"Meanest Pun of the Year,"
according to Prof. Mark Liberman (Language Log):
Quoted by Prof. Liberman from NPR's Wait Wait … Don't Tell Me!, Dec. 21:
Peter Sagal: Mayor- Mayor Pete has been getting some heat.
I don't know if you saw this.
He attended a big fundraiser in Napa
at a winery with a, quote, "wine cave."
And everybody was so mad that he did this.
But why would you be mad about a wine cave?
It celebrates the two things Democrats are known for, whining and caving.
Very funny, I think, regardless of what party one belongs to (indeed, the "caving" part sounds more like a Democrat-on-Democrat criticism, if it has any real substantive content at all).