South Dakota's Meth Problem

"This is something that we knew would be provocative," Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Keloland News, after the internet went haywire over a new state government marketing strategy. Launched in November, the "Meth. We're on it." campaign is intended to make "every single South Dakotan realize that they have a role" to play in reducing the state's rate of methamphetamine use. Left unexplained is how billboards and internet memes are supposed to solve a problem (meth is "filling our jails and prisons [and] clogging our court systems," according to Noem) of which drug prohibition itself is the cause.