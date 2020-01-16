The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 16, 1919
1/16/1919: The 18th Amendment is ratified.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
1/16/1919: The 18th Amendment is ratified.
The court says 12 years was "obviously harsh," but hey, at least it wasn't 15.
Maybe now would be a good time for Democrats to recognize that identity-politics signaling doesn't translate into votes.
The nation's only female Olympic medalist says she has permanently left the Islamic Republic due to the oppression of women.
By complaining to Yale about Bandy Lee's violation of the Goldwater Rule, Dershowitz lets her portray herself as a brave dissident.
This modal will close in 10