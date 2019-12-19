Who Decides These Things?

The Volokh Conspiracy

I'm a departmentalist, not a judicial supremacist.

Departmentalism holds that each branch of government has an equal authority to construe the meaning of the Constitution for itself when carrying out its own duties and responsibilities. The primary alternative, frequently asserted by the Supreme Court, is that the judicial branch has the ultimate and preeminent authority to interpret the Constitution.

Departmentalism was first and most elaborated articulated by the Jeffersonians. Confronted by a federal judiciary that enthusiastically supported the Federalist Party's Sedition Act of 1798, which was used to shut down Jeffersonian newspapers in the run-up to the 1800 election, the Jeffersonians looked for vehicles for explaining why the Sedition Act was unconstitutional and in violation of both enumerated powers and the First Amendment.

The Federalists, of course, thought the Sedition Act was constitutional on the merits. They also thought that the federal courts were the only institution entitled to evaluate the constitutionality of federal statutes. They sometimes even suggested that the Constitution was just whatever the courts said it was.

Jefferson thought it "a very dangerous doctrine indeed" to "consider judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions."

The Constitution has erected no such single tribunal, knowing that to whatever hands confided, with the corruptions of time and party, its members would become despots. It has more wisely made all the departments co-equal and co-sovereign within themselves. . . . I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society but the people themselves; and if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but to inform their discretion by education. This is the true corrective of abuses of constitutional power.

Departmentalism has rarely held sway in American politics, and it has become weaker over time. Elected politicians have found plenty of reasons to pass the buck to the courts whenever possible. Sometimes it seems that they barely know how to meet their own constitutional responsibilities at all. Democrats in Congress today certainly seem uncertain about how best to understand or defend congressional authority under the Constitution.

Congress and the president frequently disagree about the scope of their respective institutional authority. Those disagreements can sometimes be intense, and each branch has its own set of political tools to advance its constitutional understanding and attempt to effectuate it. Presidents have sometimes asserted that Congress has encroached on their own exclusive constitutional domain, and legislators have sometimes resisted those claims. Presidents have sometimes claimed that Congress has abused its own constitutional powers or that Congress has interfered with the president's ability to perform his own constitutional functions. They have ways to act on those claims, and Congress has ways to push back.

I first became interested in studying the impeachment power because it was a constitutional domain in which courts had little sway. Congress construed its own authority to exercise the impeachment power, and Congress sometimes used the impeachment power as an instrument for advancing its constitutional understandings about the rules, norms and practices that would govern the American political system.

There are those who would prefer to judicialize all constitutional disputes. They would invite judges in to resolve not merely matters of individual right under the terms of the Constitution but also matters of interbranch relations. Matters that might be managed through political negotiation, compromise, norms and comity might instead by managed by reference to legal rules articulated by judges. The result might be tidier but it will be less flexible, probably less functional, and ultimately less democratic.

The impeachment power, like any other constitutional power, can be abused. The Senate sits in judgment of whether the House has misused its sole power to impeach federal officers. The people sit in judgment of whether the House and the Senate together have properly wielded this most formidable constitutional weapon. I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society but the people themselves

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.19.2019 at 3:46 pm

    I’m a vetoist in this context. The more chances to veto or repeal legislation, the better.

    About the only simple change I would make would be to let any chamber repeal any existing law by a simple majority petition which starts over every session. If a majority of members sign up, that law is immediately repealed. No Presidential approval/veto involved. The other chamber is out of luck. And it would be a petition, not a bill; any member can sign at any time, or unsign.

  2. Commenter_XY
    December.19.2019 at 4:20 pm

    The people sit in judgment of whether the House and the Senate together have properly wielded this most formidable constitutional weapon.

    Damned right. See you at the ballot box in November 2020.

  3. Bob from Ohio
    December.19.2019 at 4:29 pm

    Jefferson thought it “a very dangerous doctrine indeed” to “consider judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions.”

    He was right but he let Marshal stay after Marbury so he f**ked up. Should have impeached or packed the court.

  4. Dilan Esper
    December.19.2019 at 4:38 pm

    I’m a departmentalist, not a judicial supremacist.

    This is like saying “I’m a creationist, not an evolutionist”. Your belief is literally completely unimportant here, because there is a reality.

    In this case, the reality is that it is the province of the judiciary to say what the law is, and when the judiciary says it, the other branches are required to obey.

    Now, there is some room around the edges for executive and legislative branch representatives to interpret the law where there is either no controlling judicial authority or the controversy is nonjusticiable. But in the main, what the courts say goes, and whether you espouse belief in a different system is a completely worthless opinion.

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      December.19.2019 at 4:54 pm

      “In this case, the reality is that it is the province of the judiciary to say what the law is, and when the judiciary says it, the other branches are required to obey.”

      You obviously don’t read the Friday “Short Circuit” posts.

    2. Eddy
      December.19.2019 at 5:14 pm

      “In this case, the reality is that it is the province of the judiciary to say what the law is, and when the judiciary says it, the other branches are required to obey.”

      Like with the federal laws against marijuana?

    3. swood1000
      December.19.2019 at 5:24 pm

      In this case, the reality is that it is the province of the judiciary to say what the law is, and when the judiciary says it, the other branches are required to obey.

      This is an example of begging the question. Why are the other branches required to obey? The constitution requires the president to swear to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” It therefore assumes that he or she is able to interpret the Constitution. Where does it say or imply that the interpretation of the Supreme Court takes precedence with respect to those matters?

    4. NToJ
      December.19.2019 at 7:01 pm

      “In this case, the reality is that it is the province of the judiciary to say what the law is, and when the judiciary says it, the other branches are required to obey.”

      What makes this so, other than you saying it is so?

      1. Dilan Esper
        December.19.2019 at 7:35 pm

        The fact that they do.

  5. ReaderY
    December.19.2019 at 4:44 pm

    Today we see the obvious correlary of judicial supremacy, combined with a judicial activism by which courts constitutionality their personal beliefs about every major social issue, all around us. The other branches of government have atrophied. Whatever the courts permit — indeed whatever one calculates one can get away with, taking witnesses and rules of evidence into account — is OK. The other branches of government have no obligations to develop norms of behavior, to limit themselves in any way, or to learn how to resolve their disputes. That’s solely the courts’ business.

  6. bernard11
    December.19.2019 at 5:13 pm

    Then why have a Constitution that limits Congress at all? Legislators, and their constituents, and the President, care about policy outcomes, not constitutionality. It is no great trick to invent a Constitutional argument to convince oneself, or willing followers, that a given piece of legislation passes muster, or doesn’t.

    The courts, or a fair percentage of judges, anyway, put weight on policy outcomes as well, but maybe constitutionality at least gets a hearing there, and sometimes a fair one.

  7. Sarcastr0
    December.19.2019 at 5:16 pm

    We hire judges as the subject matter experts on the Constitution. Add in that someone has to be final, and that finality must mean supremacy.

    It’s also operationally viable, unlike a regime wherein the people are supreme deciders of constitutionality.

    Are there any other constitutional republics in the world that have departmentalist structure for constitutional review?

    1. mad_kalak
      December.19.2019 at 5:27 pm

      The Supreme Court is not final, and it has been “overruled” by amendment (the Civil War Amendments overruling Dred Scott), by Congress just re-authorizing legislation with a different legislative hook (the Gun Free School Zone Act for example) by ignoring the courts (see Brown) or by the courts backtracking after to much heat (death penalty and paper money). Therefore, the court is careful to make rulings that are middle of the road, usually.

      That said, this is an interesting post from Whittington, because of his posts against Trump exercising his administration’s interpretation of their authority under Article II.

    2. Bob from Ohio
      December.19.2019 at 5:46 pm

      “any other constitutional republics in the world that have departmentalist structure for constitutional review?”

      Not a republic but until the UK foolishly created a “Supreme Court” fairly recently [within last 20 years] Parliament decided if something was “constitutional” but of course they don’t have a single written constitution.

    3. Eddy
      December.19.2019 at 5:51 pm

      What about the Sedition Act pardons? The courts upheld these convictions but Jefferson believed the law was unconstitutional and pardoned the victims. A threat to judicial supremacy?

      What about the Republicans and their campaign to have Congress ban slavery in the federal territories even though the Supreme Court said that was unconstitutional?

  8. Eddy
    December.19.2019 at 5:17 pm

    If you mean the courts should block policies they deem unconstitutional, while Congress should repeal laws it deems unconstitutional (even if upheld by the courts), and the President pardons victims of unconstitutional laws (even laws upheld by the courts), etc., etc., then with such a perpetual rock-paper-scissors game I’d have no quarrel.

    1. iowantwo
      December.19.2019 at 8:12 pm

      Congress can repeal laws congress passes, but they cant repeal laws written by the judiciary. Like the law that created homosexual marriage. Congress cannot repeal that law.

  9. TwelveInchPianist
    December.19.2019 at 6:02 pm

    “Departmentalism has rarely held sway in American politics, and it has become weaker over time.”

    Something tells me that if the Dems win the Presidency but not the Senate, Departmentalism will get a fresh look. Especially if Trump appoints more SCOTUS judges.

Please to post comments