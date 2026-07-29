From the Complaint in Kivler v. Wolf Licensee LLC, just removed to E.D. Pa.:

E.K., is a 16-year-old student athlete, who won her [wrestling] match at the district championship.

Shortly after being crowned district champion on February 21, 2024 [likely a typo for 2026 -EV], a reporter from Fox56 (Wolf) requested to interview E.K, and E.K. agreed. During this recorded interview, E.K. described the match and her strategy for how she planned to prevail.

However, on February 24, 2026, Defendants published the Article that did not use the quote E.K. provided, but rather an entirely different quote that E.K. never said and completely inconsistent with the recorded audio. Specifically, the Article attributed the following quote to E.K, a young girl: "I rushed out already moist. My mouth. I want my face. We just carry it on. So I knew what she was going to go for. Somebody gets it. I knew she was going to make a few mistakes, but not everybody makes mistakes. They were was. 20."