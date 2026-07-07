The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Open Thread
Sorry for the late post: Our auto-posting for some reason glitched out today, so I'm posting this manually.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Sorry for the late post: Our auto-posting for some reason glitched out today, so I'm posting this manually.
Celebrate your independence with a subscription to Reason magazine, your most trusted source of honest, insightful news and analysis.