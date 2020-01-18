The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 18, 1873
1/18/1873: Bradwell v. Illinois argued.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
1/18/1873: Bradwell v. Illinois argued.
Advertisement
A class-action lawsuit is now challenging the DEA's habit of seizing large amounts of cash from travelers without evidence of any crime.
The Government Accountability Office says Trump's spending delay was illegal.
Isabel Fall is canceled. It's the science fiction world's loss.
Additional grand juries will investigate possible wrongdoing by other narcotics officers, including the way the raid was conducted.
The Institute for Justice asks the Supreme Court to clarify a doctrine that shields cops from responsibility for outrageous conduct.
This modal will close in 10