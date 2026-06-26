Cato Institute Podcast on Possible "Abundance Alliance" Between Libertarians and Abundance Liberals

Earlier this week, the Cato Institute hosted a podcast building on my idea of a potential alliance between libertarians and "abundance liberals." I took part along with Jeremiah Johnson of the Center for New Liberalism. My Cato colleague Ryan Bourne moderated. Beforehand, I thought I might agree with perhaps 70-80% of what Jeremiah would say. But it turned out to be more like 90-95%! I particularly agree with his points about how libertarians should prioritize issues (given that we are unlikely to achieve a fully libertarian state anytime soon, if ever).

I embed the audio below:

Cato also posted links to several pieces relevant to this discussion. I reprint them below: