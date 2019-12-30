Hate crimes

The Monsey Attack Shows Anti-Semitic Violence Isn't Always Tied to the Far-Right

Many ideological extremes are responsible for anti-Jewish attacks.

(Gabriele Holtermann-Gorden/Sipa/Newscom)

The Jewish community of New York City is reeling after a string of alleged hate crimes, including vandalism targeting Jewish institutions and a horrific Saturday night attack on a rabbi's home in the suburb of Monsey that left several people seriously wounded.

The alleged assailant, Grafton Thomas, entered the rabbi's home shortly after 10:00 p.m. during the seventh night of Hannukkah and began slashing people with a longsword.

Thomas's motivations are unknown, and friends report that he is mentally ill. But he is an African American man, which means that he probably wasn't motivated by white supremacy, a connection to the alt-right, or a fondness for the rhetoric of President Donald Trump—all of which are often posited as explanations for a purported spike in anti-Semitism in recent years.

Last May, when I testified before the U.S. House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties about a supposed rise in white nationalism and hate crimes, I cautioned against hyperbolic interpretations of the data that would cause policymakers to be overly fearful. Indeed, the perpetrators of these attacks often do not fit the profile of the kind of MAGA-worshipping alt-right terrorist that the House subcommittee hearing was so worried about, particularly in New York City, where so many of the recent incidents have taken place. "The overwhelming majority of the alleged perpetrators in New York are either black or Hispanic, and casting anti-Semitism as an issue pitting Jews against various other minority groups threatens to re-agitate problems that many in the Jewish and surrounding communities hope no longer exist," wrote Tablet's Armin Rose in a July piece about anti-Semitism in New York City.

Though far-right anti-Semitism is the most familiar type for a media obsessed with finding the anti-Trump angle to every news story, there is indeed plenty of contempt for Jewish people on all ideological and racial-identity-based extremes. Campus leftism is sometimes tinged with anti-Semitism, and progressive activists have often associated with known anti-Semites. The Jersey City shooters had a connection to the Black Hebrew Israelites, a black nationalist cult best known for precipitating the Covington incident.

This is not to say that Thomas, by virtue of being black, is a likely member of the group or an activist for a leftist or black nationalist cause. In fact, it would be unsurprising if he had no broader motivation. Murder is usually non-ideological: Just a tiny number of killings each year can be credibly connected to a political agenda.

"There is little evidence that these attacks are ideologically motivated, at least in terms of the ideologies of hate we are most familiar with," wrote Batya Ungar-Sargon in Forward

The left shouldn't ignore anti-Semitism when its perpetrators are inconvenient targets who contradict the progressive doctrine of intersectionality—a doctrine that grants sainthood to the marginalized while glossing over very real infighting among different historically oppressed groups. The same goes for the right, which often turns a blind eye to anti-Semitism among its own ranks.

And everybody should make sure that they aren't succumbing to unfounded panic in general. It's right to be very concerned, and very angry, about attacks and intimidation directed at Jewish people, but we should also demand more reporting—and more accurate reporting—about the scale of the problem. Nationally, it's not clear that anti-Semitic violence is rising dramatically, since tallies often include anti-Semitic taunts, schoolyard bullying, and online writings. And while anti-Semitic incidents have increased in New York City by 53 percent—from 111 incidents to 170—from 2018 to 2019, according to the NYPD, the overwhelming majority of anti-Semitic incidents are classified by police as "criminal mischief," which typically means vandalism and graffiti. Just 13 percent of incidents involved violence.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. speedylee
    December.30.2019 at 9:56 am

    But he is an African American man, which means that he probably wasn’t motivated by white supremacy, a connection to the alt-right, or a fondness for the rhetoric of President Donald Trump—all of which are often posited as explanations for a purported spike in anti-Semitism in recent years.

    You can tell people’s thoughts by their skin color? Cool trick!

    1. SQRLSY One
      December.30.2019 at 10:48 am

      Oh come on now, let’s be fair… Or are you just yanking our chains?

      How many blacks ideologically follow a part line of “non-blacks are better than blacks”?

      How many Americans ideologically follow a part line of “non-Americans are better than Americans”?

      Democrats who follow “non-Democrats are better than we are”?

      Trump ball-lickers who adore non-Trump ball-lickers?

      Tribe XYZ who adores ALL tribes except Tribe XYZ? (OK, yeah, Marxist morons on college campus, products of the Western Euro-World who hate the Western Euro-World, gotcha… These are the idiot exceptions to the rule that prove the rule, IMHO. They’ll fade away soon enough).

      Anyway, sociobiology-wise, “the other tribe is better than our tribe” never was a good strategy to leave more offspring, in our ancestry. Chauvinism and intolerance is a sad by-product of all of this, but it is what it is. Let’s be honest…

      1. NOYB2
        December.30.2019 at 10:55 am

        You’re misinterpreting “Group X doesn’t want to associate with/live close to Group Y.” as “Group X thinks they are ‘better’ than Group Y.” In other words, you’re projecting your immature thought patterns onto others.

        1. SQRLSY One
          December.30.2019 at 11:05 am

          I am a member of human tribe XYZ, and I really, really, REALLY deeply respect (even adore and worship, at times) human tribe MQW. Certainly more than my own tribe = XYZ. But I want to stay with my own XYZ tribe, and I do NOT want ANY of tribe MQW living next to MEEE!!!

          Please provide me with a prevalent example of the above, and then I will respect your argument.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    December.30.2019 at 9:56 am

    Thomas’s motivations are unknown, and friends report that he is mentally ill.

    WRONG. He was an adherent to and motivated by an ideology opposite to my own.

  3. Don't look at me!
    December.30.2019 at 9:59 am

    All things in life involve Trump.

  4. Quo Usque Tandem
    December.30.2019 at 10:06 am

    “…probably wasn’t motivated by white supremacy, a connection to the alt-right, or a fondness for the rhetoric of President Donald Trump” So memory hole this one, the one before, and probably the one before that. Wait till they can run with the “anti-Trump angle”

  5. Commenter_XY
    December.30.2019 at 10:08 am

    Honestly, as an American Jew, I never, ever, ever thought I would ever have to worry in this country. The fact that we are dealing with antisemitism in 2019 is just mind-blowing to me.

    Regardless of motivation or politics, it is wrong.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.30.2019 at 10:46 am

      All violence is wrong (well, except for self-defense, etc). What makes you think violence motivated by bigotry in general, or specifically anti-semitism, is worse?

      Dead is dead. Injured is injured. The motivation doesn’t make it worse or slow down the healing, unless you are a snowflake or paranoid.

  6. Ken Shultz
    December.30.2019 at 10:09 am

    “Many ideological extremes are responsible for anti-Jewish attacks.”

    Bullshit.

    Ideas aren’t the problem at all. The problem is people who decide to murder their fellow human beings–regardless of the reasons they choose to do so. So long as you don’t murder your fellow human beings or violate their rights any way, ideology is not the issue.

    99.99% of white supremacists never murder anybody. 99.99% of deep ecologists never perpetrate arson. 99.99% of Muslims never engage in suicide bombings. The problem isn’t these ideologies. The problem is people murdering each other–regardless of ideology.

    The suggestion that ideology is a problem that should be addressed by government or government policy is disgusting, stupid, and anti-libertarian. Using the government to control people’s behavior is the definition of authoritarianism. Using the government to control people’s ideology is the definition of totalitarianism. Anyone who thinks the government should address the problem of some ideology is not a libertarian.

    The purpose of the Second Amendment is to keep the general population armed and well practiced with the use of their arms so that they’ll be ready if it ever becomes necessary for the American people to overthrow an oppressive government–and that is a generally accepted among those who share my libertarian ideology. Do you want the government to do something about our ideology?

    Believe, communicate, and spread any ideology you want. Murder is unacceptable–no matter the ideology.

    1. Rich
      December.30.2019 at 10:21 am

      Well said.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.30.2019 at 10:49 am

      There’s also the problem that probably 99% of deaths and injury are caused by governments. Said governments murdered 100 million people last century, and continue murdering this century. Putting governments in charge of stopping violence is hiring the fox to guard the chicken coop.

      1. NOYB2
        December.30.2019 at 10:51 am

        100% of deaths in surgery are caused by surgeons. That doesn’t mean that getting rid of surgeons is a good idea.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          December.30.2019 at 11:09 am

          I doubt your figure entirely. Some people just die on their own. Sometimes equipment fails. Nurses can make their own mistakes. Anesthesiologists make mistakes.

          Bad analogy, bud. Try again. Governments fo more evil than private citizens.

  7. Quo Usque Tandem
    December.30.2019 at 10:13 am

    “The purpose of the Second Amendment is to keep the general population armed and well practiced with the use of their arms so that they’ll be ready…”

    Not overthrow the government level, but the church shooting in Texas yesterday is a very good example of the benefits of being armed and ready. A few more of these and church shootings will no longer be a problem unless the perp wants to commit “suicide by sanctuary”

    1. Ken Shultz
      December.30.2019 at 10:27 am

      Yeah, that’s more about the right of self-defense, but if those volunteers hadn’t armed themselves and weren’t well practiced with the use of their weapons, we would not be enjoying better headlines about that shooting.

      Some of the early headlines about that story last night seemed to suggest that the problem was that Texas had recently passed laws allowing people to conceal carry in churches, etc.–as if the murderer wouldn’t have brought a gun into the church if Texas hadn’t made it legal to do so.

      As the facts came out, those story-lines seem to have changed. It certainly makes sense that individual churches should be free to set their own policies in their own churches as they see fit, and it certainly appears that choosing to assign some people in the church as volunteer armed security is something congregations that have good reason to worry might consider doing what this church did.

      Because we can’t violate the Second Amendment rights of people who haven’t done anything wrong yet in a free society, at least not until after they’ve committed a murder, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything we can do to protect ourselves, discourage mass shootings, and limit the damage when the worst possible thing happens. I understand these choices are tough and they involve the conflicting qualitative preferences for safety of a congregation with hundreds of individuals, but I can’t imagine why the government making choices for a congregation would be better than the choices that congregation makes for itself.

      1. NOYB2
        December.30.2019 at 10:50 am

        The spin on these events is fascinating.

        None of the corporate media mentioned the race of the antisemitic attacker at first.

        And the shooting in Texas was indeed portrayed as “see this is what happens when you allow guns in churches”.

        Not even Soviet propaganda, low quality as it was, was that transparent.

  8. Rich
    December.30.2019 at 10:22 am

    he is an African American man, which means that he probably wasn’t motivated by white supremacy, a connection to the alt-right, or a fondness for the rhetoric of President Donald Trump

    OTOH, friends report that he is mentally ill.

  9. lap83
    December.30.2019 at 10:28 am

    Thomas’s motivations are unknown, and friends report that he is mentally ill. But he is an African American man, which means that he probably wasn’t motivated by white supremacy, a connection to the alt-right, or a fondness for the rhetoric of President Donald Trump—all of which are often posited as explanations for a purported spike in anti-Semitism in recent years.

    Vox writers are furiously researching his past to find out anything less than pure hatred for Trump, including having once watched an episode of Apprentice. So they haven’t totally ruled out his being right-wing yet.

  10. Aloysious
    December.30.2019 at 10:29 am

    Sargon of Akkad posted a video addressing this subject yesterday.

    ‘Many’ ideological extremes my ass.

    1. Aloysious
      December.30.2019 at 10:31 am

      html fail.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLA8-5I221M&t=6s

  11. lap83
    December.30.2019 at 10:30 am

    “There is little evidence that these attacks are ideologically motivated, at least in terms of the ideologies of hate we are most familiar with,” wrote Batya Ungar-Sargon in Forward.

    Journalists are so used to seeing anti-semitic attacks done by right wingers that it’s not even news, I guess that must be why they never report it.

  12. Eddy
    December.30.2019 at 10:34 am

    “slashing people with a longsword”

    A demented LARPer?

  13. Don't look at me!
    December.30.2019 at 10:40 am

    WHEN WILL WE HAVE COMMON SENSE LONGSWORD CONTROL LAWS?

  14. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.30.2019 at 10:40 am

    It’s a mistake to dismiss Drumpf’s role in this tragedy. I mean, we’re talking about someone who literally said neo-Nazis are “very fine people.” He’s emboldened extremists, and it’s no surprise the SPLC has documented a rise in hate crimes coinciding with the launch of his Presidential campaign.

    Allow self-described menstrual cup aficionado Mairav Zonszein to explain:

    Just to be clear, I hold the Trump White House directly responsible for the increasing violent attacks on Orthodox Jewish people in America.

    #Resist

  15. Rufus The Monocled
    December.30.2019 at 10:43 am

    “Though far-right anti-Semitism is the most familiar type for a media obsessed with finding the anti-Trump angle to every news story, there is indeed plenty of contempt for Jewish people on all ideological and racial-identity-based extremes. Campus leftism is sometimes tinged with anti-Semitism, and progressive activists have often associated with known anti-Semites.”

    If by far right you mean the KKK and neo-Nazis, then I see no difference with them and ‘far-left’ like Labour or progressive or any other left-wing ideology including socialists are anti-semites. They’re all jerk offs.

    But take it outside these extremes, which side is likely to have anti-semitism in its ranks in the mainstream?

    I argue it’s the progressive left. And it’s not even a contest in my view.

  16. NOYB2
    December.30.2019 at 10:47 am

    Thomas’s motivations are unknown, and friends report that he is mentally ill. But he is an African American man, which means that he probably wasn’t motivated by white supremacy

    Obviously, it was white supremacy and Trump who denied him the mental health services he obviously needed and was entitled to! Under Obama or Warren or Sanders, this would just not have happened! /sarc

  17. JFree
    December.30.2019 at 10:50 am

    So the attack occurs in a far suburb – by someone who lives in a rural area about 10 miles away – who is pretty obviously mentally ill – and this is supposed to be explained in some urban/national context?

  18. ned johnson
    December.30.2019 at 10:51 am

    The word “racist” is an anti-White slur.

    Self preference and preservation (‘racism’) is accepted as healthy and normal in literally every non-White (90%) community and country across the globe. Whites are uniquely disallowed.

    If you only ask for the same rights to borders, homogeneity, self preference and preservation that other peoples have, anti-Whites will still smear you.

    When does anti-White, one-way ‘diversity’ and open borders end? If not at 10% of the world population, then when? 5%? 0.1%?

    1. Michael Ejercito
      December.30.2019 at 10:59 am

      Do you have any evidence?

  19. creech
    December.30.2019 at 10:56 am

    The argument I heard over the weekend was that “Trump had made it all right to hate Jews with his anti-Semitism rhetoric.” But no one could point me to his anti-Semitism or to demonstrate that it was “all right” and no one was getting punished for doing these acts.

  20. Jerryskids
    December.30.2019 at 11:00 am

    The Monsey Attack Shows Anti-Semitic Violence Isn’t Always Tied to the Far-Right

    And let us remember that Presidents of the United States are not always named Millard Fillmore. Hey, it’s a true statement! Never mind that it sort of implies that most of them are when that isn’t even remotely true.

  21. Marshal
    December.30.2019 at 11:05 am

    Next at Reason: The sun rising every day shows we don’t live in perpetual darkness.

    Thanks for the tip guys!

