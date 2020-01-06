Brickbat: It's Who You Know

The first person to qualify for an Inglewood, California, program that subsidizes the purchase of a first home just happened to be a city employee. In fact, Jazmine Covington just happened to work for the city's Housing Authority when the guidelines for the program were being developed, though she left to work in another department late last year. Oh, and her mother is the acting city budget manager. But Housing Manager Roberto Chavez doesn't want you thinking anything funny went on. "The City maintained strict compliance with the rules and regulations of the housing lottery at all times," Chavez said in an email to a local paper. "There have been no violations of its policies nor special exceptions made for any entrant, including Ms. Covington."