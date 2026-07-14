The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Libel Defendant Can't "Stroll into a Deposition, Pull a Jon Lovitz and Announce," …
"'Yeah, I had no idea it was false. Yeah, that's right. Yeah,' then demand summary judgment because no one possesses contrary evidence from inside his head. That may be the ticket for comedy. It is not the ticket for summary judgment."
Words from Illinois Appellate Court Justice Anderson, in yesterday's Grasso v. Mottl, excerpted below.