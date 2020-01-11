The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 11, 1830
11/11/1830: Justice John McLean takes oath.
