The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Justin Amash

A Missed Opportunity

Justin Amash should have been named a House impeachment manager.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now announced the slate of House managers who will prosecute the impeachment case before the Senate. Consistent with the Democratic approach to the impeachment process as a whole, there was no real effort to reach across the aisle and try to appeal to and persuade those on the political right who might be skeptical of Trump and sympathetic to his impeachment. The Democratic leadership failed to reach across the aisle in conducting the impeachment hearings, as Volokh co-blogger Jonathan Adler noted. They have now compounded that mistake.

Justin Amash would have made an excellent House manager. Amash has formally left the Republican Party but remains a vocal advocate of the classical liberal principles that once were understood to be at the heart of modern American conservatism. Amash broke from the GOP over the actions of President Trump and the complete inability of the party to tolerate any criticisms of the president. His appointment as a House manager would have been the obvious political play to make to signal that a presidential impeachment was in the nation's interest and not just the Democratic Party's interest.

For many months, Amash has been among the most eloquent critics of President Trump in the House of Representatives. He did a far better job than most Democrats in explaining the significance of the findings of the Mueller Report, and he has done a far better job than most Democrats in explaining the impeachment power and the reasons why the House needed to pursue an impeachment of the sitting president. He had served on the House Oversight Committee, one of the main committees investigating the administration, until he left the GOP.

An impeachment should not be a partisan affair. The Republicans in Congress have failed to take their constitutional duties seriously. The Democrats have made a hash of the process as well and made Trump's job easier as a result.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: January 15, 1908

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Darth Chocolate
    January.15.2020 at 10:50 am

    “The Republicans in Congress have failed to take their constitutional duties seriously. The Democrats have made a hash of the process as well and made Trump’s job easier as a result.”

    Just love how you have placed the blame for this fiasco at the feet of the Republicans, instead of where it truly belongs.

    “Orange Man Bad” was never a valid reason for the Democrats to be pushing impeachment before Trump was sworn in. And, in the final analysis, that’s all they got.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      January.15.2020 at 10:58 am

      Thinking that Dems have “taken their constitutional duties seriously” is seriously deranged.

    2. Kazinski
      January.15.2020 at 11:58 am

      I suppose a jury should also go ahead and convict when the prosecution fails to make his case, or go out and investigate on their own to see if the prosecution missed anything.

      The bias should always be for aquittal. The prosecutor should also have a fairly high bar for when to charge, and should never charge just to be able to say “even if you get aquitted you will always have been indicted”.

  2. Michael W. Towns
    January.15.2020 at 10:55 am

    “He did a far better job than most Democrats in explaining the significance of the findings of the Mueller Report”

    Haha. This canard has not aged well. The Mueller Report was a giant whoopee cushion on the seat of America. Nobody takes it seriously, because it’s a joke of a report.

    1. Kazinski
      January.15.2020 at 11:43 am

      Anybody who thought that Trump should be impeached over the Mueller report actually just thinks Trump should be impeached on general principals.

      But it’s kind of funny, just about everyone who thinks there should be a very low bar for impeaching Trump, thinks there should have been a very high bar in killing Soleimani, who is complicit in thousands of murders. The contrast between thinking Soleimani should have had safe conduct in a war zone, and Trump should be impeached with out violation of any criminal statutes is striking.

  3. Bob from Ohio
    January.15.2020 at 10:56 am

    “classical liberal principles that once were understood to be at the heart of modern American conservatism”

    Amash is a libertarian, not a conservative.

    Thinking “classical liberal principles” equals “conservatism” is why “modern” conservatives have failed to conserve anything.

  4. Michael Ejercito
    January.15.2020 at 11:08 am

    The Republicans in Congress have failed to take their constitutional duties seriously.

    and which constitutional duties would they be?

    1. Darth Chocolate
      January.15.2020 at 11:10 am

      Bend over and take whatever the Democrats give them.
      Oh, and like it.

  5. Jeff Walden
    January.15.2020 at 11:13 am

    “The Democrats have made a hash of the process as well”

    But not a mash, apparently.

  6. Ben_
    January.15.2020 at 11:24 am

    Nobody:
    KEW: Let me tell you my fan fiction about the impeachment trial.

  7. Brian Kennedy
    January.15.2020 at 11:45 am

    Do we know that Pelosi did not approach Amash privately and that he declined to accept an appointment?

  8. Brett Bellmore
    January.15.2020 at 11:58 am

    The Democrats couldn’t reach across the aisle by selecting Amash, because Amash has already, for all practical purposes, walked across the aisle to their side.

    There’s no giving this effort a superficial appearance of bipartisanship, it’s too late for that.

  9. Brett Bellmore
    January.15.2020 at 12:04 pm

    “His appointment as a House manager would have been the obvious political play to make to signal that a presidential impeachment was in the nation’s interest and not just the Democratic Party’s interest.”

    But the fact is, it IS just being done in the Democratic party’s interest, it IS just a partisan affair. The few ‘Republicans’ who ever supported it are radically out of step with their own party.

    To the limited extent there’s a conservative case for impeaching Trump, (And there is, the problem is that it’s a case for impeaching every President in my lifetime.) it’s irrelevant to the Democrat’s impeachment push, which was predicated not on misbehavior, but on Trump not being a Democrat, and then just went looking for a sort of plausible excuse. They literally started talking about impeaching him before he took office!

  10. Abdul Abulbul Amir
    January.15.2020 at 12:12 pm

    “ He did a far better job than most Democrats in explaining the significance of the findings of the Mueller Report,…”

    The most significant finding was that Trump campaign collusion with Russia was a hoax.

    The second most significant finding was the investigation’s turning a blind eye to Russian contributions to the Steele dossier.

  11. TW
    January.15.2020 at 12:16 pm

    Question – when a member of the House is acting as an impeachment manager in the Senate, is that considered “Speech or Debate in either House” for the purposes of being immune from Arrest? I’m wondering if Schiff, Nadler or one of the other five were to get caught lying during the impeachment or some other offense if they could face criminal prosecution for it.

Please to post comments