The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Affordable Care Act

President Trump Rejects Premise of Justice Department Briefs in ACA Case

Once again, the President's Twitter feed contradicts the claims of his lawyers.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Last night, the President tweeted about his health care policy accomplishments:

According to this tweet, the President "terminated" the individual mandate, presumably by signing the federal tax reform bill that eliminated the tax penalty that had been used to enforce the Affordable Care Act's minimum coverage requirement, which is usually referred to as the "individual mandate." By zeroing out the tax penalty for failing to obtain qualifying health insurance, the tax reform bill turned the purported requirement into nothing more than a precatory statement, as there is no consequence for anyone who fails to comply with the statutory requirement.

Interestingly enough, the Department of Justice does not share the President's understanding of what happened to the mandate. For while the President is taking credit for eliminating the mandate, DOJ is in federal court arguing that the mandate still exists and is capable of imposing Article III injuries on individuals. According to DOJ, there is still a legal obligation to obtain qualifying health insurance, and that anyone who purchases insurance in order to comply with that requirement has suffered an injury-in-fact that satisfies the requirements of Article III standing.

A perverse corollary of DOJ's position is that Congress and the President, by zeroing out the tax penalty for failing to obtain qualifying health insurance, actually made the Affordable Care Act more coercive on the American people. This is because, after NFIB, Americans were left with a choice—obtain health insurance or pay a "tax." This was deemed not coercive by the Supreme Court, which stressed there was no consequence for failing to purchase health insurance other than paying the "tax." DOJ's position, however, is that once the tax penalty was zeroed out, the mandate actually imposes a real obligation to purchase insurance. In other words, DOJ's position is not only that Congress and the President failed to "terminate" the individual mandate, but also that President Trump—by signing the tax reform bill—actually made the mandate more coercive, by eliminating the choice to forego health insurance and pay a "tax."

In most cases, when President Trump tweets something that contradicts the statements of other government officials, it's safe to assume that the President got it wrong. In this case, however, the President is actually the one who got it right.

[Post-script: There's actually an argument that the President is wrong here, but not in a way that helps the DOJ's position. There is a serious argument, made by my co-blogger Randy Barnett here, that NFIB v. Sebelius actually eliminated the mandate, leaving just a tax penalty. Under this view, there was no mandate to eliminate, just a tax penalty to zero out. Also under this view is the implication that, if the DOJ is right, then the tax reform bill actually managed to resurrect the individual mandate and reimpose it on the American people.]

 

Advertisement

NEXT: Tonight Will Be Bernie's Time in the Barrel

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    January.14.2020 at 9:56 am

    The problem here really comes from the fact that Roberts’ “saving interpretation’ was utter BS. The ACA didn’t just impose a mandate, and specify a penalty for failure to comply: It repeatedly referred to the penalty as a penalty. Sure, it was a penalty implemented through the IRS, but it was a mandate and a penalty.

    The Court should absolutely have treated it as a command, not a choice.

    Congress later zeroed out the penalty, but the language of the law is still the language of command, not choice, and it is arguable that at least some people could face consequences for failure to comply. Parolees who may go back to jail if they break a law, bar applicants who have to be law abiding. The threat is hypothetical, but is should be enough.

  2. bernard11
    January.14.2020 at 10:04 am

    I stand stronger than anyone in protecting your Healthcare with Pre-Existing Conditions.

    Jonathan,

    Are you seriously claiming that Trump got this right? Really? You believe that Trump and the GOP have any sort of plan at all, beyond repealing Obamacare, much less one that protects people with pre-existing conditions?

  3. Al S
    January.14.2020 at 10:16 am

    What the President says is irrelevant.

    In the same way that it was irrelevant that a (different) president claimed repeatedly that the individual mandate was not a tax and DOJ argued the precise opposite.

Please to post comments