Mayor and Fire Chief Calling Union Leaders "Punk Ass White Boys" and "Racist" Was Labor Law Violation

From the Ohio State Employment Relations Board in In re City of Youngstown, decided in December by Chair W. Craig Zimpher, Vice Chair Sandra Drabik Collins, and Board Member Robert Walter, but just posted on Westlaw:

The relevant statutory provisions, from Ohio Rev. Code 4117.11, read:

(3) Discriminate in regard to hire or tenure of employment or any term or condition of employment on the basis of the exercise of rights guaranteed by Chapter 4117. of the Revised Code….

(1) Interfere with, restrain, or coerce employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed in Chapter 4117. of the Revised Code or an employee organization in the selection of its representative for the purposes of collective bargaining or the adjustment of grievances; …

The Board adopted the proposed order from Administrative Law Judge Raymond Geis, which concluded in part:

Respondent sent an email to all employees announcing that an emergency medical technician "EMT" class would be offered to all firefighters. Respondent did not share any information ahead of time with the Union about the class before the general announcement. Sign-up for the class was voluntary. Then-Union President Racco and Vice President ("VP") Thomas requested a meeting to discuss the EMT class offering and discuss how it may affect the firefighters' terms and conditions of employment. During a September 6, 2024, meeting, the Union demanded to bargain effects of the EMT class offering including, inter alia, scheduling/sign-up, compensation for attendance, and compensation for members filling in for attendees' regular posts.

In response, Respondent's agent, Chief Finley, called the Union Leaders 'punk ass white boys' and 'little white bitches,' said that he was 'tired of you white boys,'. He accused the Union Leaders of only wanting to negotiate because Chief Finley was black, and accused the Union Leaders of being racist, then proceeded to state, 'I am so tired of you white boys constantly coming after me for no reason and it just never stops,' After VP Thomas responded that he was not a racist, he told VP Thomas, '[y]ou know who always says that, a racist.'

Chief Finley further stated that he didn't have to bargain anything about the EMT class because it was voluntary. Chief Finley was yelling his comments and stood up across the table in a manner reasonably perceived to create an apprehension of assault. It took two deputy law directors to get the Chief to leave the room. This demonstrates that the Chief lost emotional self-control, without legal provocation, during a legitimate collective bargaining meeting.

Respondent's Mayor ratified Chief Finley's conduct when he spoke with a reporter for The Vindicator and in the resulting article, stated that the union leaders disrespected him as "an African-American fire chief", and by stating "there's some racial issues there" and indicating the white union officials don't recognize that they are being racist toward him….

Neither Racco nor Jordan ran for reelection to their Union officer positions due in substantial part to reasonably perceived reputational harm from media coverage of the dispute exacerbated by the Mayor's comments. The Mayor's comments to the The Vindicator effectively excused Chief Finley's conduct during a bargaining meeting and falsely labeled the Union as racially prejudiced because it sought relevant information and demanded to bargain with Respondent (even though these acts constituted lawful exercise of its rights guaranteed under R.C. 4117)….

[T]he record conclusively establishes that the Chief's conduct overwhelmingly steered the meeting off course and undermined any possibility of sharing information and/or reaching agreement. Chief Finley's comments standing alone are inherently coercive and are reasonably calculated to frustrate collective bargaining and/or assertion of collective bargaining rights.

The Mayor's public justification of Chief Finley's conduct and ratification of his view that the union leaders were being "racist" was discriminatory toward Racco and Thomas solely due to their status as Union officers. But for the men's role as union representatives asserting protected rights on behalf of those they represent, their reputation would not have been besmirched by Chief Finley or the Mayor. These Union men's terms and conditions of employment uniquely suffered because their legal right to maintain their reputation was infringed without cause, while no other employees faced a similar degradation.

These events caused Racco and Thomas to reasonably perceive harm to reputation such that neither man sought reelection as a Union officer. The current Union president credibly testified to difficulties in recruiting members to fill the ranks of its executive board due to members' perceptions of how Racco and Thomas were treated.

This chilling effect upon recruitment and participation of bargaining unit members as Union officers was a reasonably foreseeable consequence of the mayor's public ratification of Chief Finley's views and his conduct in response to the Union's legal assertion of its protected legal rights. The Mayor and Finley committed per se violations of R.C. 4117.11 by, in effect, stating the Union and its leaders were racist for requesting information and demanding to bargain. This was done in spite of the fact that R.C. Chapter 4117. confers rights by one's status as a public employee (or public employer) without regard to race - period….