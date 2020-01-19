The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 19, 1990
1/19/1990: Justice Arthur Goldberg dies.
