Rand Paul

The Case Against Socialism

Sen. Rand Paul's new book discusses the horrible things that befall countries that tried it.

|

(SIPA/Newscom)

Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) just wrote a book, The Case Against Socialism.

I thought that case was already decided, since socialist countries failed so spectacularly.
But the idea hasn't died, especially amongst the young.

"Hitler's socialism, Stalin's socialism, Mao's socialism. You would think people would have recognized it by now," says Paul in my latest video.

Paul echoes Orwell in likening socialism to "a boot stamping on the human face forever" and warning that it always leads to violence and corruption.

"You would think that when your economy gets to the point where people are eating their pets," says Paul, contemplating the quick descent of once-rich Venezuela, "people might have second thoughts about what system they've chosen."

That's a reference to the fact that Venezuelans have lost weight because food is so hard to find.

"Contrast that with (the country's) 'Dear Leader' Maduro, who's probably gained 50 pounds," Paul observes. "It really sums up socialism. There's still a well-fed top 1 percent; they just happen to be the government or cronies or friends of the government."

Naturally, American socialists say our socialism will be different.

"When I talk about democratic socialism," says Sen. Bernie Sanders, "I'm not looking at Venezuela. I'm not looking at Cuba. I'm looking at countries like Denmark and Sweden."

Paul responds, "They all wind up saying, 'The kinder, gentler socialism that we want is Scandinavia … democratic socialism.' So we do a big chunk of the book about Scandinavia."

Paul's book is different from other politicians' books. Instead of repeating platitudes, he and his co-author did actual research, concluding, "It's not true that the Scandinavian countries are socialist."

Scandinavia did try socialist policies years ago but then turned away from socialism. They privatized industries and repealed regulations.

Denmark's prime minister even came to America and refuted Sanders' claims, pointing out that "Denmark is far from a socialist planned economy." In fact, in rankings of economic freedom, Scandinavian countries are near the top.

"They have private property, private stock exchanges," says Paul. "We learned that, actually, Bernie is too much of a socialist for Scandinavia!"

Scandinavia did keep some socialist policies, like government-run health care. The media claim that's why Swedes live longer, but Paul says: "This is the trick of statistics. You can say, 'The Swedes live longer, and they have socialized medicine!' Yet if you look hard at the statistics, it started way before socialized medicine."

Scandinavians already lived longer 60 years ago, and they also had lower rates of poverty. That's because of Scandinavian culture's emphasis on self-reliance and hard work. Paul reminded me of an anecdote about economist Milton Friedman.

"This Swedish economist comes up to him and says, 'In Sweden, we have no poverty!'

Friedman responds, 'Yeah, in America, we have no poverty among Swedish Americans!'"

In fact, Swedes have 50 percent higher living standards in the U.S. than when they stay in Sweden. Danish Americans, too. Socialism can't take the credit.

But the most important argument against socialism is that it crushes freedom.

Socialists get elected by promising fairness and equality, but Paul points out: "The only way you can enforce those things is to have an equality police or a fairness police, and ultimately they show up with truncheons. … The best kind of socialist leader ends up having to be ruthless because you can't be a kinder, gentler socialist leader and get the property."

By contrast, capitalism largely lets individuals make their own choices.

"It's a direct democracy every day," says Paul. "You vote either for Walmart or you vote for Target. You vote with your feet, with your wallet. People who succeed are the people who get the most votes, which are dollars. And as long as there's no coercion, seems to me that that would be the most just way of distributing a nation's economy."

It's not perfect, but look at the track record of the alternative, says Paul: "Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Pol Pot, Castro, Chavez, Maduro. It doesn't work."

John Stossel is the host and creator of Stossel on Reason.

  1. Chipper Morning Wood
    December.18.2019 at 1:32 am

    This book sound very meh, which is on par for a book by a politician. I don’t think I would learn anything new in this book. In general, books by politicians are a waste (at least of my) time. The only good book by a politician that I can think of off the top of my head is Language In Thought And Action. Track down the original edition if you are interested in reading it.

    1. BigT
      December.18.2019 at 5:53 am

      An excellent book is: Heaven on Earth: The Rise and Fall of Socialism by Joshua Muravchik. The original was published in 2002, but an updated version has recently appeared: Heaven on Earth: The Rise, Fall, and Afterlife of Socialism Paperback April 2, 2019, by Joshua Muravchik.

      “ What Muravchik has done in Heaven on Earth is chronicle the whole story of those bumps against reality, in largely chronological order and in prose that is both direct and extremely stylish. This is the history of an idea, and it is told mostly through the human characters who conceived, advanced, and wielded that idea. We start with French Revolutionary radical François-Noël (or Gracchus) Babeuf, the “first socialist,” and key member of the “Conspiracy of Equals.” His derring-do and philosophical commitments, expressed as he navigated the Revolution and the Terror, inspired Marx, the Comintern, and everyone else to ever evoke the S word.

      From there we head across the Channel to England, where the mill owner and ideaman Robert Owen has decided that with the right vision (read: his own vision) and appropriately “scientific” principles, we could organize towns that function as perfect communities that develop people of high character, sharing everything, and producing products at a higher rate than their purely capitalist counterparts. If this sounds fanciful, he also apparently believed that as they developed science and society, they would be able to lessen the workload by taming previously untamed animals such as whales and lions. And if that seems fanciful, he also believed no revolution would be necessary to install socialism as the whole world’s system. The results of these towns that he set up by buying land in England and Indiana would prove so exemplary that they would be emulated everywhere. When his Indiana venture failed and was shuttered, he explained it away by blaming the character of the people who had populated it and nonetheless declared a moral victory.”

    2. Tatyana Ledovskaya
      December.18.2019 at 7:10 am

      I don’t think I would learn anything new in this book.

      Considering you’re a sub-80 IQ literal retard who can barely manage to regurgitate Soros talking points you pick up a couple times a week from Democratic Underground, that’s pretty unsurprising.

  2. LeaveTrumpAloneLibertarian
    December.18.2019 at 2:16 am

    Speaking of Stalin…

    A record 70 percent of Russians approve of Soviet leader Josef Stalin’s role in Russian history, according to a poll published by the independent Levada Center pollster on Tuesday.

    Boy, all you need is a compliant population along with state run television telling all of us how great Dear Leader is at running the country and you can end up supporting anyone!

    1. TJJ2000
      December.18.2019 at 4:36 am

      One needs not look any further than the state-run education to see the exact same thing happening here.

    2. Tatyana Ledovskaya
      December.18.2019 at 7:06 am

      Boy, all you need is a compliant population along with state run television telling all of us how great Dear Leader is at running the country and you can end up supporting anyone!

      You mean like the 8 years you spent literally worshiping Obama and attributing miraculous signs to his reign, such as the healing of the environment and receding of the waters?

  3. BigT
    December.18.2019 at 6:05 am

    Socialism and communism would work if people were angels. But human nature is nothing like that; we have many weaknesses and ambitions that are not taken into account by those systems, and result in unavoidable failure. Only a system that pits interest against interest can human nature be restrained.

    1. Gsmd
      December.18.2019 at 6:48 am

      Problem with rand’s treatise is that if trump became a socialist, Rand would be a socialist. He is not the right messenger as he has little credibility.

      1. Tatyana Ledovskaya
        December.18.2019 at 7:07 am

        Or, you know, maybe you’re just a retarded fucking cunt who has absolutely no idea what you’re talking about and just reflexively hate anything you can associate however tangentially with Trump because you’re a weak minded state worshiping sack of shit.

    2. Tatyana Ledovskaya
      December.18.2019 at 7:08 am

      Socialism and communism would work if people were angels.

      Nope. Sorry shitbrain. The economic calculation problem is not a moral problem.

