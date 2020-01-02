South Dakota's Meth Problem
"This is something that we knew would be provocative," said the state's Republican governor.
"This is something that we knew would be provocative," Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Keloland News, after the internet went haywire over a new state government marketing strategy. Launched in November, the "Meth. We're on it." campaign is intended to make "every single South Dakotan realize that they have a role" to play in reducing the state's rate of methamphetamine use. Left unexplained is how billboards and internet memes are supposed to solve a problem (meth is "filling our jails and prisons [and] clogging our court systems," according to Noem) of which drug prohibition itself is the cause.
Advertisement