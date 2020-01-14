The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 14, 1780
1/14/1780: Justice Henry Baldwin's birthday.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
1/14/1780: Justice Henry Baldwin's birthday.
The officer was suspended for only six days.
The court says 12 years was "obviously harsh," but hey, at least it wasn't 15.
By complaining to Yale about Bandy Lee's violation of the Goldwater Rule, Dershowitz lets her portray herself as a brave dissident.
The late drummer left behind a legacy of unparalleled musicianship and freedom-celebrating lyrics.
Opening a frontier is hard. It's even harder when you're a socialist.
This modal will close in 10