No Pseudonymity for Sex Offender Immigration Detainee Who Speculates He May Face Harm in Syria if Identified

From Alobid v. Marin, decided March 9, 2026 by Magistrate Judge Alka Sagar (C.D. Cal.), but just posted on Westlaw in the last couple of days:

Petitioner, an immigration detainee who is proceeding pro se, filed a Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus under 28 U.S.C. § 2241 and also filed a Motion for Leave to Proceed Under a Pseudonym.

"As a general rule, 'the identity of the parties in any action, civil or criminal, should not be concealed except in an unusual case, where there is a need for the cloak of anonymity.'" A party's "use of [a] fictitious name[ ] runs afoul of the public's common law right of access to judicial proceedings, and [Fed. R. Civ. P.] 10(a)'s command that the title of every complaint 'include the names of all the parties[.]'"

Nevertheless, the Ninth Circuit has "allowed the use of pseudonyms in exceptional cases where necessary 'to protect a person from harassment, injury, ridicule or personal embarrassment.'" "When a party requests 'Doe' status, the factors to be 'balance[d] … against the general presumption that parties' identities are public information,' are: '(1) the severity of the threatened harm; (2) the reasonableness of the anonymous party's fears; and (3) the anonymous party's vulnerability to such retaliation.'" The party seeking anonymity has the burden of proving it should be allowed to proceed anonymously.