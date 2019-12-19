The Volokh Conspiracy

An Impeachment Counterfactual: Could the Senate hold a trial even if the House does not transmit the Articles of Impeachment?

Only the House can define when the President has been impeached but the Senate could deem the President is acquitted due to lack of prosecution

The Senate's impeachment rules were adopted in 1986. Rule 1 provides that impeachment process begins in the Senate "[w]hensoever the Senate shall receive notice from the House of Representatives that managers are appointed on their part to conduct an impeachment against any person and are directed to carry articles of impeachment to the Senate." At that point "the Secretary of the Senate shall immediately inform the House of Representatives that the Senate is ready to receive the managers for the purpose of exhibiting such articles of impeachment, agreeably to such notice."

Rule 2 then explains that "the Presiding Officer of the Senate shall inform the managers that the Senate will take proper order on the subject of the impeachment" after the "the managers of an impeachment shall be introduced at the bar of the Senate and shall signify that they are ready to exhibit articles of impeachment."

Pursuant to Rule 3, after "such articles being presented to the Senate, the Senate shall, at 1 o'clock afternoon of the day (Sunday excepted) following such presentation, or sooner if ordered by the Senate, proceed to the consideration of such articles and shall continue in session from day to day (Sundays excepted) after the trial shall commence (unless otherwise ordered by the Senate) until final judgment shall be rendered, and so much longer as may, in its judgment, be needful."

Simply stated, under the current rules, the presentation of the articles by the managers triggers the commencement of the Senate trial. If the House does not transmit the articles, the Senate trial cannot begin.

The Senate could craft a different rule. For example, the Senate could specify that the impeachment proceedings begin 24 hours after the House managers transmits the articles of impeachment, or 24 hours after the Secretary of the Senate learns that articles of impeachment were approved, whichever happens sooner. (We presume that the Secretary of the Senate does not live under the rock, and will learn, one way or another, about an impeachment.)

The rule I proposed above would trigger something of a Schrödinger's impeachment–the President is simultaneously impeached, and not impeached, depending who you ask. That is, the House says "not impeached" but the Senate says "impeached." Moreover, the Senate trial could begin before impeachment managers were even appointed. Would such a Senate rule be constitutional?

The House would likely argue that the Senate rule is unconstitutional. That is, the President is not impeached until the House says he is impeached. And the House would argue that the act of impeachment is not final unless, and until the House deems it final. Under the current framework, the House would have to appoint managers, and transmit the articles of impeachment. This position would flow Article I, Section 2, which gives the House the "the sole Power of Impeachment." The phrase "sole" suggests that the House, and not the Senate, decides when an impeachment is complete.

But what about the Senate? The Senate may argue that the appointment of the managers, and the transmission of the articles are mere formalities without constitutional significance. (A professor on the constitutional law list-serve drew an analogy between these ministerial tasks and the formal delivery of Willam Marbury's commission.) Indeed, there is no constitutional requirement that the Senate allow House managers to present the articles. The Senate could handle the proceedings however it chooses. But can the Senate reach a different conclusion than the House about whether the impeachment is final? Article I, Section 3 provides "[t]he Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments." The Senate gets to decide how to try an impeachment. But a precursor to that trial is the establishment of an "impeachment," which the House gets to define. I have doubts about whether such a Senate rule would be constitutional.

Now, consider another Senate rule: if the House of Representatives approves an article of impeachment, but fails to transmit that article within thirty days, the Senate shall treat the article as dismissed for lack of prosecution, and the impeached official shall be deemed acquitted.

This proposal somewhat resembles Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 48(b):

The court may dismiss an indictment, information, or complaint if unnecessary delay occurs in:

(1) presenting a charge to a grand jury;

(2) filing an information against a defendant; or

(3) bringing a defendant to trial.

Unlike my first proposal, this second proposal does not purport to define what is and is not an impeachment. Rather, it simply deems the person charged with the offense as acquitted–a power within the Senate's prerogative. The House can dither and take as much time as it wants, but it cannot demand a trial at the time of its choosing. If the House waits too long, it will miss its chance of having a trial at all. I used thirty days as an example, but different time limits may be appropriate. The Senate could reasonably conclude that it does not want a cloud to hang over the accused indefinitely–especially if the President has been impeached–and the House should be pay the price for failing to transmit the articles within a reasonable time.

I think such a rule could pass constitutional muster. But I would not support this change. The House is under no obligation to transmit the articles, but failing to do so bears political costs. Indeed, waiting undermines the urgency with which the articles were approved. Political hardball in the Senate may not be necessary.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Sebastian Cremmington
    December.19.2019 at 9:35 pm

    The Republican senators should have already demanded Trump drop out of the 2020 race…the fact they haven’t means their Senate trial will be nothing more than a sham.

    1. Kristian H.
      December.19.2019 at 9:50 pm

      Why would you expect the Senate to behave any better than the House?

      1. Sebastian Cremmington
        December.19.2019 at 10:01 pm

        I expect nothing of this current incarnation of the Republican Party that somehow has Trump as president and Liz Cheney in a leadership position among House Republicans. This Republican Party exists solely for unethical power hungry people to advance their political careers. On some level this Republican Party is like the Whigs that existed for everyone that wasn’t a Democrat…with the big difference I doubt any Abraham Lincolns exist in this morally and intellectually bankrupt organization.

        1. Dan J
          December.19.2019 at 10:08 pm

          Utter nonsense, Sebastian. I’m sure your bastion of virtue Hillary Clinton fan club bill has come due.

          1. James Pollock
            December.19.2019 at 10:15 pm

            The “bastion of virtue Hillary Clinton” fan club. Not quite as many members as you imagine, and at the same time a lot more than in the “bastion of virtue Donald Trump” fan club.

            1. Robert Beckman
              December.19.2019 at 11:14 pm

              I wonder how many nationally would assert that Trump is virtuous. Not that he has some virtues (even Hitler liked cats, or so I’ve been told), but actually virtuous.

              Setting aside the trolls who I think make this an unanswerable question (because Hanlon’s Razor will definitely apply), how many would claim:

              A) actual virtuousness
              B) virtuous compared to the average Democrat
              C) virtuous compared to Democratic Party Leadership
              D) virtuous compared to AOC et al
              E) virtuous compared to other 75 year olds
              F) virtuous compared to other Presidents
              G) virtuous compared to other Democratic Party Presidents
              H) virtuous compared to other billionaires
              I) virtuous compared to other world leaders
              J) virtuous compared to Hillary Clinton
              Etc.

              On two of those I think he stacks up reasonably well, and the rest are just hilarious to think about. But this may be less of a “who”s fastest” race and more of a “I don’t have to be faster than the bear, I just have to be faster than you” sort of race.

              1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
                December.20.2019 at 12:24 am

                I submit that no politician, or at least very few, are virtuous.

                I also submit that the Constitution doesn’t give a whit about virtue.

                It’s interesting that (a) you apparently think Hillary is/was virtuous, and (b) that means Trump is not qualified to be President.

    2. Dan J
      December.19.2019 at 10:01 pm

      Seems appropriate since the House proceedings were a sham.

      1. Sebastian Cremmington
        December.19.2019 at 10:03 pm

        They called every logical witness and every witness produced damning evidence against Trump. Trump has been free to produce exculpatory evidence but he hasn’t because he is guilty.

        1. Dan J
          December.19.2019 at 10:10 pm

          I heard from Tom who heard from Sam who heard from Frank…
          Frank, how did you come of this knowledge?
          I presumed it because the State Dept didn’t answer back.

          Wow! Damning evidence!

          1. Sebastian Cremmington
            December.19.2019 at 10:20 pm

            Trump released the smoking gun nitwit.

            1. Michael W. Towns
              December.19.2019 at 10:40 pm

              Smoking gun? lol

              Neither article of impeachment lists any federal statute that was violated. There are no crimes here, just like there were no crimes in the Mueller Report.

              All these years of frustrating investigations, and Trump is still uncharged with any criminal wrongdoing.

              I’ve been laughing with tears the last three years at progressive fantasies.

            2. Toranth
              December.19.2019 at 11:30 pm

              He released a transcript that showed he asked the Ukraine to look into if the investigation of Burisma should resume, after Joe Biden got the prosecutor fired while the prosecutor was investigating that bunch of bad guys.

              There was no mention of any deal, or of investigating Joe Biden, or mentioning Hunter Biden.

              If THAT is your “smoking gun”, it was just firing blanks.

            3. Nick Gillespie's Jacket
              December.20.2019 at 1:10 am

              Seb, chill brother. Watch a movie, go to the mall, go buy a Slurpee. But chillax. You sound grumpy, like an old man waiting for his soup who discovers that in the meantime a homeless guy took a huge dump on his (the old man’s) shoes. Like all up in the shoelace eyelets. In other words, pretty damn cantankerous. So … chill.

          2. captcrisis
            December.19.2019 at 10:49 pm

            “The production of weak evidence (hearsay) when strong is available (i.e., the firsthand witnesses that Trump ordered not to testify) can only lead to the inference that the strong would have been adverse.” Interstate Circuit, Inc. v. U.S., 306 U.S. 208 (1939).

            1. Robert Beckman
              December.19.2019 at 11:18 pm

              I’m trying to decide which angle you’re pointing out, and I can’t.

              Are you trying to say that because Trump prevented the first hand testimony then the third hand testimony given should be interpreted damningly, because he could have refuted it if he could have?

              Or are you trying to say that because the House chose not to even try to compel the first hand testimony but instead only presented third hand testimony that it should largely be discarded, because the only inference that could lead to is that the first hand testimony wouldn’t have bolstered the House allegations?

              Genuinely can’t tell here, curious how others read it.

              1. santamonica811
                December.20.2019 at 12:34 am

                I read it a few ways.
                1. Trump actively is hiding evidence (documents and witnesses) from Congress and from the American people. It is a reasonable inference to conclude he did this/is doing this because such evidence would be harmful. In my mind, similar to spoliation. You subpoena my documents and–while they are in my control–they are lost. Or destroyed. A judge will decide (or inform a jury, if it’s a jury trial) that the jury is free to make inferences adverse to my case, due to me acting in a way that kept that evidence from the court. A judge will give the instruction that, in fact, a jury can decide the case against me based solely on the fact that I was complicit in keeping that info from the court.
                2. It also a truism that strong secondhand or thirdhand evidence is much “better” (in terms of distinguishing truth from falsity) that weak firsthand information. I’m accused of robbing a bank. Your secondhand information that you overheard me calling my wife and bragging about robbing the bank is very powerful. Mr B’s firsthand evidence–that he saw me rob the bank, but he was not wearing his glasses, B is a different race than I am, it was dusk, B was 75 yards away at the time, B saw me for only 3 seconds, B had been drinking, etc etc.

                In other words, House members frothing at the mouth and sputtering about how awful it is to impeach without firsthand information is repulsive. Not only because the lack of firsthand info is 100% due to Trump’s actions, but also because firsthand info is not needed in any court in the land and because people are sent to prison or executed solely due to evidence that is entirely not firsthand. And for a political party that spent literally decades portraying itself as ‘Tough on Crime,’ this new approach is hard to swallow.

  2. Kristian H.
    December.19.2019 at 9:49 pm

    Everyone is being too clever by half.

    1. Robert Beckman
      December.19.2019 at 11:19 pm

      Well at least half of clever still gets you your CLE for the year.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        December.20.2019 at 12:26 am

        But Kristian H. mentioned 150% of clever, as opposed to your 50%. I guess everyone but you gets CLE for three years.

  3. James Pollock
    December.19.2019 at 10:12 pm

    The main problem with your effort to relieve Sen McConnell of the effort of pretending to hold a fair trial is that declaring the person acquitted without bothering to hold a trial doesn’t keep the House from simply re-impeaching under the same or slightly different wording in the articles of impeachment.

    1. great Unknown
      December.19.2019 at 10:16 pm

      If you trust the polls, and note how much support Potus has picked up since the beginning of the “hearings”, I suspect President Trump would welcome repetitious impeachment hearings in the House.

    2. Armchair Lawyer
      December.19.2019 at 10:49 pm

      Go for it. The GOP-led House repealed Obamacare more than 50 times. The Democratic led House can impeach Trump 50 times. The only thing that will do is make them a laughingstock.

      1. Robert Beckman
        December.19.2019 at 11:19 pm

        Agreed, the GOP led house was a laughing stock for that.

      2. Toranth
        December.19.2019 at 11:39 pm

        *sigh*
        By January 20th, 2017, the “GOP-led” House had passed about 60 bills that would have performed a modification of some sort of the ACA. The Senate passed, and Obama signed, about 35 of those. One more was vetoed by Obama.
        Of these bills, I see only three in the list that would have repealed the ACA in entirely, and two more that would have eliminated the individual mandate.

        That silly falsehood is something that should be stomped out every time it is brought up. If you want to criticize the GOP for their ACA behavior, it’d be appropriate to bring up the fact that the GOP couldn’t manage to decide on *anything* to do when they caught the car (had a majority in all both chambers plus the White House). THAT is worth laughing at them for… even if it doesn’t help with your example.

        But basing your example off a falsehood is not good.

      3. santamonica811
        December.19.2019 at 11:43 pm

        Agreed…would be politically crazy to impeach with no new information. On the other hand; after a Senate acquittal, I think it would be great to start issuing those subpoenas for all the witnesses and evidence that Trump/The White House has been hiding from Congress and the American people. If Bolton (et al) end up defending the president . . . great, we’ve learned something valuable. If those witnesses (and/or documents) end up showing more evidence of Trump’s guilt, then a second impeachment makes total sense.

        (If Trump loses in the election, then I’d suggest finishing the inquiry but not proceeding with impeachment–seems a bit unseemly to pursue political adversaries after she’s/he’s left office.)

  4. Lee Moore
    December.19.2019 at 10:20 pm

    That seemed like half an article. We hear about the Senate rules, but not about the House rules.

    The phrase “sole” suggests that the House, and not the Senate, decides when an impeachment is complete.

    So what do the House rules say about what constitutes impeachment ? They may – I speculate – talk about transmitting Articles to the Senate and appointing House Managers, but that may be stuff to be done after Impeachment is complete. It depends what the House rules say.

  5. Armchair Lawyer
    December.19.2019 at 10:48 pm

    As a practical matter, the Senate should just wait for the House to transmit the articles…I would go up to 60 days, barring extraordinary circumstances. At which point, new senate rules may be called for

    As a Constitutional matter, impeachment has occurred. A vote has taken place. The votes have been recorded and tallied. There are no take backs. Congressmen and woman cannot “change their votes” since the articles haven’t been transmitted…the vote is done and over.

    An impeachment “Sword of Damocles” should not be allowed to stand, especially not past the current Congress. Asking one House of Representatives to impeach, then waiting for a politically better Senate (after the elections) to actually try the case is flawed. Others bills passed by the House die if not picked up by the Senate before the next swearing in. This should be no different.

  6. captcrisis
    December.19.2019 at 10:51 pm

    Why should the House act promptly? Why can’t they just hold onto the articles indefinitely?

    Isn’t this just like the Senate failing to act on a judicial nomination?

    1. santamonica811
      December.19.2019 at 11:45 pm

      Hmmm…interesting. I had not thought of it in that way. You may have changed my mind on this issue. Nice quodlibet.

  7. Lee Moore
    December.19.2019 at 11:37 pm

    Why should the House act promptly? Why can’t they just hold onto the articles indefinitely?

    No reason at all. The question is – what are the legal consequences of failing to submit Articles of Impeachment to the Senate ? Has the President been impeached or not, if no Articles are submitted ? As Josh Blackman suggests, it seems likely that we should look to the House’s rules on the question (rather than to the opinion of the Senate, or to the opinion of the House Speaker.)

    Isn’t this just like the Senate failing to act on a judicial nomination?

    Not really. A closer analogy might be if the Senate were to vote to confirm a judge, but failed to advise the President formally of the confirmation. As with the impeachment vote, the President can find out about a confirmation vote without being formally advised of it. So is such non-notified consent ,”consent” for constitutional purposes ? Presumably, we should start with Senate rules. Do they specify what constitutes consent ?

    Of course we have the Marbury v Madison precedent, where SCOTUS concluded that the appointment of a judge was complete on the President’s signature of his commission, and did not require delivery. Despite the (then) President’s contrary opinion.

    So there seems to be some precedent for the courts to opine on whether House, Senate or President has or has not completed their task. Which implies, perhaps, that there are no mulligans – if the House has impeached the President under their rules, they’re done and the Senate can get on with the trial, delivery of Articles or no.

  8. Toranth
    December.19.2019 at 11:44 pm

    My question goes the other way – can the impeachment carry over indefinitely? For example, if in 2020 the Democrats take the Senate, but lose enough of the House to no longer have support for an impeachment, could this week’s impeachment suddenly be “transmitted” to the Senate in January 2021?

    I mean, if that works, one party might be able to “launch” the impeachment right before the new Senate is sworn in, allowing the the original to actually lose the House entirely but still “win” if they take the Senate.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.20.2019 at 12:30 am

      That would be extremely entertaining. The Babylon Bee might finally be outdone.

  9. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.20.2019 at 12:13 am

    Relax, folks, this dumpster fire is out. We got a new one coming up.

  10. AmosArch
    December.20.2019 at 12:22 am

    I’m a little confused as to Pelosi’s reasoning. She’s not going to ‘give’ the Articles of Impeachment, which everybody already has a copy of, to the Senate because they’re going to settle things based upon majority rule rather than a ‘bipartisan solution’ even though she just got finished impeaching Trump in the House based on majority rules rather than bipartisanship with the Republicans who if I’m not mistaken all or almost all voted against impeachment? Is anybody going to pretend to buy this? I’m looking at you Prof Somin…

  11. Jimmy the Dane
    December.20.2019 at 1:20 am

    Grossi Pelosi doesn’t want her sham articles of impeachment based upon absolutely no evidence to ever see the light of day. Her line is going to be “the nasty republicans in the Senate will never give us a ‘fair’ trial (read – one which is also a sham like the impeachment process) so we are just going to hide these articles of impeachment over here and pretend like this never happened…”

    I think the operational question is now not what to do with the articles of impeachment. We all know that those were just the product of a joke witch trial. But what to do with the democrats that are trying to unseat a duly, lawfully elected president in a coup. If the machinery of government won’t do something, then we will probably have to resort to People’s Tribunals. But something must be done and soon.

    1. santamonica811
      December.20.2019 at 1:38 am

      I thought you were making your usual idiotic partisan rant. But then I saw the clever way you used wordplay with Grossi + Pelosi. What a harsh burn! Man, that totally changed my mind and now I find your post persuasive. Nicely played. Nicely played indeed.

  12. ReaderY
    December.20.2019 at 1:34 am

    I think the House needs to accept that it is not its role to negotiate with the Senate on how the Senate conducts trials. It should prepare to present its case if, when, and how the Senate wants to hear it.

    Yes, the Senate should conduct a fair trial and hear from witnesses. But this is for the Senate to decide, not for outside parties to negotiate with it about.

  13. ReaderY
    December.20.2019 at 1:37 am

    And to the extent the House attempts to hold up the Articles in a misguided negotiating ploy, it can be accused of having played politics and of being reluctant to present evidence because it has no evidence to present in the first place.

    The House must do its job and leave it for the Senate to do its.

  14. M L
    December.20.2019 at 1:54 am

    Wait. So, is Prof. Blackman saying that every historic impeachment headline written on December 18 and thereafter, in every publication from mainstream to fringe, was wrong? And every tweet made from left to right? Because Trump was not necessarily impeached, after all?

Please to post comments