Supreme Court

Precedent Matters at the Supreme Court—Until It Doesn't

A new abortion case raises an old question.

|

admphotostwo547681
(Kevin Dietsch/CNP/AdMedia/Newscom)

In May 2019, Justice Stephen Breyer chastised his five Republican-appointed colleagues for overruling one of the Supreme Court's own precedents. "I understand that judges, including Justices of this Court, may decide cases wrongly," Breyer wrote. "And I understand that, because opportunities to correct old errors are rare, judges may be tempted to seize every opportunity to overrule cases they believe to have been wrongly decided. But," Breyer insisted, "the law can retain the necessary stability only if this Court resists that temptation, overruling prior precedent only when the circumstances demand it."

It was an impassioned defense of the legal principle known as stare decisis, which is a Latin phrase meaning, "to stand by things decided." Alas, Breyer's own record somewhat undermined his lofty words. Breyer, after all, certainly knew a thing or two about overruling precedent, having voted to do that very thing himself in Lawrence v. Texas (2003), the landmark gay rights decision that overturned Bowers v. Hardwick (1986), which had upheld the power of state governments to prohibit "homosexual conduct." Bowers "was not correct when it was decided," the Court ruled in Lawrence, "and it is not correct today."

Precedent matters at the Supreme Court—until it doesn't.

Which brings us to abortion. Earlier this month, 207 members of Congress—39 senators and 168 representatives—filed a friend of the court brief urging the Supreme Court to take a second look at one of the most famous precedents in American law, the abortion rights-affirming decision Roe v. Wade (1973). "Stare decisis is not an 'inexorable command,' much less a constitutional principle," the congressional brief argues. "The Court has exercised [its] judgement to overrule precedent in over 230 cases throughout its history…. It is time for the Court to take [the abortion issue] up again."

The brief was filed as part of a case known as June Medical Services v. Gee, which the Court will hear later this term. At issue is a Louisiana law which requires physicians who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. In Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstadt (2016), the Court struck down a nearly identical regulation from Texas on the grounds that it placed an "undue burden" on a woman's right to have an abortion.

But that was then. The Court's membership has changed in the intervening years and there is now perhaps a new appetite on the bench to rule in support of such abortion restrictions.

The 207 members of Congress are hoping for more than that. They hope that the Court will not only distinguish June Medical from Whole Woman's Health, but that the Court will take the present opportunity to revisit and overrule Roe itself.

That probably won't happen. As I've previously argued, "even those conservative justices who might want to see [Roe and related rulings] overturned might still prefer to see the precedents gradually weakened and narrowed over time, via a series of cases, rather than simply obliterated in one fell swoop."

At least for now, the Court's abortion rights precedents are likely to remain on the books.

Advertisement

NEXT: The FBI Wants To Treat Carter Page Warrant Mistakes Like Training Problems. A Court Adviser Says That’s Not Enough.

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of Overruled: The Long War for Control of the U.S. Supreme Court (Palgrave Macmillan).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Bubba Jones
    January.16.2020 at 2:45 pm

    Roe isn’t wrong so much as the interpretation of Roe has been overly broad.

    1. Agammamon
      January.16.2020 at 3:05 pm

      The interpretation of Roe is that we have rights that extend past what are enumerated. That we have, by default, all of the rights, and government must present a compelling case for restricting rights.

      If you’re talking about where the line should be drawn for outlawing abortion – conception, first trimester, post-birth – that isn’t part of Roe. Roe doesn’t say anything about where the line should be drawn.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        January.16.2020 at 3:34 pm

        That IS part of Roe. The whole trimester scheme was the Roe court’s invention.

    2. Incomprehensible Bitching
      January.16.2020 at 3:25 pm

      I just want my right to privacy to extend beyond my uterus.

    3. Brett Bellmore
      January.16.2020 at 3:34 pm

      It’s both.

      Roes was wrong, in the sense that it overturned the laws of most states on an utterly irrelevant and pretextual basis.

      It was also “wrong” in the sense that the Roe court never meant for it to be narrowly interpreted. The very same day as Roe was issued, they did Doe v Bolton, which utterly eviscerated Roe’s claim to be letting the states regulate abortion on the basis of medical necessity, by establishing that a doctor’s declaration of medical necessity was to be categorically unchallengeable. Which has led to a regime where a woman wanting an elective abortion later in her pregnancy just needs an abortionist to claim that giving live birth would be mentally damaging to her.

      So the Roe court never meant what they’d said about state regulation being permissible, they undercut that within hours.

  2. Moderation4ever
    January.16.2020 at 3:08 pm

    Over ruling Roe v Wade is much more than just reversing precedent because the case is not a simple 5-4 decision. It is a well written 7-2 decision. Justice Blackmun had a history working with medical cases and took a good deal of time to examine the history of abortion laws. It will take a strong case to reverse and a 5-4 reversal will look bad. John Roberts will not want that stain on his record.

    It is also worth noting the consequences of a reversal. Women in this country have had a right to safe abortions for over 45 years. The fact is that many people take that for granted and assume that the abortion option will be there if needed. I think there could be a large upheaval when people find out it is not available. Justice Roberts is also smart enough to think about this.

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.16.2020 at 3:32 pm

      Moderation, using your well-written and 7-2 vote criteria, how would you overrule Dred Scott? It was also well-written, and a 7-2 vote.

      Roe was wrongly decided. In fact, it should never have been taken up by SCOTUS. The proper thing to do is let the states and their legislatures address this political/social/moral question. They are elected to do that, and are accountable to us.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        January.16.2020 at 3:36 pm

        Abortion prior to the quickening was legal and accepted in this country until the 1820s, when fear of Catholic immigrants and their higher birth rate prompted Protestant clergy to campaign against abortion.

  3. Mickey Rat
    January.16.2020 at 3:28 pm

    The arguments for abortion are almost entirely utiltarian, including appeals to state decisis. It almost always about reaching the desired conclusion, not a reasoned path the lead to the conclusion.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.16.2020 at 3:33 pm

    I’d much rather they overturned Slaughterhouse.

Please to post comments