kinds of cases (on both sides, both extremes) are just the exceptions, and not the rules, and that many-many-many (hopefully even most? I hope and pray!) cops and social workers have more common sense than that! The GOOD news (so-and-so behaved sensibly today!) doesn’t make the news!

  3. Don't look at me!
    January.20.2020 at 9:24 am

    In the future, there will be no crime, only pre-crime.

  4. Jerryskids
    January.20.2020 at 9:24 am

    It’s not hard to imagine law-abiding gun owners coming under suspicion should Wexton’s bill become law.

    A Democrat from Virginia? It’s not hard to believe that’s the intent, until such a time as “law abiding gun owner” is a contradiction in terms.

    Banks already will flag you for depositing $10,000 or more, and depositing less than $10,000 is presumed to be an attempt to avoid being flagged for depositing more than $10,000. I can certainly see being flagged for suspiciously buying too many guns and buying one or two guns flagged as suspiciously trying to avoid the suspicion of buying too many guns. Buying no guns at all will be most suspicious of all, of course.

