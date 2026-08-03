Journal of Free Speech Law: "Jawboning as Collaborative Governance," by Daniel Browning

The article is here; the Abstract:

When the government regulates conduct, it does not always do so directly. Increasingly, the government regulates conduct indirectly—by pressur­ing some intermediary to do the direct regulatory work for it. This form of indirect regulation has raised considerable concern in the context of speech regulation. Scholars and activists have sounded alarm bells that this form of indirect speech regulation, typically referred to as "jawboning," often violates the First Amendment because it allows the government to censor expression on the cheap. Indeed, during its 2024 term, the Supreme Court heard two different First Amendment jawboning cases. While one case, Murthy v. Missouri, was dismissed on standing grounds, the Court reaffirmed, in NRA v. Vullo, that coercive jawboning of protected expression violates the First Amendment.

Despite jawboning cases taking up a substantial portion of the Court's docket during its 2024 term, little scholarly discussion about jawboning can be found. The scholarly discussion of jawboning that does exist tends to converge on a standard picture—that jawboning is an inherent threat to freedom of expression and that it is, therefore, necessarily normatively undesirable. Thus, while scholars have identified possible perils of jawboning, practically no attention has been paid to the promises.

This Article rejects the standard picture. In a nutshell, this Article argues that we ought to be more ambivalent about jawboning, or, in other words, that whether jawboning is normatively desirable turns on a fine-grained contextual analysis that's glossed over by the standard picture.