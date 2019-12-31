Brickbat: But Trump Is the Petty One

A measure that would allow all federal judges to perform marriages in the state of New York passed both chambers of the legislature almost unanimously only to be vetoed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo said he could not in good conscience allow those federal judges to perform marriages because some of them were nominated to the bench by President Donald Trump. New York law allows state judges, legislators, the governor, some federal judges and clergy to perform marriages. "I'm certainly no fan of the judges this president is choosing to appoint—but since any New Yorker can become a minister online for $25 and legally perform weddings, I didn't consider this to be a major issue," said state Sen. Liz Krueger, the Democrat who introduced the bill.