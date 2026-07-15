It's judicial precedent now, from Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan (W.D. Pa.) in yesterday's Multiple Energy Tech., LLC v. Under Armour, Inc., ready for use in arguments, on coffee mugs, etc.

In the unlikely event that people are interested in the actual legal questions, here's the introduction:

There is no material dispute that Tom Brady is the GOAT. Part of his unparalleled success was due to his well-known but rather alternative nutrition, fitness, and recovery methods, which he helped to market more broadly as part of his company, TB12. One of these methods involved bioceramic powder, which is a substance that is integrated into clothing, and, when worn, allegedly improves sleep and muscle recovery. This powder is what this case is about. In 2014, Tom Brady introduced the parties in this case, MET and Under Armour. MET made a type of bioceramic powder called Redwave. Under Armour, of course, makes athletic apparel. They entered into essentially an exclusive supply agreement, and by early 2017, the parties launched their bioceramic sleepwear product at a consumer show, Tom Brady endorsed the product, and MET and Under Armour signed a short-term agreement to work to bring the product to market.