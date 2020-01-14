Election 2020

Tonight Will Be Bernie's Time in the Barrel

Expect Biden, Warren, Buttiegieg, et al, to relentlessly attack the Vermont socialist, heart-attack survivor, and accused electoral misogynist.

|

The drama at tonight's Democratic debate is going to be all about Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.), and not simply because he stands accused of electoral misogyny by rival progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.), who says the self-described socialist told her privately in 2018 that a "woman couldn't win" the presidency.

The bigger reason is that Sanders is emerging as a legitimate—and possibly even the leading—contender for the nomination of a party to which he doesn't even belong. Each debate so far has featured a breakout candidate who draws the collective fire of the field and barely makes it off the stage (Kamala Harris, we hardly knew ye!). Tonight will be Sanders' time in the barrel and it's hard to imagine him emerging unscathed.

According to some recent polls of Democratic voters, Sanders is leading all candidates in early-voting states Iowa and New Hampshire. With the exception of Bill Clinton in 1992, no Democrat since 1976, when the current primary system came online, has won his party's nomination without placing first in either Iowa or New Hampshire. With Sanders polling so well in both, he has to be taken super-seriously, despite trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 10 points in national surveys of Democratic voters and also doing worse than Biden in polls versus Donald Trump (Biden beats the incumbent by an average of 4 percentage points, Sanders by 3 points).

Just as in 2016, Sanders' persistence and unapologetically hard-left policies are filling mainstream Democrats with anxiety about electability. This is a 78-year-old senator who had a heart attack last fall and yet according to all national polls remains solidly in second place among the dwindling field of Democratic hopefuls. Back in 2016, Sanders rained on Hillary Clinton's coronation as the first female president by refusing to concede until the Democratic National Convention, almost certainly helping to suppress enthusiasm for her in a general election that was ultimately decided by fewer than 80,000 votes. The Democratic National Committee's hacked emails plainly showed that the party establishment was secretly working to knee-cap Sanders and mainstream party members have never really forgiven Bernie and his supporters for forcing the matter.

Add to that the single-mindedness of Bernie supporters. As Margaret Carlson notes in The Daily Beast, a Quinnipiac Poll from last fall found that half of Sanders' supporters said they wouldn't vote for anyone else in the field if the former mayor of Burlington wasn't the candidate. In an election that is almost certainly going to be won by a candidate who pulls less than 50 percent of the popular vote, Democrats are rightly worried that Sanders fans will either stay home or vote third-party as a protest vote.

Expect Sanders' opponents to attack him tonight by forcing him to say exactly how he's going to pay for all the giveaways he promises to everyone. More than any other Democratic contender, Sanders has promised more free stuff if elected president—free college (and canceling of all student debt), free (or heavily subsidized) housing, and especially free health care (he is the popularizer of Medicare for All). Back in 2016, Sanders laid out plans to increase taxes by about one-third, an enormous amount that still wouldn't pay for an ever-growing list of programs.

But this time around, Sanders is generally hostile to discussing how to cover costs. "You're asking me to come up with an exact detailed plan of how every American—how much you're going to pay more in taxes, how much I'm going to pay," he said last fall as Elizabeth Warren finally laid out a plan to pay for her version of Medicare for All. "I don't think I have to do that right now."

Warren's plummet in the polls coincided exactly with her attempts to explain how she was going to afford all the free stuff she was promising, so don't expect Sanders to offer any details when it comes to footing the bill. But that's exactly how Biden, Warren, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D–Minn.), and billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer will work Sanders over. And in so doing, they will reveal not simply his lack of seriousness but their own party's larger inability to imagine a government that is actually affordable. As Reason's Peter Suderman noted in December, arguably the most-moderate Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, is already calling for tax increases that are twice as large as what Hillary Clinton proposed just four years ago. Expect him especially to call out Sanders for irresponsible spending in a way that simultaneously reminds people that Democrats want to raise taxes while clawing back some of the freebies proposed by the senator.

All of this is a gift to Donald Trump, who has unashamedly presided over the return of trillion-dollar deficits. In the general election, he will focus on his tax cuts and steer the conversation toward the idea that Democrats are the spendthrift party that will also choke off economic growth. He won't be correct, exactly, as the GOP has played a signal role in busting the federal budget for the entirety of the 21st century. But such rhetoric almost certainly will be effective, whoever manages to win the Democratic nomination.

  2. Marshal
    January.14.2020 at 9:15 am

    the idea that Democrats are the spendthrift party that will also choke off economic growth. He won’t be correct, exactly, as the GOP has played a signal role in busting the federal budget for the entirety of the 21st century.

    Note how Nick has to change the subject from “spendthrift” to “busting the budget”, i.e., the deficit, in order to assert the claim is not correct. Such strawmanning is an implicit admission Trump is exactly correct (otherwise the strawmanning wouldn’t be necessary), which as we all know is the very best kind of correct.

    1. JesseAz
      January.14.2020 at 9:28 am

      Reason will never admit what the real budget issues are. Instead they will blame military and tax cuts while ignoring the majority of the budget.

  3. Zenor Dada
    January.14.2020 at 9:19 am

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.14.2020 at 9:25 am

    If we’re going to criticize Sanders for any of his past statements, we should focus on his earlier opposition to open borders. That comment — combined with the fact that he’s a straight white cis-male — prevents him from joining my top tier of Democratic candidates.

    Of course, I will support Sanders in November if he gets the nomination. Because Drumpf is literally the worst President ever.

    #VoteBlueNoMatterWho

    1. JesseAz
      January.14.2020 at 9:29 am

      God damn it. You gave idiot liberal protestors a new chant. I hate you now.

    2. SIV
      January.14.2020 at 9:32 am

      He’s an old man with a history of heart trouble. What if Tulsi is his VP nom? A vote for Sanders is a vote for the Russian asset!

  5. JesseAz
    January.14.2020 at 9:26 am

    I just want to know if Bernie or someone who works for him ever used the word “imminent” at anytime. These are the important issues.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      January.14.2020 at 9:36 am

      You can bet they will. Climate change will be the new “imminent” threat or #NationalSecurity issue that doesn’t require Congressional approval.

      That’s the problem with expanding Presidential powers over health care, tariffs, or to make new wars. When the other side gets in charge they think their ideas of what needs to be done should be rammed through the same way.

      1. Nardz
        January.14.2020 at 10:01 am

        The lack of discernment in your thinking is truly impressive.
        Shallow dogma makes for the best analysis

  6. Rufus The Monocled
    January.14.2020 at 9:36 am

    Grandpa Gulag is all those things but the one the reigns above all is that he’s a fricken COMMIE.

  7. Jerryskids
    January.14.2020 at 9:39 am

    Let’s not forget that Sanders isn’t just a socialist, a heart-attack survivor, and an accused electoral misogynist, he’s also an angry, bitter, hate-filled, profoundly ignorant old man who has never done a lick of work in his whole life and yet feels entitled to tell everybody else how the entire world should work. It’s almost impossible to find that sort of combination of arrogance, stupidity, self-righteous smugness and gob-smacking lack of self-awareness this side of Hollywood.

    1. Jerryskids
      January.14.2020 at 9:46 am

      Oops, should have said “It’s almost impossible to find that sort of combination of arrogance, stupidity, self-righteous smugness and gob-smacking lack of self-awareness this side of Hollywood…..or Stockholm.” Has anybody actually checked to see who Greta Thunberg’s grandfather is? Because I have a suspicion.

  8. John
    January.14.2020 at 9:45 am

    Short of Trump being caught with a young girl or a dead boy, is there any circumstances where Bernie wins the general? He appeals to college students who want free shit and a certain kind of gentry left white person. That is it. Bernie has zero appeal to Hispanics or blacks or the white working class beyond being a Democrat.

    That being said, as weak as Bernie is, how weak must the other Democrats be for him to be such a threat to win the nomination?

    1. Jerryskids
      January.14.2020 at 10:01 am

      Short of Trump being caught with a young girl or a dead boy, is there any circumstances where Bernie wins the general?

      It seems the question should answer itself, but the fact that you’re forced to think about it is troubling, worrisome, and scary.

      That Bernie Sanders is a US Senator and a serious contender for a major party candidate for President rather than, at the least, locked in a set of stocks in the town square being pelted with rotten fruits and vegetables is a thought almost too depressing to think about.

    2. Gray_Jay
      January.14.2020 at 10:05 am

      “Short of Trump being caught with a young girl or a dead boy, is there any circumstances where Bernie wins the general?”

      If this situation in Virginia with their legislature ramming through fairly Draconian gun control bills, turns into something really nasty, and Trump goes full on ‘restore public order by any means necessary’, I can see enough conservatives saying fuck it, and staying home. I think that’s incredibly unlikely, but gun control is a wedge issue where I suspect Trump’s opinions and feelings don’t mirror his base’s.

      That said, they nominate Sanders, and a McGovern level ass kicking isn’t unlikely.

      1. Gray_Jay
        January.14.2020 at 10:05 am

        Oh, and what Jerryskids said.

    3. Chipper Jones
      January.14.2020 at 10:16 am

      Bernie benefits from the big field as much as anyone. He wont do much better than the 20-30 percent of absolutely insane communists who occupy the democratic party, but thats all he needs, and those people will be with him until the end. Also helps that two lily white states get the party started.

  9. Gray_Jay
    January.14.2020 at 10:00 am

    Hillary would be President if she’d thrown Sanders voters a bone or two (as opposed to the beach house and private jet rides she used to buy off Sanders himself), inducing them to put down their bongs and go to the polls. Or not vote for the Green Party while they were there. The election was that close.

    None of which means the party should let the Marxist anywhere near the candidacy, but maybe offer him the VP seat or, HHS Secretary.

    Hilarious that, in the woke era the best the Democratic Party can do for candidates are a pair of professional politician white guys, and a harpy whose greatest claims to fame are her fraudulent manipulation of affirmative action, and her plan to bankrupt America with medical spending.

    Bravo.

