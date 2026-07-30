The Fauci Diaries and the Cult of Judicial Celebrity

A constant theme in the Fauci Diaries is celebrity. Fauci was absolutely obsessed with the adoration he received from celebrities. He would list all the famous people at parties he attended. He bragged how Barbara Streisand called him to ask for advice on vaccines. Julia Roberts called Fauci her "personal hero." Kim Kardashian organized a Zoom call with Fauci and other A-list celebrities. And so on.

Fauci, who had previously toiled in obscurity, ate it all up. Indeed, I would wager part of his motivation to always be on camera was to gain even more affection from his loving crowd. Thus, Fauci became an overnight celebrity--in his own estimation, one of the most famous people in the world. I'm sure Fauci thought, like John Lennon, that he was bigger than Jesus.

That sort of narcism can go to a person's head. Perhaps Fauci may have approached his role with more humility and uncertainty if he wasn't playing up for elites, who suffered no consequences from lockdowns. They could go outside in their palatial estates and have gourmet dinner at the French Laundry unmasked.

The headlines about Dr. Fauci yesterday, I think, need to be compared with Justice Jackson's appearance on Michelle Obama's podcast. Five years ago, no one outside of a group of lawyers knew who Ketanji Brown Jackson was. She did not receive tickets from Beyonce or flowers from Oprah. She was not photographed by Annie Leibovitz for the cover of Vogue. She was not invited to attend the Grammy's. She did not have a part in a Broadway show. She was no more famous than any of the other judges on D.D.C. Yet, once Jackson was elevated to the Supreme Court, she was immediately thrust into the top of the A-list.

Dr. Fauci was not immune from the effects of overnight celebrity. I don't think Justice Jackson can be either. The appeal of being loved is far too intoxicating. And as I've noted before, Judges--even implicitly--will say and do things to keep that love coming.

To be sure, conservative judges also become overnight celebrities, but not in a good way. Just look at Saturday Night Live, and compare how Brad Pitt played Anthony Fauci and how Matt Damon played Brett Kavanaugh.

It is a fact that conservative celebrities just aren't as cool. Harlan Crow is not Russell Crowe. Maybe this fact helps keep people on the right more grounded?

In any event, Dr. Fauci's refusal to testify about conduct for which his pardoned should give rise to serious constitutional litigation, including about the validity of the autopen pardon. Stay tuned.