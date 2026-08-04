The Fifth Circuit Websites Gets A Glow-Up!

The new design is much improved.

The Fifth Circuit has launched a new design for its website. I love the glow-up!

Here is the before design (courtesy the Internet Archives):

And here is the after design.

The home page now indicates which cases are currently being argued, as well as links to the latest opinions.

The Opinions page also has a full text search, which seems to work quite well. I also like the calendar feature, which neatly displays which cases are being argued in which courtrooms at which times.

Congratulations to everyone involved with the renovation, especially Clerk extraordinary Lyle W. Cayce who will soon be retiring after a distinguished career.