Cancel Culture

Leftist YouTuber ContraPoints Explains Why Cancel Culture Mobs Should Drop the Pitchforks

"I have no faith left in call-out vigilante justice."

|

(Screenshot via Youtube / ContraPoints)

Natalie Wynn, the YouTube personality known as ContraPoints, has just posted her first video of the year: a two-hour rumination on "cancel culture" that criticizes fellow members of the left who rely on the tactic to stifle dissent.

"We do have a teensy bit of a reign-of-terror situation on our hands," says Wynn, likening cancel culture to a milder, digital version of the show trials and public executions led by Maximilien Robespierre during the French Revolution.

It's a fantastic video, and well worth the considerable time it takes to watch it. Wynn is particularly successful at defining how canceling someone is different from merely criticizing them. The latter is directed at a person's actions or views, whereas the former is directed at the person itself.

Wynn, a transwoman who has herself been "canceled" by some social media zealots in the trans activist community because she made comments they interpreted as heretical, spends the second half of the video patiently explaining the emotional harm she suffered as a result of being barraged by unfair attacks. These attacks largely centered around her perceived friendship with Buck Angel, a transgender man who is seen by some in the trans community as being dismissive of non-binary trans-ness. In the video, Wynn notes that a Twitter mob expected her to denounce Angel; when she failed to do so, the mob branded Wynn transphobic and urged all other leftist trans YouTubers to disassociate from her. Some lost followers and subscribers for failing to take an anti-Wynn position.

If this sounds overly dramatic, watch the video. (Wynn has receipts, as the kids say.) I dare anyone to watch it and come away unconvinced that Wynn and her friends were put through hell for no reason.

"I have no faith left in call-out vigilante justice," Wynn says, noting that she will not participate in call-out culture in the future, even if she thinks the target is in the wrong.

It's the first part of the video, though, that may prove more useful to anyone trying to gain a yeoman's understanding of the problems with cancel culture (without going into the very specific controversy at which Wynn was the center). Wynn chooses to revisit the canceling of James Charles, the young social media makeup star who lost millions of followers after mentor-turned-rival Tati Westbrook accused him of endorsing a competitor's product and trying to "trick a straight man into thinking he's gay."

Wynn explains how this bizarre accusation was made crueler by three aspects of cancel culture: the presumption of guilt, abstraction, and essentialism. First, those who joined the pile-on recited the accusation over and over again as if there was no doubt that it was true, a cardinal rule of believe-the-victims, #MeToo activism. Then the specificity of the allegation became lost, as those who attacked Charles began to accuse him of toxic and manipulative behavior in general. Finally, Charles was no longer being accused of toxic behavior, but of being toxic himself. An odd, unproven accusation of non-ideal behavior morphed into a statement about Charles as a person.

"This seems like a nasty and dishonest twisting of the story, and it happened instantaneously on Twitter," Wynn says.

Like many other celebrities who get canceled, Charles has ultimately rebounded. But Wynn notes that less powerful people—especially those in marginalized communities—are far less able to cope with social media shaming and stigmatization. She advises everyone who is serious about moving public opinion in their direction to eschew these tactics, though she hilariously predicts that many of them won't bother engaging the video.

For more on cancel culture, read my 2019 year-end review.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    January.2.2020 at 5:28 pm

  2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    January.2.2020 at 5:30 pm

    “It’s a fantastic video, and well worth the considerable time it takes to watch it.”

    “Wynn is particularly successful at defining how cancelling someone is different from merely criticizing them. The latter is directed at a person’s actions or views, whereas the former is directed at the person itself.”

    2 hours for that tho?

    1. JesseAz
      January.2.2020 at 6:15 pm

  3. mad.casual
    January.2.2020 at 5:30 pm

    She advises everyone who is serious about moving public opinion in their direction to eschew these tactics, though she hilariously predicts that many of them won’t bother engaging the video.

  4. Michael S. Langston
    January.2.2020 at 5:31 pm

    I do feel sorry for her to an extent, but this is the bed they made. A bed Reason now firmly sits in as well calling anyone who disagrees with open borders as xenophobic and racist.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.2.2020 at 5:45 pm

      “calling anyone who disagrees with open borders as xenophobic and racist”

      When promoting Charles Koch’s immigration agenda, I usually label opponents “alt-right white nationalists.” But I suppose “xenophobic” and “racist” work too.

      #OpenBorders
      #ImmigrationAboveAll

      1. Michael S. Langston
        January.2.2020 at 5:59 pm

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.2.2020 at 5:35 pm

  6. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    January.2.2020 at 5:35 pm

    1. Vernon Depner
      January.2.2020 at 5:39 pm

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        January.2.2020 at 5:40 pm

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
          January.2.2020 at 5:48 pm

      2. mad.casual
        January.2.2020 at 5:47 pm

  7. Serial Microaggressor
    January.2.2020 at 5:36 pm

    “But Wynn notes that less powerful people—especially those in marginalized communities”

    Robby, I know you’re writing to a progressive audience, but maybe next time you can leave out this overutilitzed cultist tic. It looks weird coming from a libertarian.

  8. Vernon Depner
    January.2.2020 at 5:37 pm

    Who cares? When people who deserve each other go to war with each other, I don’t have a dog in the fight. Ask me for sympathy when someone who did not choose to get in that ring is harmed by “cancel culture”.

    1. mad.casual
      January.2.2020 at 5:56 pm

      Yeah. Not surprising that Robby, deaf to libertarian-first sensibilities, can’t spot people overtly espousing progressive-first talking points under a libertarian dressing.

      A trans-individual defending other LGBTQ individuals from cancel culture? Defending people’s speech whom you agree with isn’t a new or impressive trick. Fuck off and call me back when they’re defending Candace Owens or Jordan Peterson.

  9. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.2.2020 at 5:49 pm

    “The latter is directed at a person’s actions or views, whereas the former is directed at the person itself.”

    As a non-binary user of they / them pronouns, I need to inform you that should read “the person themself.” I mean, “the person itself” just sounds silly.

  10. Rich
    January.2.2020 at 5:56 pm

    a transgender man who is seen by some in the trans community as being dismissive of non-binary trans-ness.

    As opposed to being non-dismissive of binary trans-ness?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.2.2020 at 6:19 pm

      As opposed to being non-dismissive of binary trans-ness?

      If a 1 decides to identify as a 0, we should all join in the delusion.

  11. Jerryskids
    January.2.2020 at 6:05 pm

    If this sounds overly dramatic, watch the video. (Wynn has receipts, as the kids say.) I dare anyone to watch it and come away unconvinced that Wynn and her friends were put through hell for no reason.

  12. EscherEnigma
    January.2.2020 at 6:15 pm

  13. JesseAz
    January.2.2020 at 6:18 pm

